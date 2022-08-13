Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
A Tribute to Edmonton Oilers Superfan Ben Stelter
With the news of the passing of young Ben Stelter on Aug. 9, many fans and players associated with the Edmonton Oilers felt a deep sense of loss. Ben passed away at the age of 6 years old from glioblastoma — a form of brain cancer. A friend of mine who also lost her son just a short time ago said there is no greater grief for a parent than losing a child. As a Dad myself, my heart goes out to Ben’s Dad Mike and his family who are grieving the loss of this amazing little boy.
The Hockey Writers
Blues’ Five Burning Questions for 2022-23 Season
The St. Louis Blues’ 2022-23 season may be one of the most impactful seasons in recent memory. With expiring contracts and prospects inching toward their NHL debut, the organization will have the tall task of addressing its roster to remain competitive and hope to secure a second Stanley Cup.
The Hockey Writers
Frederik Andersen Trade Revisited
For five seasons, Frederik Andersen patrolled the crease for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Though he had some ups and downs with the team, he was well-liked — for the most part — by the fans and within the room. But, as most know, Andersen didn’t always don the blue and white of the Maple Leafs.
The Hockey Writers
What Does a Successful Flyers Season Look Like in 2022-23?
The Philadelphia Flyers will enter 2022-23 coming off of two seasons in which they lacked success. General manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher insists they do not need to undergo a rebuild despite evidence to the contrary. He is hoping a better year of health from key players along with proper coaching from new hire John Tortorella will pay off and lead the team back to the playoffs.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders Can Look to Jets to Make a Move
The New York Islanders are hoping to make a splash with one big signing to help the team rebound from last season and put them over the top for 2022-23. General manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello has been linked to Nazem Kadri, but, as the experienced executive has proven, he can make unpredictable moves to drastically improve his team.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Landing Spots for Alex Galchenyuk
As we inch closer to the opening of training camp, Alex Galchenyuk is still a free agent, despite coming off a decent 2021-22 season. In 60 games with the Arizona Coyotes last season, he scored six goals and 21 points. Although that isn’t dominant production, he has shown in the past that he can be a solid middle-six forward when he’s on his game, and I think he should be able to land a contract before the start of 2022-23. Here’s a look at three teams that should consider signing the former first-round pick.
The Hockey Writers
Flames News & Rumors: Weegar, Huberdeau, Coronato & More
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Mackenzie Weegar is reportedly very open to signing a long-term extension, though nothing has been agreed upon as of yet. Meanwhile, Jonathan Huberdeau, who was acquired alongside Weegar in the Matthew Tkachuk trade, announced that he will donate his brain to science. In other news, Matthew Coronato has been excelling for Team USA early in the 2022 World Juniors. Last but not least, it was announced this past week that Josh Brook will be attending training camp this Fall on a professional tryout offer (PTO).
The Hockey Writers
3 Moose Players Who Could Play a Role for Jets in 2022-23
The Manitoba Moose finished the 2021-22 regular season with a record of 41-24-5, which was good for second place in the Central Division. Their season ended in heartbreaking fashion on home ice against the Milwaukee Admirals, losing the fifth game of the best-of-five series 2-1. When an American Hockey League...
The Hockey Writers
3 NHL Player Types That Are Going Extinct
The NHL has shifted in recent years and continues to evolve with each passing season. With the league changing and teams valuing versatility along with skill at every level, the players on the ice have looked different, especially at the most important positions. Oftentimes, it’s that some attributes are being devalued but there’s also the development aspect with kids not being drafted and brought into the NHL in the same manner as they used to.
The Hockey Writers
4 Kraken Hot Takes for 2022-23 Season
The Seattle Kraken have had a strong offseason that rivals any from across the NHL. From the additions of Shane Wright, André Burakovsky, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Justin Schultz, to multiple new additions to the coaching and front office staff, there is optimism the Kraken will have a stronger season than their inaugural 2021-22 campaign. There are a lot of storylines to follow for the upcoming season, but here are four of the hottest takes for the 2022-23 season.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins News & Rumors: Lucic, Zacha, Lysell & More
In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, there has been some buzz lately with the re-signings of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci that management may be looking to bring in Milan Lucic from the Calgary Flames. Meanwhile, the club announced this past week that they have agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal with Pavel Zacha. In other news, Fabian Lysell has been outstanding at this summer’s World Juniors, including a highlight reel goal versus Team Austria on Friday. Last but not least, the B’s announced several changes to their hockey operations staff for the upcoming season.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Landing Spots for Evan Rodrigues
Even after a career year in 2021-22, Evan Rodrigues is still a free agent this late into the summer. In 82 games last season with the Pittsburgh Penguins, he scored 19 goals and recorded 43 points. Overall, those kinds of numbers certainly make him an appealing option, so it seems inevitable that he will sign a deal somewhere shortly. There are three teams that I view as solid potential landing spots for him. Let’s take a look at each of them now.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens: 3 Burning Questions Heading Into Training Camp
The Montreal Canadiens’ offseason started with non-stop activity. They won the draft lottery, they made some minor moves, made decisions on who to keep under control, and who to let walk away. They followed it up with a memorable NHL Entry Draft hosted in Montreal, one where they surprised some with the choice of Juraj Slafkovsky and a blockbuster trade for centerman Kirby Dach.
The Hockey Writers
3 Young Flyers Who Need to Have Big Seasons
The Philadelphia Flyers didn’t do much this offseason in regards to upgrading their roster. Instead, they are hoping that players returning from injuries, young players stepping up, and a new head coach to tighten things up will be enough to get the team back into playoff contention. What is...
The Hockey Writers
Lightning Have Internal Alex Killorn Replacement if They Trade Him
Rumors are just rumors until they become facts. After the Tampa Bay Lightning’s colossal collapse to the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, it seemed like the entire team was rumored to be on the trading block. However, three players kept rising to the top each season when the salary cap issue was mentioned: Tyler Johnson, Ondrej Palat and Alex Killorn. Two of those players have already been traded away — Killorn is the last man standing. We’ll examine what his future could look like with the team and who could possibly replace him.
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins Keys for a Successful 2022-23 Season
Going into a new NHL season, there are always realistic and unrealistic expectations for what your favorite team will accomplish that year. While every team has aspirations to win the Cup, the reality is that only one team will and 31 other teams will not. But just because a team doesn’t win the Stanley Cup that doesn’t always mean that there weren’t moments of success.
The Hockey Writers
Montreal Canadiens’ 2022 Offseason Far from Over
It will likely be another hard 2022-23 Montreal Canadiens season, at least in the standings. Even if Habs head coach Martin St. Louis made things more bearable for fans down the stretch, a playoff spot will be hard to come by once again. With that in mind, Canadiens fans probably...
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Should Start Puljujarvi on McDavid’s Wing This Season
Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi avoided his arbitration hearing when he put pen to paper and signed a one-year contract worth $3 million in average annual value (AAV) on July 26. Despite trade rumours, it looks as though the Finnish forward and the club are willing to give it at least one last try together for the 2022-23 season.
The Hockey Writers
Avalanche Top 10 Player Contracts Ranked
Few people were surprised when Joe Sakic won the Jim Gregory Award for Best General Manager of the Year in the NHL. After all, his team, the Colorado Avalanche, had just won the Stanley Cup, had just finished with the best regular season record (119 points) in franchise history, and had been the betting line favorite to win the championship since before the season started.
The Hockey Writers
Kings’ Biggest Questions Heading Into 2022-23 Season
After a strong 2021-22 season, optimism is high around the Los Angeles Kings, with most fans expecting another step forward this season. After adding Kevin Fiala and losing no major pieces, the team is in a solid position to meet fan expectations and finish near the top of the Pacific Division. This team still has questions surrounding them, though, and here are three of the biggest ones heading into the 2023-23 season.
