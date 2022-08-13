Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Angels and Twins meet in series rubber match
Minnesota Twins (58-54, second in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (50-64, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Archer (2-5, 4.02 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Angels: Tucker Davidson (1-3, 7.91 ERA, 2.02 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -137, Angels +116; over/under is 9...
Surprise team could be Twins’ competition for Carlos Correa
Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa is likely opting out of his contract and entering free agency after this season, and one “dark horse” team may have their eyes on him. Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa is reportedly likely to opt out of his contract after this season and...
Braves: Vaughn Grissom success brings up tough Ozzie Albies question
Atlanta Braves fans are wondering what happens to Vaughn Grissom once Ozzie Albies returns. He may have only just joined the big-league club, but Vaughn Grissom has quickly become a fan favorite in Braves Country. Grissom was called up after Orlando Arcia pulled his hamstring in the first of two...
Carlos Correa rumors: A dark horse team just revealed itself
Mike Elias’ comments have thrusted the Baltimore Orioles into the Carlos Correa sweepstakes. With the Baltimore Orioles being way better than expected, general manager Mike Elias has made it abundantly clear his team will be buyers this winter, possibly entering the Carlos Correa foray should he opt out of his Minnesota Twins deal.
Latest Yankees injury heightens pressure to regroup amid slump
The New York Yankees have been struggling to play to their potential lately, and their latest injury may pose more trouble for them. The New York Yankees have been struggling to play to their potential lately, as shown by a series loss against their biggest rival, the Boston Red Sox. DJ LeMahieu was announced injured on Sunday night, which may pose even more trouble for New York.
Jordan Montgomery makes Cardinals history: Yankees decision looks worse
Jordan Montgomery is making history for the St. Louis Cardinals and making the New York Yankees look real bad. Jordan Montgomery was never meant to get traded this season. He was performing well for the New York Yankees but in exchange for Harrison Bader, he was sent to the St. Louis Cardinals where he has already made history.
MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 8/13/2022
The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will play the second of their three-game series Saturday night at Fenway Park. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Yankees-Red Sox prediction and pick we have laid out below. The New York Yankees continued their skid with […] The post MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 8/13/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
numberfire.com
Nick Gordon in lineup Sunday afternoon for Minnesota
Minnesota Twins infielder Nick Gordon is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Gordon is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Angels starter Tucker Davidson. Our models project Gordon for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
Yankees: Anthony Rizzo loses it after umpire overturns hit by pitch
Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo was irate after he was hit by a pitch and umpire DJ Reyburn overturned the call because he leaned into the contact. Anthony Rizzo has always seemed like one of the nice guys in baseball, but on Monday we got to see him practically hulk out over a disagreement with an umpire.
Albert Pujols two-homer game overshadows crazy resurgence down the stretch
Cardinals DH Albert Pujols has been on an incredible run since the start of July, outpacing everyone but Aaron Judge in OPS. All of the sudden, Albert Pujols is within a realistic range of hitting the 700 home runs mark to complete his legendary career. It helped having a two-home-run...
MLB・
MLB odds: Orioles-Blue Jays prediction, odds and pick – 8/15/2022
The Toronto Blue Jays are set to host the Baltimore Orioles on Monday in the first matchup of a three-game set at Rogers Centre. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Orioles-Blue Jays prediction and pick we have laid out below.
NBC Sports
Rays' Drew Rasmussen loses perfect game in ninth inning vs. Orioles
Jorge Mateo did not want to be on the wrong end of history on Sunday. The Baltimore Orioles had gone 24 up, 24 down through eight innings against Tampa Bay Rays starter Drew Rasmussen on Sunday. At just 79 pitches, Rasmussen came out for the ninth inning with perfection in sight.
Cardinals: 3 roster moves keeping St Louis from World Series contention
The St. Louis Cardinals still have some pieces to figure out before they can be considered contenders for the World Series. While the Cardinals were able to sweep the Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees recently, they struggled mightily this week with the lowly Colorado Rockies and against their division rival Milwaukee Brewers.
FOX Sports
Royals visit the Twins to begin 3-game series
Kansas City Royals (48-68, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (58-55, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kris Bubic (2-6, 5.02 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (8-5, 3.95 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -193, Royals +161; over/under is 8...
Latest Fernando Tatis Jr. PED excuse is even worse than ringworm
Latest Fernando Tatis Jr. PED excuse is even worse than ringworm. When it was announced that Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. was flagged for PEDs, he released a statement revealing that it was due to ringworm medication. We all laughed our butts off at that excuse then, but you might want to prepare yourself. This next excuse is way worse.
Rangers fire manager Chris Woodward after big investments prove fruitless
The Texas Rangers announced on Aug. 15 that they have fired manager Chris Woodward after four seasons. This past offseason, the Texas Rangers pushed their chips to the center of the table, indicating that they planned on making the postseason in 2022. That was evident after they doled out hundreds of millions of dollars to Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, two of the top middle infielders in free agency. Surely this would be their year.
