FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. ShenoyBatavia, IL
Celebrating Universal Oneness Day - a Hindu Raksha Bandhan Festival at Hoffman Estates police Department in August 2022Jignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Kendall County Fair scheduled for 8/4 - 8/7Adrian HolmanKendall County, IL
walls102.com
Two killed in crash on I-80 near Morris
MORRIS – Two men died as a result of a vehicle crash in Grundy County on Friday. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan says the crash occurred when a midsize vehicle driving westbound on I-80 near Morris lost control of the vehicle, crossed through the median, and was struck broadside by a semi-tractor trailer traveling eastbound. Both the driver, 33-year-old Sofiane Bessai of Elgin, and 26-year-old passenger Brayan Mauricio Jimenez Velasquez died on impact. The crash remains under investigation by Illinois State Police and the Grundy County Coroner’s office.
wjol.com
Trooper Hit While Performing Traffic Stop In Lemont
Charges are pending after an Illinois State Police trooper’s vehicle was hit over the weekend outside Chicago. Authorities say the trooper was performing a traffic stop Friday on I-355 near the Boughton Road in Lemont when a Toyota Tacoma failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle and hit the rear driver side of trooper’s squad car. The trooper and the driver of the Toyota were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
qrockonline.com
Arrest Made in New Lenox Armed Carjacking
The Will County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an arrest has been made in connection to an armed carjacking in New Lenox this past spring. Devante M. Davis, 27-years-old of Chicago, was arrested in Dalton, Illinois, last Thursday morning. It was just after 10:30 am that members of the Will County Sheriff’s Office, as well as individuals with the United States Marshal Service, made the arrest.
Investigation continues into boat accident in the 'Playpen' that left two injured
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The investigation continues into exactly what caused the skipper of a boat to back into two women in Lake Michigan. The incident critically injured both of them.A licensed captain shared some insight into what may have gone wrong. In the late afternoon Saturday, dozens of boats filled the area known as the Playpen, just north of Navy Pier. Then came 911 calls for help. A spokesperson with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources said the licensed captain of a boat was attempting to anchor in the Playpen when the boat's windlass malfunctioned. The rental boat began to drift. The captain...
WSPY NEWS
wjol.com
Two Dead Following Accident on Interstate 80 on Friday Evening
Two people are dead following an accident on Interstate 80 in Grundy County on Friday afternoon. It was just before 5:00 pm on I-80 westbound near milepost 109 when the front end of a 2016 Toyota Corolla hit the rear end of a semi, causing the pickup to travel through the center median and into the eastbound lane striking a semi. That impact caused the semi to roll over and across the median into westbound lanes striking a different semi. The driver and passenger of the Toyota were both pronounced deceased at the scene. One of the drivers of the semi was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
fox32chicago.com
starvedrock.media
Mendota Police make early morning arrests
Trouble seems to like the wee hours. Early Saturday in Mendota, 23-year old Myron Lesley and 49-year old Jennifer Lesley were arrested by city police in the 800 block of Main street. Jennifer was charged with domestic battery. Myron was cited with two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer. Both are in the county jail. It was not specified how the two are related.
starvedrock.media
Gun Investigation Stops Amtrak Train In Mendota
Chatter about a gun onboard an Amtrak train created a scene over the weekend in Mendota. Folks with Amtrak alerted police Sunday afternoon about a passenger claiming to have a gun. Forty-one-year-old Baird McNeil of Tallahasee, Florida was questioned by Mendota officers. They say no gun was found after McNeil apparently implied to others on the California-bound train that he had one.
wcsjnews.com
Woman's feet severed in boating accident at Chicago's 'Playpen': police
Members of the Chicago Police Department’s Marine Unit offered new details Monday about a boating accident at the “Playpen” area of Lake Michigan that left two women with critical injuries over the weekend.
3 teens shot in 5 hour span on South Side, 1 fatally: CPD
Street violence this weekend in Chicago included the shootings of three teenagers. One teen is dead, two wounded in separate incidents. A 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting late Sunday afternoon, a little after 4 p.m., near 131st and Lawrence.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Not a random act’: Appleton teenager among those shot at Six Flags
GURNEE, Ill. (WFRV) – A 19-year-old woman from Appleton was one of three that were injured following a believed targeted shooting at Six Flags in Gurnee. According to the Gurnee Police Department, on August 14 around 7:50 p.m., officers responded to reported shots fired at the Six Flags theme park. The suspect vehicle reportedly fled the scene.
Man arrested, accused of breaking into same northern Indiana business twice in 24 hours
GRIFFITH, Ind. — A man in Lake County, Indiana was arrested last week for allegedly burglarizing the same business twice in a 24-hour period. The Griffith Police Department says it arrested Michael Anderson on August 7 for breaking into the same business in the 500 block of E. Glen Park Avenue. Police did not share […]
