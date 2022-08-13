ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ithaca police looking for restaurant wallet thief

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Ithaca are asking for help in finding a man accused of stealing a restaurant worker’s wallet over the weekend. Ithaca Police responded to a restaurant in the 100 block of West State Street around 5:00 p.m. for a report a theft. A worker at the restaurant told police that […]
No One Injured After Transformer Explosion on Henry Street Over the Weekend

No injuries were reported after a transformer exploded underground next to the Verizon building on Henry Street this past Saturday, August 13th. According to the Binghamton Fire Department Facebook Page, firefighters responded to a report of an explosion and building fire at 64 Henry Street and found smoke coming from grates in the sidewalk.
Binghamton Fire Department Reports No Injuries in Downtown Verizon Building Explosion

What could have been a catastrophic situation with an explosion at a downtown Binghamton business over the weekend remarkably ended with no injury and minimal damage. According to reports by the City of Binghamton Fire Department posted on social media, an explosion and fire Saturday afternoon, August 13 at the Verizon Building on Henry Street can be traced to a possible transformer problem in the basement of the building.
Meet Pepe, WENY's SPCA Pet of the Week!

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Pepe, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Pepe is an almost 9-year-old male Dachshund/Standard Smooth Haired/Miniature Pinscher mix who thinks everything is fun and meant to be played with. According to the SPCA, Pepe is choosy with certain...
NYS Police Looking to Identify Human Remains Found in Oneonta, NY

Police in upstate New York are asking for the public's help in identifying human remains. On Thursday, August 11th, 2022, the New York State Police in Oneonta took to social media to update the public on a recent find. According to the post, NY State Police came discovered unidentified human remains in the town of Morris in Otsego County.
Chemung County Habitat for Humanity holds Women’s Build 2022

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The sounds of hammers hitting walls, shovels scraping up debris, and sheetrock tumbling to the bottom of a metal container could all be heard at 702 Standish St. in Elmira, Saturday morning. Chemung County Habitat for Humanity, along with other local organizations, gathered over 50 volunteers, over 40 of them being […]
One of the best-rated wine tours in the US is in the Finger Lakes

Ithaca, N.Y. — When it comes to wine tours, Upstate New York is a grape place to be. Experience! The Finger Lakes, a tour that takes wine lovers around three picturesque lakes in New York’s wine country, has been rated among the top 10 best wine tours in the United States by USA Today’s 10Best. It was tapped as the sixth best in the nation, according to 10Best, and made the list alongside a wine tour in California’s renowned Sonoma County.
IPD looking to ID suspect in alleged theft at restaurant

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A wallet was reportedly stolen Saturday from a restaurant worker in Ithaca. Police say a man went to the restaurant in the 100 block of West State Street and asked for a glass of water. When the man left, officers say the female employee noticed her wallet was missing from her purse. Inside was cash and her credit and debit cards.
Ithaca delivery driver stabbed while waiting for order

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – A delivery driver was stabbed while waiting outside restaurant to pick up order. On Saturday, 08-13-22, at approximately 8:43 PM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to a report of a stabbing that had occurred in the 100 Block of West Green Street. Upon arrival Officers located the victim who had sustained a stab wound to his arm. The victim identified himself as a delivery driver and stated that prior to the incident he was sitting in his car near a local restaurant waiting to pick up a food order.
Man allegedly set bed on fire during heated argument with woman

Bradford County, Pa. — A man punched a woman while she was driving and later lit her bed on fire, according to an affidavit filed on Aug. 8. Jason Michael Pangburn, 32, of Gillett was accused of assault and recklessly endangering another person after state police in Towanda investigated the Aug. 7 incident. Pangburn allegedly assaulted the woman as they traveled to their home near the 900 block of Purcell Road in Wells Township. ...
