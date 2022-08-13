Read full article on original website
Steelers rumors: QB could be traded to NFC North in surprise move
The Pittsburgh Steelers may be so content with Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett as their top two QBs that they could let Mason Rudolph go. The Steelers entered training camp with a three-man quarterback battle. It could be down to two within a few short days. While Mitchell Trubisky and...
Phillies vs. Reds Prediction and Odds for Monday, August 15 (Bet Over with Two Struggling Pitchers)
Phillies: -1.5 (-115) Syndergaard has made two starts with the Phillies, but it hasn't gone all that well, allowing 17 hits in 11 innings and six earned runs on just six strikeouts. He now heads to one of the most hitter friendly parks, Great American Ball Park, to face a Reds team that does far better at home than on the road.
Cardinals: Albert Pujols could break 1 Barry Bonds home run record
St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols is having a memorable end to his career, which may include breaking one Barry Bonds’ home run record. St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols is ending his career after this season, and he’s breaking many records in his final run with St. Louis. He’s on his way to breaking one of MLB legend Barry Bonds’ many home run records, which included homers off of 449 different pitchers.
Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo goes wild in dugout after umpire DJ Reyburn’s awful HBP call
The New York Yankees haven’t been sailing smoothly for weeks now, if not months. Sometimes, the struggles seem to compound; when one offensive player can’t get rolling, his seven non-Aaron Judge teammates often follow. Sometimes, the struggles are cosmic, though, and it feels as if every force on...
Longoria, Cobb power San Francisco over Diamondbacks, 6-1
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Evan Longoria hit a two-run homer and Alex Cobb pitched six solid innings to lead the San Francisco Giants to a 6-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night.The Giants are 18-2 at home against Arizona since the start of the 2020 season.San Francisco took control and broke open a scoreless game by scoring all of their runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner (6-12), the Giants' 2014 World Series hero, allowed all six runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings while walking two and striking out six.Longoria followed J.D....
Buccaneers suffer injury due to poor coaching decision
As much as we all hoped that the Buccaneers would escape the first preseason game without suffering another injury, that seems to be too much to hope for. The foul injury luck continues for the Buccaneers. Everyone should quickly be able to see why the starters are usually held out of most of these games.
New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick beef continues with Giants
New England Patriots’ HC Bill Belichick proves to be angry with the New York Giants coaching staff for endangering his rookie QB, Bailey Zappe. New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick has an interesting history with the New York Giants, to say the least. Earlier in his career, Belichick was the defensive coordinator for the Giants under at the time HC Bill Parcells. He went on to win two Super Bowls as the DC for the Giants, however, his biggest blemishes as an HC are also against the Giants. This past Friday, the Pats took on the G-Men in Gillette Stadium and lost, 24-21. While losing never feels good, many believe Belichick left the game with a bad taste in his mouth but not from the score.
NFL・
NBC Sports
Estrada's walk-off shows there's still fight left in Giants
Despite the addition of an extra Wild Card team in each league to the MLB playoff format this year, the Giants face long odds to return to the postseason. Even with the numbers not in their favor, the reigning National League West champions haven't thrown in the towel on the 2022 season.
MLB odds: Brewers vs. Cardinals prediction, odds and pick – 8/13/2022
Attention baseball fanatics and bettors! The NL Central is up for grabs on Saturday as the Milwaukee Brewers will seek to avenge their loss from yesterday as they meet up with the St. Louis Cardinals on the diamond for the second straight night. With that being said, it is time to take a look at our MLB odds series, where our Brewers-Cardinals prediction and pick will be made for all to see.
numberfire.com
Kyle Isbel sitting Saturday for Kansas City
Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Isbel is being replaced in right field by Nate Eaton versus Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney. In 189 plate appearances this season, Isbel has a .220 batting average with a...
numberfire.com
Oakland's Ramon Laureano (side) sitting out Monday
Ramon Laureano (side soreness) was not listed in the Oakland Athletics' lineup for Monday's game against the Texas Rangers. Laureano was pulled from last night's game due to soreness in his side, and is now absent from Monday's lineup. Skye Bolt will fill in for him in right field and will bat sixth against the Rangers.
Denver Broncos sign star linebacker to bolster defense
The Denver Broncos added a boost to their defense by linebacker Joe Schobert, who figures to make an impact right away. In the AFC West, perhaps great defensive play will negate great offensive play. The Denver Broncos are hoping to continue that motto with their latest acquisition. On Monday, NFL...
Yardbarker
D-backs’ Madison Bumgarner returns to San Francisco to face Giants
Two days after he was unavailable to share in the celebration of the 10th anniversary of the San Francisco Giants' 2012 World Series-winning team, left-hander Madison Bumgarner can expect a nice greeting when he opens the Arizona Diamondbacks' four-game series in San Francisco on Monday night. Bumgarner (6-11, 4.13 ERA),...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Vs. Royals Game Preview: Max Muncy Back At Third Base
Following an 8-3 victory on Friday, the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to 11 games and are in position to take the series over the Kansas City Royals. The Dodgers’ 11 consecutive wins is their longest stretch of the season and it’s helped propel them to the best record in baseball at 78-33.
Buccaneers lose important competition piece ahead of cuts
The lose of Kenjon Barner doesn’t seem like it would be much for the Buccaneers when you see him as the fifth running back, but what about his kick returns?. Kenyon Barner wasn’t going to make the Buccaneers roster on his running back abilities. Despite a long career...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Vs. Brewers Game Preview: Road Trip Continues At American Family Field
The Los Angeles Dodgers face the Milwaukee Brewers as they continue with a road trip after having their 12-game winning streak snapped in a shutout loss to the Kansas City Royals. Even with the defeat, the Dodgers’ 19 wins since the All-Star break are the most in baseball and their...
Estrada walk-off homer lifts Giants to sweep of Pirates
SAN FRANCISCO — Thairo Estrada hit a two-run homer with one out in the ninth inning and the San Francisco Giants edged the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7 in a back-and-forth game Sunday.Evan Longoria, whose wild throw gave Pittsburgh the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth, started the rally in the bottom half with a leadoff single against Wil Crowe (4-7).After pinch-runner J.D. Davis was forced out at second on a grounder by Mike Yastrzemski, Estrada cleared the wall in left-center for his 11th homer.Bryan Reynolds homered, doubled and drove in five runs for the Pirates, who lost their their...
NBC Sports
Giants felt championship energy throughout win over Pirates
The atmosphere at Oracle Park on Saturday night felt quite familiar for many fans and players in attendance. What ultimately ended up as a 2-0 win for the Giants over the Pittsburgh Pirates capped off what had been a special day celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the 2012 World Series team.
