One dead after crash in Denver

Denver police are investigating a crash that left one woman dead on Saturday morning.

The accident between at least two vehicles unfolded at 7:22 a.m. near the intersection of W. 11th Ave and N. Speer Boulevard in Denver. First responders pronounced one woman dead at the scene.

Denver police PIO Kurt Barnes said there have not been any arrests or charges. Police had not determined a cause of the crash as of 9:45 a.m., Barnes said.

“It’s still under investigation,” Barnes said.

Barnes did not have information about what type of vehicles or how many people were involved in the crash. The victim’s name, age and town of residence were not immediately available and will be determined by the medical examiner’s office. Police were still at the scene as of mid-morning, Barnes said.

“Expect delays in the area” Barnes said.