Read full article on original website
Related
The Windows Club
How to automatically Remove Trackers from URLs in Firefox on Windows 11/10
In this post, we will help you with how to automatically remove trackers from URLs in Firefox on a Windows 11/10 computer. You must have noticed that when you open a link from a site like Facebook, you see strings of characters in the URL after the question mark that looks something like fbclid=5pJRe9pVHa68JUH_qIVcOyXR. That mix-up of characters is a query parameter or tracking parameter. Companies like Facebook (owned by Meta), HubSpot, Olytics, and many more., use such parameters to track user clicks, serve targeted ads, etc. But now, Firefox can prevent such sites from tracking you using a new feature called Query Parameter Stripping.
makeuseof.com
3 Ways to Clean the Windows Registry Safely
The Windows Registry is a complex database filled with entries about your computer's software and hardware. However, these entries can become corrupt, damaged, or invalid due to unusual changes made to your computer. You usually don’t have to do anything about them, but sometimes they start causing problems, such as...
The Windows Club
How to remove Display from Desktop in Windows 11/10
If you have a multiple monitor setup on your Windows 11/10 Enterprise and/or Pro for Workstations edition, you can remove and restore a connected external display on demand without having to physically disconnect and reconnect the display OR turn on or off the display power for the Specialized Display. In this post, we will show you how to remove the Display from the Desktop in Windows 11/10.
technewstoday.com
How to Run File Explorer as Admin?
The User Access Control Protocol is a great feature to protect the system file integrity in Windows OS. It is because of this security protocol, the users require administrative rights to access some functions on Windows. Sometimes, when you attempt to access some files on your computer, you may see...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Windows Club
Get notified when a program adds itself to the Startup list in Windows 11
In this tutorial, we will show you how to get a notification when an app is added to the Startup Apps in Windows 11. This can be done using the native Startup App Notification feature of Windows 11. It can be very helpful when some app or program adds itself to the Windows Startup list, and you are not aware of that. Whenever the system recognizes a new startup application (a Microsoft Store app or third-party program like a browser), you will get a notification banner or desktop notification on the bottom right corner, just like in the image added below.
The Windows Club
Unistack Service Group (unistacksvcgroup) High Disk or CPU usage
At times, users report that their computer has slowed down or freezes frequently. In such cases, the culprit is usually high CPU utilization. You can check the task manager to verify the same. In case the process causing high CPU usage is Unistack Service Group (unistacksvcgroup), then please read through this article for the resolutions.
The Windows Club
How to Install and Set Up Visual Studio 2022 on Windows 11/10
Visual Studio 2022 is one of the best text editors in the market. It packs an excellent User Interface, Intellisense, and a lot of different features to make coding easier for you. In this post, we will see how you can install and set up Visual Studio 2022 on Windows 11/10 computers.
The Windows Club
How to adjust Desktop Size and Position in Windows 11/10
While Windows OS allows you to change the monitor’s resolution, there is no way to resize what is displayed on it. If you are wondering why somebody needs it, we will share a practical problem after this. This post will share how you can adjust desktop size and position in Windows.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ZDNet
How to delete apps on iPhone
There are many reasons one would want to delete an app from their phone. I like to periodically clean up my app library and get rid of the apps I haven't used in a while and don't anticipate using anytime soon. It keeps my phone visually organized and keeps me from having to scroll through dozens of apps.
The Windows Club
Cannot import file: The specified file is not a registry script
Some users are failing to import registry files. When trying to do the same, an error message saying Cannot import file: The specified file is not a registry script appears. In this post, we are going to see how you can fix the issue and import your registry. Following is...
makeuseof.com
Bypass Your Android Screen Lock Without a Password Using WooTechy iDelock
Most Android phones use a PIN, password, or biometric authentication to protect your data from prying eyes. There are times when the face unlock, or fingerprint scanner fails to work, and you can’t recall the device PIN or pattern either. It happens to the best of us. Before you waste hours at the nearest service center, use an Android screen unlock software like iDelock to unlock your Android phone.
The Windows Club
How to limit CPU usage for a process in Windows 11/10
On your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer, you may be experiencing high CPU usage caused by an app or game, of which you want to reduce or limit how much CPU resource the process for the app or game can use. In this post, we will show you how to limit CPU usage for apps with a single process or apps with multiple processes.
The Windows Club
What is and How to delete MountUUP folder in Windows 11/10
In your quest to clean up or free up disk space on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer to make room for more storage space, you may come across the MountUUP folder which takes a considerable amount of disk space. In this post, we demystify this folder and also provide ways to delete the folder.
The Windows Club
How to disable VBS in Windows 11
In this post, we will explain what is Virtualization Based Security (VBS), and how to disable VBS on Windows 11 computers. Virtualization Based Security (VBS) is a security feature that uses hardware/software virtualization. VBS is a security functionality included in Windows 11, allowing users to prevent unsigned drivers, codes, software, etc., from residing in the memory of your system. It creates a secure and isolated region of memory from the regular operating system, allowing users to host various security solutions. Disabling VBS has been reported to improve the performance of Windows 11. So if you are a gamer especially and want to see if this improves gaming performance, then this post may interest you.
The Windows Club
Improve Quality and Reduce Input Lag on Steam Link
A lot of users are having some weird issues with Steam Link. According to them, the gaming platform lags a lot making it frustrating to run any title. Well! This can not continue anymore. In this post, we are going to show you how to Improve Quality and Reduce Lag on Steam Link.
makeuseof.com
What Is Swapfile.sys in Windows, and Can You Delete It?
When your Windows computer is running out of RAM, it transfers some of its temporary data to certain files on your storage drive. One of these files is known as Swapfile.sys. But what is this file, and can you delete it to save disk space on your Windows machine?. Here’s...
The Windows Club
Windows Update Assistant not working [Fixed]
The Windows Update Assistant is an essential module for downloading Windows upgrades or updates from the Microsoft website. It has two primary jobs – first, it checks for system compatibility issues, and the second job is to download and install the latest version of Windows. But in some instances, you might encounter problems. As a result, your Windows will no longer look for updates or install them on your computer. This post will share what you can do when the Windows Update Assistant is not working. The problems include being stuck at 99%, assistant crashing suddenly, restarting automatically, and so on.
The Windows Club
Activate Quick Intensive Throttling in Chrome browser to reduce CPU usage
In this article, we will show you how to activate the quick intensive throttling feature in the Chrome browser on a Windows 11/10 computer. This feature is expected to extend battery life for mobile devices and laptops as it helps to reduce CPU usage up to a good extent (~10% CPU time). The way this feature helps to reduce CPU usage is by throttling JavaScript elements on the background pages (that are considered fully loaded and hidden) much earlier than the default time.
The Windows Club
ERR_SPDY_INADEQUATE_TRANSPORT_SECURITY Chrome error
One of the most popular browsers is Google Chrome due to its flexible interface and support for wide range of functionality. However, we have discovered a problem with the error message that reads ERR_SPDY_INADEQUATE_TRANSPORT_SECURITY showing up while sometimes trying to open specific websites in the Google Chrome browser, and this may be a very irritating experience. The issue also appears in Firefox, albeit with a different error code.
The Windows Club
How to enable and use PDF editing tools in Firefox PDF Reader on Windows 11/10
This tutorial will show you how to enable and use PDF editing tools in Firefox PDF reader on Windows 11/10. The built-in PDF viewer or reader of Firefox has some interesting features that include two-page view mode (Odd Spreads), Even Spreads, Horizontal Scrolling, view document properties, Presentation Mode, etc. Now, it also lets you annotate a PDF using its PDF editing tools. Using these PDF editing tools, you can add text and use ink annotation to draw on PDF with freehand mode. You can also select a color of your choice for using the text tool and ink tool.
Comments / 0