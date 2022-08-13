Read full article on original website
Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama
Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
Buccaneers suffer injury due to poor coaching decision
As much as we all hoped that the Buccaneers would escape the first preseason game without suffering another injury, that seems to be too much to hope for. The foul injury luck continues for the Buccaneers. Everyone should quickly be able to see why the starters are usually held out of most of these games.
Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022
Patrick Mahomes’ wife just reminded everyone that the touchdown the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback threw on Saturday in their preseason game against the Chicago Bears was only the first of many more to come. In their opening possession, Mahomes made scoring a touchdown look easy with a sharp pass to tight end Blake Bell. He […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Green Bay police, Packers players react to AJ Dillon video
The Green Bay Packers hosted an international soccer game between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The game was a great success, drawing over 78,000 fans. However, there was one incident that put a damper on the night. In a now viral video, Packers running back AJ Dillon was physically harassed and shoved by a Green Bay police officer. While AJ Dillon has taken the high road on social media, assuming the best of the officer, his teammates did not.
Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender
Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Locker Room Video
New locker room reveal videos aren't just for football teams. They're for cheerleaders, too. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders unveiled their new 2022 locker room earlier this month. It was pretty emotional. "First look at our 2022 locker room reveal," the Cowboys cheerleaders wrote. Cowboys fans are loving it. "Time for...
Jason Garrett Has Reportedly Landed A Prominent New Job
Jason Garrett has reportedly landed a prominent new job ahead of the 2022 football season. While the former Dallas Cowboys head coach won't be on the sideline, he'll be calling some important games for NBC. According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Garrett will be...
Skip Bayless Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Panthers Debut
On Saturday, the Carolina Panthers named Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback for their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield led the Panthers on a 13-play, 54-yard drive that was capped off by a Zane Gonzalez field goal. During the Panthers' first series, Mayfield completed four of his seven pass...
Steelers Player Exits Preseason Game, Carted Off Field With Potential Injury
We have concerning news to share out of Pittsburgh. A Steelers player was carted off the field with an injury during tonight's preseason game. Steelers safety Karl Joseph exited tonight's preseason game vs. the Seattle Seahawks with a potentially serious injury. Early on in the preseason exhibition, Joseph was seen...
Jets Release Wide Receiver Following Their Big Signing
The New York Jets signed Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown to be their new left tackle for the 2022 season. Unfortunately, signing Brown means that one wide receiver has to lose his roster spot. On Monday, the Jets formally signed Brown to a deal. In a corresponding move, they released...
Warriors star Stephen Curry isn’t going to be happy with the latest Jordan Poole exit rumors
Jordan Poole had a breakout season in 2021-22, and there’s no denying that he played a key role in the Golden State Warriors championship run. So much so that the Dubs are expected to face a bit of a headache once Poole hits free agency next summer. Poole has done enough to prove that he […] The post Warriors star Stephen Curry isn’t going to be happy with the latest Jordan Poole exit rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ben Roethlisberger reacts to Kenny Pickett, Steelers QBs’ big game vs. Seahawks
Ben Roethlisberger couldn’t hide his excitement about the future of the Pittsburgh Steelers after Kenny Pickett and the rest of the quarterback group showed up big time against the Seattle Seahawks. The Steelers won their first preseason game for 2022 against the Seahawks 32-25, with Pickett, Mason Rudolph and...
Police: Marshawn Lynch was asleep, car damaged before arrest
LAS VEGAS (AP) — In a story published August 11, 2022, about the arrest of former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, The Associated Press erroneously reported the year the Seattle Seahawks won the Super Bowl. It was 2014, not 2013.
Commanders QB Carson Wentz Starts Shaky, But Finishes Debut With TD Drive
Wentz made his Commanders debut Saturday.
Panthers make five cuts, get to 85 players
The first roster cutdown date of the summer is on Tuesday and the Panthers didn’t need any more time to make their decisions. The team announced that they have cut running back Darius Bradwell, tight end Nate Becker, linebacker Kamal Martin, offensive lineman Wyatt Miller, and cornerback Chris Westry on Sunday. The move leaves them at the 85-player limit that all teams must reach by Tuesday afternoon.
Brown on Cowboys WR Injuries: ‘Tell Jerry Jones to Call Me’
The free agent wide receiver wants to hear from Dallas.
Report: Jimmy doesn't own 49ers playbook, nor attends meetings
While the 49ers continue to play the Jimmy Garoppolo waiting game, the veteran quarterback finds himself in an awkward position at training camp. “When the other 89 men on the San Francisco roster are practicing outside, Garoppolo is usually inside, or on his way home,” Peter King of NBC Sports filed in his “Football Morning in America” column Sunday night. “I heard he does not have a playbook, does not attend quarterback or team meetings and barely knows new quarterbacks coach Brian Griese.”
