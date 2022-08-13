Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
WJLA
29-year-old son of DMV legend Big G shot & killed in Upper Marlboro, sources tell 7News
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — A 29-year-old man is dead after being shot Saturday morning in Upper Marlboro, Md., Prince George's County police said. Kavon Glover, of Washington, D.C., was found dead in the 12800 block of William Beans Road around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, police said. Officers located Glover unresponsive in the roadway with more than one gunshot wound before he was pronounced dead on the scene.
fox5dc.com
19-year-old charged with murder in connection to shooting death of DC father
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a D.C. father and husband. DC Police says the incident occurred in the 1700 block of West Virginia Avenue NE around 4:47 p.m. on June 25. Officers responded for the report of a shooting and located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
fox5dc.com
Man shot, killed in Upper Marlboro; dark-colored vehicle spotted fleeing the scene
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - Authorities are searching for suspects after they say a man was shot and killed Sunday night in Prince George's County. The shooting was reported around 8 p.m. in the 10200 block of Twayblade Court in the Upper Marlboro area. Police say the victim was found with...
Montgomery Co. officer hospitalized after assault
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from an unrelated story about the Alexandria Police Department. Police say an officer has been hospitalized after responding to a call Sunday night. Montgomery County Police Department officers were called to the unit block of Indian Hills Drive for...
DC Police Seek Young Baltimore Jewish Dad's Killer
Authorities in Washington DC have released footage of the alleged gunman who killed a 25-year-old dad from Baltimore working in the city last week. Aryeh Wolf was shot and killed on the 5100 block of Call Place around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, DC Police said. He was rushed to the hospital where he died.
DC Catholic school vandalized twice, statue decapitated & stolen
WASHINGTON — A Catholic School in Northeast D.C. is raising money to repair the damage caused by someone who broke several concrete windowsills and knocked down a statue of the school's namesake weeks before the first day of school. St. Anthony Catholic School said three benches were also pulled...
52 Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In D.C., Suspect Kills Himself
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 52 year-old woman is dead in D.C., and the suspect in...
Police ID 20-Year-Old Man Killed In Seat Pleasant Shooting
Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in Prince George’s County. Detectives from the agency’s Homicide Unit have offered a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest...
2 boys injured Northwest DC shooting, police
WASHINGTON — Two boys were injured after being shot in Northwest D.C. early Saturday morning. Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 3100 block of 11th Street N.W., around 12:22 a.m. for the call of gunshots. When officers arrived, they found a 13-year-old and 12-year-old suffering from apparent gun shot...
UPS driver shot in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A UPS driver was shot in Prince George's County Monday morning and police are searching for who is responsible. Prince George's County Police officers were called to a report of a shooting in the area of Silver Hill Road and Terrace Drive around 10 a.m. Officers found the worker shot. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.
fox40jackson.com
Two juveniles in custody for killing Maryland gas station employee, police say
Two juveniles, ages 15 and 12, are charged with killing a gas station employee in Maryland. Prince George’s County police were called to the scene around 4:40 a.m. on Thursday for a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived they found Isreal Akingbesote suffering from multiple stab wounds. The...
33 Year-Old Man Shot And Killed in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 33...
Two Shot To Death In Baltimore Car
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Two men were found shot to death Friday night. The shooting took...
MISSING: Fairfax County police search for 11-year-old girl
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County Police needs the public's help to locate an 11-year-old girl who went last seen on Aug. 12. According to police, Kimberly Villeda Lopez went missing in the 4300 block of Allman Drive in Annandale, Virginia at 7 p.m. on Friday. The young girl...
Suspects sought in northeast Baltimore 7-Eleven armed robbery
Baltimore police are offering a $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of two armed robbery suspects in northeast Baltimore.
rockvillenights.com
Pickpocket strikes at Rockville restaurant
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a pickpocket incident at a restaurant at Rockville Town Square late Saturday night, August 13, 2022. The theft was reported at a restaurant in the 100 block of Gibbs Street at 11:59 AM. An attempt to use a stolen credit card from the wallet was detected following the incident. Watch your wallet!
Man shoots at baby, man and woman in Prince William Co.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A baby, a 24-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man all faced a life-threatening situation Saturday evening when a man opened fire on their car in Woodbridge. Officers responded to investigate just after 10 p.m. on the scene at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center located...
D.C. Police Searching For Person of Interest in Stolen Auto
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police is asking for the public’s help identifying...
Several Children Brawl At Annapolis Mall, Steal Sunglasses, Shoot Victim
A child was shot with a BB gun after being robbed by several other children at an Annapolis Mall, authorities say. Officers responded to a call of a "juvenile problem" at the Westfield Annapolis Mall around 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12, according to Anne Arundel County police. Investigation revealed that...
18 Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – On Friday afternoon, an 18 year-old male was shot in Southern Baltimore....
