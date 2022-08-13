Read full article on original website
Lauren Boebert's Microphone Cut as She is Told to Stop Speaking Five Times
The Republican claimed the Inflation Reduction Act would lead to "armed robbery against Americans" as she went over her allotted time.
Bill Gates was among a ‘wide range’ of CEOs and labor bosses who lobbied to change Manchin’s mind on the Inflation Reduction Act: report
Bill Gates attends the World Leaders' Summit "Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment" session on day three of COP26 on Nov. 2, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. Bill Gates was among those who lobbied U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin—a frequent key Democratic holdout—to support an economic package focusing on climate and health care, after more than a year of negotiations.
Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule
In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
Inflation Reduction Act passes Senate; what is in the bill; what happens next?
In a party-line vote on Sunday, the Senate passed a far-reaching $430 billion bill aimed at lowering health care costs, raising taxes on corporations and combating climate change. The bill, called the Inflation Reduction Act, includes an unprecedented $375 billion to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 40% below their 2005...
thecentersquare.com
Alaska senators: 'Inflation Reduction Act' will hurt middle class
(The Center Square) – A partisan bill called the "Inflation Relief Act" that is making its way through Congress will only hurt the middle class, U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, said Monday. The bill passed the Senate over the weekend after Vice President Kamala Harris broke a 50-50 tie....
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon: 'Why can't we get it through our thick skulls?' America boosting oil and gas production is 'not against' climate change
"Because of high oil and gas prices, the world is turning back on their coal plants. It is dirtier," Jamie Dimon said Tuesday, according to Yahoo.
thecentersquare.com
Utah senators say $740 billion spending bill will make inflation worse
(The Center Square) - Republican leaders say a $740 billion bill passed by the Senate will make inflation worse. The Inflation Reduction Act would raise taxes on corporations, which Republicans say would drive up prices and be passed down to consumers. It would also decrease energy production and double the amount auditors at the Internal Revenue Service by spending $80 billion to hire 87,000 additional IRS agents.
House passes sweeping climate and health care bill, sending it to Biden’s desk
WASHINGTON — The House passed a far-reaching Democratic bill Friday to combat climate change, extend health care coverage and raise taxes on corporations, voting along party lines to send the legislation to President Joe Biden for his signature. Passage of the Inflation Reduction Act represents a major victory for...
International Business Times
U.S. House Set To Give Biden New Win With $430 Billion Bill On Climate, Drug Prices
The U.S. House of Representatives will vote Friday on a $430 billion bill to fight climate change and lower prescription drug prices, in what Democrats view as a major political win for President Joe Biden ahead of November's midterm elections. Democrats say the legislation will help reduce the federal deficit,...
Progressive Democratic Senators say they will vote against amendments to Inflation Reduction Act
Progressive Senators said they will vote against any amendments to Democrats’ proposed climate and health care legislation ahead of a marathon series of votes before the bill’s passage. The remarks come ahead of the Senate voting on a motion to proceed on the so-called Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Democrats hope to pass the legislation through a process called budget reconciliation, which would allow them to pass it with a simple majority and avoid a Republican filibuster. As part of budget reconciliation, the Senate will conduct a “vote-a-rama,” wherein Senators vote for back-to-back amendments at a rapid-fire pace of usually...
Congress OKs Dems' climate, health bill, a Biden triumph
WASHINGTON (AP) — A divided Congress gave final approval Friday to Democrats’ flagship climate and health care bill, handing President Joe Biden a back-from-the-dead triumph on coveted priorities that the party hopes will bolster their prospects for keeping their House and Senate majorities in November’s elections. The House used a party-line 220-207 vote to pass the legislation, prompting hugs among Democrats on the House floor and cheers by White House staff watching on television. “Today, the American people won. Special interests lost,” tweeted the vacationing Biden, who was shown beaming in a White House photo as he watched the...
South Carolina's Clyburn says $740B Inflation Reduction Act will be issue in midterm elections
(The Center Square) — South Carolina’s James Clyburn, the U.S. House Majority Whip, said that the $740 billion bill called the Inflation Reduction Act that passed the House on Friday evening will be a major issue in this fall’s midterm elections. The bill passed on a party...
Washington Examiner
When Democrats reintroduce the Green New Deal, the GOP will need an alternative
While the Inflation Reduction Act proved that Congress can, in fact, act on climate, Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) is already setting his sights on a more extreme approach. Shortly after a new Congress is sworn in this coming January, a bill familiar to climate activists will likely be introduced for the third time.
Senate Democrats pass sweeping climate and health bill
The Senate on Sunday passed a $430 billion bill that funds investments to fight climate change, lowers the cost of prescription drugs, and raises some corporate taxes. Called the Inflation Reduction Act, the legislation also puts billions of dollars toward deficit reduction, NBC News reports. The 51-50 vote was along party lines, with every Republican senator voting against it and Vice President Kamala Harris casting the deciding vote. The measure will now go to the House, where a vote is expected on Friday.
Senate Democrats pass budget package, a victory for Biden
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats pushed their election-year economic package to Senate passage Sunday, a hard-fought compromise less ambitious than President Joe Biden’s original domestic vision but one that still meets deep-rooted party goals of slowing global warming, moderating pharmaceutical costs and taxing immense corporations. The estimated $740 billion...
Colorado is a battleground for how to frame Inflation Reduction Act
Democrats call it "the most important climate legislation in the world." Republicans label it a tax hike.State of play: The battle to define the $740 billion tax, climate and health care package is taking center stage in Colorado, where U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, one of the most vulnerable Democratic incumbents going into the midterms, is seeking re-election. Democrats consider the reconciliation deal — known as the Inflation Reduction Act — their answer to voter concerns about inflated prices, climate change and rising health care costs.Republicans are decrying the measure as out-of-control spending that will only increase taxes.Why it matters: How...
Biden to sign Inflation Reduction Act Tuesday
President Biden will sign climate and health legislation at the White House Tuesday, after many months of Democratic negotiations. In the weeks ahead, the White House says the president will travel across the country to articulate how the bill, which is entitled the Inflation Reduction Act, will help Americans. He'll also host an event celebrating the enactment of the bill on Sept. 6.
