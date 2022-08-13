Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown signs reapportionment local law
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mayor Byron Brown signed the reapportionment local law Monday, meaning Buffalo is getting new legal boundaries for the city's nine council districts. The plan is substantially similar to the previous released maps, which is what has some activists upset. They say the current maps are gerrymandered and reduce the voting power of minority populations. Those activists have said that if the plan went into effect, they intended to pursue legal action.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Crowds continue to gather for second day of ReAwaken America Tour in Batavia
BATAVIA, N.Y. — Crowds continued to gather at Cornerstone Church in Batavia for the second day of the ReAwaken America Tour, where officials expected around 3,000 people over the course of the weekend. The tour is a political movement speaking tour featuring prominent Christian nationalists and Republican Party members such as Eric Trump and former national security advisor General Michael Flynn.
Comments / 0