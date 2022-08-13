ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FP77
2d ago

the same violence in the same neighborhoods for the past 20 years ,this is what the Mayor needs to use the National Guard for!

7
 

WJLA

29-year-old son of DMV legend Big G shot & killed in Upper Marlboro, sources tell 7News

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — A 29-year-old man is dead after being shot Saturday morning in Upper Marlboro, Md., Prince George's County police said. Kavon Glover, of Washington, D.C., was found dead in the 12800 block of William Beans Road around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, police said. Officers located Glover unresponsive in the roadway with more than one gunshot wound before he was pronounced dead on the scene.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
fox5dc.com

19-year-old charged with murder in connection to shooting death of DC father

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a D.C. father and husband. DC Police says the incident occurred in the 1700 block of West Virginia Avenue NE around 4:47 p.m. on June 25. Officers responded for the report of a shooting and located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Temple Hills shooting leaves man dead

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - A man is dead after a late night shooting in Prince George's County. Authorities say the shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of Saint Barnabas Road in Temple Hills. The victim was found in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. He...
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Early morning homicide in downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot shortly before 1 a.m. in downtown Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police. Police say they were called to the 300 block of Park Avenue for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 35-year-old man who had been shot. He was rushed to Shock Trauma, where he dies, according to police.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

DC Police Seek Young Baltimore Jewish Dad's Killer

Authorities in Washington DC have released footage of the alleged gunman who killed a 25-year-old dad from Baltimore working in the city last week. Aryeh Wolf was shot and killed on the 5100 block of Call Place around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, DC Police said. He was rushed to the hospital where he died.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Montgomery Co. officer hospitalized after assault

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from an unrelated story about the Alexandria Police Department. Police say an officer has been hospitalized after responding to a call Sunday night. Montgomery County Police Department officers were called to the unit block of Indian Hills Drive for...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

UPS driver shot in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A UPS driver was shot in Prince George's County Monday morning and police are searching for who is responsible. Prince George's County Police officers were called to a report of a shooting in the area of Silver Hill Road and Terrace Drive around 10 a.m. Officers found the worker shot. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Police ID 20-Year-Old Man Killed In Seat Pleasant Shooting

Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in Prince George’s County. Detectives from the agency’s Homicide Unit have offered a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest...
SEAT PLEASANT, MD
WUSA9

Bowie woman dies after hit-and-run

BOWIE, Md. — A woman in Prince George's County is dead after she was hit by a car during the late hours of Thursday, Aug. 11. Officials have identified 20-year-old Tatianna Heredia as the victim of a hit-and-run that took place just after 11 p.m. Police say that Heredia was walking on Collington Road in the area of John Hanson Highway in Bowie, Maryland when she was struck.
BOWIE, MD
