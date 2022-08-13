ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NHL

Flyers sign forward Jackson Cates to one year contract

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed forward Jackson Cates to a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value (AAV) of 775,000, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. Cates, 24 (9/28/1997), played 11 games for the Flyers last season, 2021-22. He recorded one...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Red Wings wonderkid Simon Edvinsson pulls back curtain on polarizing World Juniors decision

Detroit Red Wings prospect Simon Edvinsson has gone down a path many in his shoes opted against. He decided to play in this year’s IIHF World Juniors tournament. Under normal circumstances, this isn’t abnormal. The World Juniors are the biggest hockey tournament for NHL hopefuls. Many of the game’s top prospects play in the tournament […] The post Red Wings wonderkid Simon Edvinsson pulls back curtain on polarizing World Juniors decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
Pro Hockey Rumors

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney says team will 'try to work out an extension' with center Pavel Zacha

Although the Bruins weren’t able to get Pavel Zacha signed to a multi-year deal, GM Don Sweeney recently told reporters in a press conference (video link) that they did try to get one done before ultimately settling on a one-year, $3.5M agreement, one that will walk the 25-year-old to the open market next summer. Sweeney indicated that they have already stated their intention to Zacha’s camp to work out an extension on the contract that they just signed. However, they’ll have to wait until January before they’ll be permitted to do so. Zacha will be entering his first year with Boston after being acquired from New Jersey last month and is projected to center their third line behind Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.
BOSTON, MA
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

New York Rangers scouting department overhaul continues with two new hires

The overhaul of the the New York Rangers scouting department under President and General Manager Chris Drury continues. On Monday, the team announced the hiring of Garth Joy as Associate Director of Player Personnel and Pro Scouting. In addition to that move, the Rangers have added Andy Schneider to be the new Director of North American Scouting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Jose, CA
Sports
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Sports
NHL

Three questions facing Columbus Blue Jackets

Merzlikins regaining form, top-line center among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Columbus Blue Jackets. [Blue Jackets 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Will Merzlikins rebound?. The Blue...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets fantasy projections for 2022-23

Gaudreau remains top 15 wing option, gives Laine bump on No. 1 line. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Columbus Blue Jackets. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Inside look at Columbus Blue Jackets

Addition of Gaudreau boosts power play, brings leadership, credibility. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Columbus Blue Jackets will enter the 2022-23 season older, maybe wiser, but certainly more expensive in...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Sharpen Up: August 15, 2022 | Sheahan re-signs, Miller date date and more

We are one month away from the start of the Prospects Challenge. The Sabres will once again host the Prospects Challenge from September 15 to 19 at LECOM Harborcenter. For the first time in the history of the tournament, the Sabres will be joined by five other teams to compete in a round-robin challenge featuring prospects from each team. The participating teams this season are the Boston Bruins, Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Ottawa Senators and Pittsburgh Penguins.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Grier
Person
Nikolai Knyzhov
Person
Mario Ferraro
Person
Todd Marchant
Person
Patrick Marleau
NHL

World Junior Championship roundup: U.S. tops Sweden, stays undefeated

Latvia reaches quarterfinals for first time; Finland cruises past Slovakia. Sunday was the sixth day of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Day 6 games. United States 3, Sweden 2 -- Matt Coronato (Calgary Flames) scored two goals, and the United...
HOCKEY
NHL

Three questions facing Colorado Avalanche

Second-line center, Georgiev's potential as starter among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of the League's 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Colorado Avalanche. [Avalanche 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Who...
NHL
NHL

Colorado Avalanche fantasy projections for 2022-23

Makar tops NHL.com's D-man rankings; MacKinnon, Rantanen also among 10 best overall. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identified relevant players from the Colorado Avalanche. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE:...
DENVER, CO
NHL

Gaucher has potential to supply Ducks with needed size, strength

IRVINE, Calif. -- Nathan Gaucher should eventually give the Anaheim Ducks a bit more of the size and toughness they feel they are lacking. Anaheim selected Gaucher in the first round (No. 22) of the 2022 NHL Draft on July 7, and signed him to a three-year, entry-level contract July 28.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kaiser Permanente#Sjsharks Productions#Iihf
NHL

3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Sweden at WJC

NHL Network analyst Starman cites defending, dictating play early. The NHL Network will air every game of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship at Rogers Place in Edmonton. It includes comprehensive coverage of the United States National Junior Team (3-0-0-0), which will play the fourth of four preliminary-round games in Group B against Sweden (2-0-0-0) on Sunday (10 p.m. ET). The United States won 5-1 against Germany on Tuesday, 7-1 against Switzerland on Thursday, and 7-0 against Austria on Saturday. The playoff round begins Wednesday.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Canucks 2022-23 Opponent Preview: Seattle Kraken

Welcome to my annual opponent preview series where I will go division-by-division looking at how the Vancouver Canucks match up against the teams they will be facing during the regular season. Think of it as a primer or “battle plan” as we head into October and the drop of the puck on the 2022-23 campaign.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Top center in NHL in 3 seasons debated

McDavid, Matthews, MacKinnon among favorites of NHL.com writers. NHL Network is spending the offseason presenting the best current NHL players at each position. On Sunday, the network's producers and analysts chose the top 20 centers in the League in a special program that airs at 5 p.m. ET on NHL Network. To add to that conversation, we asked six NHL.com writers to pick the player they think will be the best center in the NHL in three seasons. Here are their choices:
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
San Jose Sharks
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL

Foerster prepared to make push for Flyers roster spot after injury

VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Tyson Foerster's shoulder injury might have been the worst and best thing to happen to him last season. The Philadelphia Flyers forward prospect was out more than four months recovering from surgery for a dislocated shoulder, but the time away allowed the 20-year-old to work on other areas of his game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Color of Hockey: Mpofu found unique route to Kings, NHL

Former forward now in second season as Los Angeles manager of hockey operations and legal affairs. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Vukie Mpofu, manager of hockey operations and legal affairs for the Los Angeles Kings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks fantasy projections for 2022-23

Kane remains elite option; Jones provides coverage of points, blocked shots. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Chicago Blackhawks. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Conor Geekie Using Summer Workouts to Prepare for Life as a Professional

Conor Geekie chose to not spend the summer sulking. Not only was he forced to watch almost all of rookie development camp from the sidelines -- including the annual black and white scrimmage -- following a minor injury, but he also was unable to attend Team Canada's development camp the following week.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy