Rumors are just rumors until they become facts. After the Tampa Bay Lightning’s colossal collapse to the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, it seemed like the entire team was rumored to be on the trading block. However, three players kept rising to the top each season when the salary cap issue was mentioned: Tyler Johnson, Ondrej Palat and Alex Killorn. Two of those players have already been traded away — Killorn is the last man standing. We’ll examine what his future could look like with the team and who could possibly replace him.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO