ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
walls102.com

Two killed in crash on I-80 near Morris

MORRIS – Two men died as a result of a vehicle crash in Grundy County on Friday. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan says the crash occurred when a midsize vehicle driving westbound on I-80 near Morris lost control of the vehicle, crossed through the median, and was struck broadside by a semi-tractor trailer traveling eastbound. Both the driver, 33-year-old Sofiane Bessai of Elgin, and 26-year-old passenger Brayan Mauricio Jimenez Velasquez died on impact. The crash remains under investigation by Illinois State Police and the Grundy County Coroner’s office.
MORRIS, IL
wjol.com

Trooper Hit While Performing Traffic Stop In Lemont

Charges are pending after an Illinois State Police trooper’s vehicle was hit over the weekend outside Chicago. Authorities say the trooper was performing a traffic stop Friday on I-355 near the Boughton Road in Lemont when a Toyota Tacoma failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle and hit the rear driver side of trooper’s squad car. The trooper and the driver of the Toyota were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
LEMONT, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oglesby, IL
City
Heyworth, IL
City
Morris, IL
Morris, IL
Accidents
City
Decatur, IL
City
Columbia, IL
Elgin, IL
Accidents
City
Elgin, IL
Elgin, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Morris, IL
Crime & Safety
qrockonline.com

Arrest Made in New Lenox Armed Carjacking

The Will County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an arrest has been made in connection to an armed carjacking in New Lenox this past spring. Devante M. Davis, 27-years-old of Chicago, was arrested in Dalton, Illinois, last Thursday morning. It was just after 10:30 am that members of the Will County Sheriff’s Office, as well as individuals with the United States Marshal Service, made the arrest.
NEW LENOX, IL
CBS Chicago

Investigation continues into boat accident in the 'Playpen' that left two injured

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The investigation continues into exactly what caused the skipper of a boat to back into two women in Lake Michigan. The incident critically injured both of them.A licensed captain shared some insight into what may have gone wrong. In the late afternoon Saturday, dozens of boats filled the area known as the Playpen, just north of Navy Pier. Then came 911 calls for help. A spokesperson with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources said the licensed captain of a boat was attempting to anchor in the Playpen when the boat's windlass malfunctioned. The rental boat began to drift. The captain...
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Three arrested during festival in Mendota over the weekend

Police in Mendota arrested three people during two incidents at the Mendota Sweet Corn Festival over the weekend. On Saturday morning at around 2:30, police arrested 23-year-old Myron T. Lesley, of Mendota, and charged him with aggravated battery to a peace officer. Police say it happened in the 800 block of Main Street during the festival. Also arrested was 49-year-old Jennifer L. Lesley, of Mendota. She's charged with domestic battery. Both Myron and Jennifer Lesley were taken to the LaSalle County Jail in Ottawa.
MENDOTA, IL
wjol.com

Two Dead Following Accident on Interstate 80 on Friday Evening

Two people are dead following an accident on Interstate 80 in Grundy County on Friday afternoon. It was just before 5:00 pm on I-80 westbound near milepost 109 when the front end of a 2016 Toyota Corolla hit the rear end of a semi, causing the pickup to travel through the center median and into the eastbound lane striking a semi. That impact caused the semi to roll over and across the median into westbound lanes striking a different semi. The driver and passenger of the Toyota were both pronounced deceased at the scene. One of the drivers of the semi was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#I 80#Illinois State Police
starvedrock.media

Mendota Police make early morning arrests

Trouble seems to like the wee hours. Early Saturday in Mendota, 23-year old Myron Lesley and 49-year old Jennifer Lesley were arrested by city police in the 800 block of Main street. Jennifer was charged with domestic battery. Myron was cited with two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer. Both are in the county jail. It was not specified how the two are related.
MENDOTA, IL
starvedrock.media

Gun Investigation Stops Amtrak Train In Mendota

Chatter about a gun onboard an Amtrak train created a scene over the weekend in Mendota. Folks with Amtrak alerted police Sunday afternoon about a passenger claiming to have a gun. Forty-one-year-old Baird McNeil of Tallahasee, Florida was questioned by Mendota officers. They say no gun was found after McNeil apparently implied to others on the California-bound train that he had one.
MENDOTA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
wcsjnews.com

Two Confirmed Fatalies in Grundy Co. Crash, Names Have Been Released

Two people were killed in a three vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 80 near Ashton Road in Morris. The incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. The Illinois State Police said preliminary information indicates at least one passenger vehicle and two commercial motor vehicles were involve. There are two confirmed fatalities.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
wearegreenbay.com

‘Not a random act’: Appleton teenager among those shot at Six Flags

GURNEE, Ill. (WFRV) – A 19-year-old woman from Appleton was one of three that were injured following a believed targeted shooting at Six Flags in Gurnee. According to the Gurnee Police Department, on August 14 around 7:50 p.m., officers responded to reported shots fired at the Six Flags theme park. The suspect vehicle reportedly fled the scene.
GURNEE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy