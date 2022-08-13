Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
San Jose rent for a two-bedroom apartment soars to $3,250 a month, up 19 percent in just one yearBeth TorresSan Jose, CA
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
NHL
Flyers sign forward Jackson Cates to one year contract
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed forward Jackson Cates to a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value (AAV) of 775,000, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. Cates, 24 (9/28/1997), played 11 games for the Flyers last season, 2021-22. He recorded one...
Red Wings wonderkid Simon Edvinsson pulls back curtain on polarizing World Juniors decision
Detroit Red Wings prospect Simon Edvinsson has gone down a path many in his shoes opted against. He decided to play in this year’s IIHF World Juniors tournament. Under normal circumstances, this isn’t abnormal. The World Juniors are the biggest hockey tournament for NHL hopefuls. Many of the game’s top prospects play in the tournament […] The post Red Wings wonderkid Simon Edvinsson pulls back curtain on polarizing World Juniors decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney says team will 'try to work out an extension' with center Pavel Zacha
Although the Bruins weren’t able to get Pavel Zacha signed to a multi-year deal, GM Don Sweeney recently told reporters in a press conference (video link) that they did try to get one done before ultimately settling on a one-year, $3.5M agreement, one that will walk the 25-year-old to the open market next summer. Sweeney indicated that they have already stated their intention to Zacha’s camp to work out an extension on the contract that they just signed. However, they’ll have to wait until January before they’ll be permitted to do so. Zacha will be entering his first year with Boston after being acquired from New Jersey last month and is projected to center their third line behind Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.
New York Rangers scouting department overhaul continues with two new hires
The overhaul of the the New York Rangers scouting department under President and General Manager Chris Drury continues. On Monday, the team announced the hiring of Garth Joy as Associate Director of Player Personnel and Pro Scouting. In addition to that move, the Rangers have added Andy Schneider to be the new Director of North American Scouting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NHL
Three questions facing Columbus Blue Jackets
Merzlikins regaining form, top-line center among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Columbus Blue Jackets. [Blue Jackets 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Will Merzlikins rebound?. The Blue...
NHL
Columbus Blue Jackets fantasy projections for 2022-23
Gaudreau remains top 15 wing option, gives Laine bump on No. 1 line. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Columbus Blue Jackets. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE...
NHL
Inside look at Columbus Blue Jackets
Addition of Gaudreau boosts power play, brings leadership, credibility. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Columbus Blue Jackets will enter the 2022-23 season older, maybe wiser, but certainly more expensive in...
NHL
Sharpen Up: August 15, 2022 | Sheahan re-signs, Miller date date and more
We are one month away from the start of the Prospects Challenge. The Sabres will once again host the Prospects Challenge from September 15 to 19 at LECOM Harborcenter. For the first time in the history of the tournament, the Sabres will be joined by five other teams to compete in a round-robin challenge featuring prospects from each team. The participating teams this season are the Boston Bruins, Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Ottawa Senators and Pittsburgh Penguins.
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
World Junior Championship roundup: U.S. tops Sweden, stays undefeated
Latvia reaches quarterfinals for first time; Finland cruises past Slovakia. Sunday was the sixth day of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Day 6 games. United States 3, Sweden 2 -- Matt Coronato (Calgary Flames) scored two goals, and the United...
NHL
Three questions facing Colorado Avalanche
Second-line center, Georgiev's potential as starter among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of the League's 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Colorado Avalanche. [Avalanche 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Who...
NHL
Colorado Avalanche fantasy projections for 2022-23
Makar tops NHL.com's D-man rankings; MacKinnon, Rantanen also among 10 best overall. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identified relevant players from the Colorado Avalanche. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE:...
NHL
Gaucher has potential to supply Ducks with needed size, strength
IRVINE, Calif. -- Nathan Gaucher should eventually give the Anaheim Ducks a bit more of the size and toughness they feel they are lacking. Anaheim selected Gaucher in the first round (No. 22) of the 2022 NHL Draft on July 7, and signed him to a three-year, entry-level contract July 28.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Sweden at WJC
NHL Network analyst Starman cites defending, dictating play early. The NHL Network will air every game of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship at Rogers Place in Edmonton. It includes comprehensive coverage of the United States National Junior Team (3-0-0-0), which will play the fourth of four preliminary-round games in Group B against Sweden (2-0-0-0) on Sunday (10 p.m. ET). The United States won 5-1 against Germany on Tuesday, 7-1 against Switzerland on Thursday, and 7-0 against Austria on Saturday. The playoff round begins Wednesday.
NHL
Afanasyev could seize opportunity to play for Predators this season
NASHVILLE -- Egor Afanasyev hopes to make his NHL debut and extend his stay with the Nashville Predators this season after the 21-year-old forward prospect was one of the final cuts before the start of last season. "I'm going to try to do everything I can to make the team,"...
The Hockey Writers
Canucks 2022-23 Opponent Preview: Seattle Kraken
Welcome to my annual opponent preview series where I will go division-by-division looking at how the Vancouver Canucks match up against the teams they will be facing during the regular season. Think of it as a primer or “battle plan” as we head into October and the drop of the puck on the 2022-23 campaign.
NHL
Top center in NHL in 3 seasons debated
McDavid, Matthews, MacKinnon among favorites of NHL.com writers. NHL Network is spending the offseason presenting the best current NHL players at each position. On Sunday, the network's producers and analysts chose the top 20 centers in the League in a special program that airs at 5 p.m. ET on NHL Network. To add to that conversation, we asked six NHL.com writers to pick the player they think will be the best center in the NHL in three seasons. Here are their choices:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
Foerster prepared to make push for Flyers roster spot after injury
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Tyson Foerster's shoulder injury might have been the worst and best thing to happen to him last season. The Philadelphia Flyers forward prospect was out more than four months recovering from surgery for a dislocated shoulder, but the time away allowed the 20-year-old to work on other areas of his game.
NHL
Color of Hockey: Mpofu found unique route to Kings, NHL
Former forward now in second season as Los Angeles manager of hockey operations and legal affairs. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Vukie Mpofu, manager of hockey operations and legal affairs for the Los Angeles Kings.
NHL
Chicago Blackhawks fantasy projections for 2022-23
Kane remains elite option; Jones provides coverage of points, blocked shots. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Chicago Blackhawks. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top...
NHL
Conor Geekie Using Summer Workouts to Prepare for Life as a Professional
Conor Geekie chose to not spend the summer sulking. Not only was he forced to watch almost all of rookie development camp from the sidelines -- including the annual black and white scrimmage -- following a minor injury, but he also was unable to attend Team Canada's development camp the following week.
Comments / 0