Oregon State

Fortune

Bill Gates was among a ‘wide range’ of CEOs and labor bosses who lobbied to change Manchin’s mind on the Inflation Reduction Act: report

Bill Gates attends the World Leaders' Summit "Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment" session on day three of COP26 on Nov. 2, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. Bill Gates was among those who lobbied U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin—a frequent key Democratic holdout—to support an economic package focusing on climate and health care, after more than a year of negotiations.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule

In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
thecentersquare.com

Alaska senators: 'Inflation Reduction Act' will hurt middle class

(The Center Square) – A partisan bill called the "Inflation Relief Act" that is making its way through Congress will only hurt the middle class, U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, said Monday. The bill passed the Senate over the weekend after Vice President Kamala Harris broke a 50-50 tie....
ALASKA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Utah senators say $740 billion spending bill will make inflation worse

(The Center Square) - Republican leaders say a $740 billion bill passed by the Senate will make inflation worse. The Inflation Reduction Act would raise taxes on corporations, which Republicans say would drive up prices and be passed down to consumers. It would also decrease energy production and double the amount auditors at the Internal Revenue Service by spending $80 billion to hire 87,000 additional IRS agents.
UTAH STATE
The Independent

Progressive Democratic Senators say they will vote against amendments to Inflation Reduction Act

Progressive Senators said they will vote against any amendments to Democrats’ proposed climate and health care legislation ahead of a marathon series of votes before the bill’s passage. The remarks come ahead of the Senate voting on a motion to proceed on the so-called Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Democrats hope to pass the legislation through a process called budget reconciliation, which would allow them to pass it with a simple majority and avoid a Republican filibuster. As part of budget reconciliation, the Senate will conduct a “vote-a-rama,” wherein Senators vote for back-to-back amendments at a rapid-fire pace of usually...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Congress OKs Dems' climate, health bill, a Biden triumph

WASHINGTON (AP) — A divided Congress gave final approval Friday to Democrats’ flagship climate and health care bill, handing President Joe Biden a back-from-the-dead triumph on coveted priorities that the party hopes will bolster their prospects for keeping their House and Senate majorities in November’s elections. The House used a party-line 220-207 vote to pass the legislation, prompting hugs among Democrats on the House floor and cheers by White House staff watching on television. “Today, the American people won. Special interests lost,” tweeted the vacationing Biden, who was shown beaming in a White House photo as he watched the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

Senate Democrats pass sweeping climate and health bill

The Senate on Sunday passed a $430 billion bill that funds investments to fight climate change, lowers the cost of prescription drugs, and raises some corporate taxes. Called the Inflation Reduction Act, the legislation also puts billions of dollars toward deficit reduction, NBC News reports. The 51-50 vote was along party lines, with every Republican senator voting against it and Vice President Kamala Harris casting the deciding vote. The measure will now go to the House, where a vote is expected on Friday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Senate Democrats pass budget package, a victory for Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats pushed their election-year economic package to Senate passage Sunday, a hard-fought compromise less ambitious than President Joe Biden’s original domestic vision but one that still meets deep-rooted party goals of slowing global warming, moderating pharmaceutical costs and taxing immense corporations. The estimated $740 billion...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios Denver

Colorado is a battleground for how to frame Inflation Reduction Act

Democrats call it "the most important climate legislation in the world." Republicans label it a tax hike.State of play: The battle to define the $740 billion tax, climate and health care package is taking center stage in Colorado, where U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, one of the most vulnerable Democratic incumbents going into the midterms, is seeking re-election. Democrats consider the reconciliation deal — known as the Inflation Reduction Act — their answer to voter concerns about inflated prices, climate change and rising health care costs.Republicans are decrying the measure as out-of-control spending that will only increase taxes.Why it matters: How...
COLORADO STATE
UPI News

U.S. sanctions 3 Liberian government officials over corruption

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has sanctioned three Liberian government officials on accusations of committing corruption for personal gain. The U.S. Treasury on Monday said the sanctions target Nathaniel McGill, chief of staff to President George Weah; Sayma Syrenius Cephus, the solicitor general and chief prosecutor of Liberia, and Bill Twehway, the managing director of the National Port Authority.
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

Ukraine's Black Sea deal also helps Russian farmers, economy

With much fanfare, ship after ship loaded with grain has sailed from Ukraine after being stuck in the country’s Black Sea ports for nearly six months. More quietly, a parallel wartime deal met Moscow’s demands to clear the way for its wheat to get to the world, too, boosting an industry vital to Russia’s economy that had been ensnared in wider sanctions. While the U.S. and its European allies work to crush Russia’s finances with a web of penalties for invading Ukraine, they have avoided sanctioning its grains and other goods that feed people worldwide. Russian and Ukrainian wheat, barley,...
AGRICULTURE
biztoc.com

Drug prices could give Democrats a midterms lifeline

Vulnerable Democrats believe finally passing a law to let Medicare negotiate the prices it pays for some prescription drugs will give them a much-needed lifeline in what's otherwise been shaping up as a brutal midterm cycle. Why it matters: A relentless focus on health care helped propel Democrats to seize...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Biden to sign Inflation Reduction Act Tuesday

President Biden will sign climate and health legislation at the White House Tuesday, after many months of Democratic negotiations. In the weeks ahead, the White House says the president will travel across the country to articulate how the bill, which is entitled the Inflation Reduction Act, will help Americans. He'll also host an event celebrating the enactment of the bill on Sept. 6.
POTUS

