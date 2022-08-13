Read full article on original website
FP77
2d ago
the same violence in the same neighborhoods for the past 20 years ,this is what the Mayor needs to use the National Guard for!
Reply
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Related
WJLA
29-year-old son of DMV legend Big G shot & killed in Upper Marlboro, sources tell 7News
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — A 29-year-old man is dead after being shot Saturday morning in Upper Marlboro, Md., Prince George's County police said. Kavon Glover, of Washington, D.C., was found dead in the 12800 block of William Beans Road around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, police said. Officers located Glover unresponsive in the roadway with more than one gunshot wound before he was pronounced dead on the scene.
fox5dc.com
19-year-old charged with murder in connection to shooting death of DC father
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a D.C. father and husband. DC Police says the incident occurred in the 1700 block of West Virginia Avenue NE around 4:47 p.m. on June 25. Officers responded for the report of a shooting and located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
fox5dc.com
Temple Hills shooting leaves man dead
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - A man is dead after a late night shooting in Prince George's County. Authorities say the shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of Saint Barnabas Road in Temple Hills. The victim was found in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. He...
fox5dc.com
Man shot, killed in Upper Marlboro; dark-colored vehicle spotted fleeing the scene
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - Authorities are searching for suspects after they say a man was shot and killed Sunday night in Prince George's County. The shooting was reported around 8 p.m. in the 10200 block of Twayblade Court in the Upper Marlboro area. Police say the victim was found with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
33 Year-Old Man Shot And Killed in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 33...
Suspects sought in northeast Baltimore 7-Eleven armed robbery
Baltimore police are offering a $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of two armed robbery suspects in northeast Baltimore.
foxbaltimore.com
Early morning homicide in downtown Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot shortly before 1 a.m. in downtown Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police. Police say they were called to the 300 block of Park Avenue for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 35-year-old man who had been shot. He was rushed to Shock Trauma, where he dies, according to police.
DC Police Seek Young Baltimore Jewish Dad's Killer
Authorities in Washington DC have released footage of the alleged gunman who killed a 25-year-old dad from Baltimore working in the city last week. Aryeh Wolf was shot and killed on the 5100 block of Call Place around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, DC Police said. He was rushed to the hospital where he died.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two Shot To Death In Baltimore Car
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Two men were found shot to death Friday night. The shooting took...
Montgomery Co. officer hospitalized after assault
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from an unrelated story about the Alexandria Police Department. Police say an officer has been hospitalized after responding to a call Sunday night. Montgomery County Police Department officers were called to the unit block of Indian Hills Drive for...
58 Year-Old Man Among Two Shot in Eastern Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left a...
UPS driver shot in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A UPS driver was shot in Prince George's County Monday morning and police are searching for who is responsible. Prince George's County Police officers were called to a report of a shooting in the area of Silver Hill Road and Terrace Drive around 10 a.m. Officers found the worker shot. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
52 Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In D.C., Suspect Kills Himself
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 52 year-old woman is dead in D.C., and the suspect in...
DC Catholic school vandalized twice, statue decapitated & stolen
WASHINGTON — A Catholic School in Northeast D.C. is raising money to repair the damage caused by someone who broke several concrete windowsills and knocked down a statue of the school's namesake weeks before the first day of school. St. Anthony Catholic School said three benches were also pulled...
Police ID 20-Year-Old Man Killed In Seat Pleasant Shooting
Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in Prince George’s County. Detectives from the agency’s Homicide Unit have offered a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest...
Bowie woman dies after hit-and-run
BOWIE, Md. — A woman in Prince George's County is dead after she was hit by a car during the late hours of Thursday, Aug. 11. Officials have identified 20-year-old Tatianna Heredia as the victim of a hit-and-run that took place just after 11 p.m. Police say that Heredia was walking on Collington Road in the area of John Hanson Highway in Bowie, Maryland when she was struck.
18 Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – On Friday afternoon, an 18 year-old male was shot in Southern Baltimore....
At least 15 people injured after vehicle crashes into Virginia pub, police say
At least 15 people were injured on Friday after a vehicle crashed into an Arlington, Virginia pub and caused a structure fire, police said.
One Dead, Five Hospitalized Within An Hour Following Pair Of Baltimore Shootings: Police
One person was killed, one is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and four others are being treated as police in Maryland investigate a pair of shootings in Baltimore that happened within an hour of each other. The morning began for officers of the Baltimore Police Department shortly after 1 a.m. on...
Police identify man who fatally shot himself after crashing into barricade near Capitol
WASHINGTON — A man drove his car into a barricade near the U.S. Capitol early Sunday, then fired gunshots into the air before fatally shooting himself, police said. According to The Associated Press, the incident occurred shortly before 4 a.m. at a barricade at East Capitol Street and 2nd Street in the nation’s capital.
Shore News Network
109K+
Followers
57K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 2