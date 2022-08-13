Read full article on original website
Related
'Dear Sirs, May I make a complaint?' Letters from another century are humorous and also candid
Evan Gregg, who lives in western Massachusetts, found a stash of old complaint letters to Montgomery Ward, saved by his grandmother who worked at the catalog in the 1930s. Gregg brought them to life in a book and a staging called "Dear Mister Ward." A 1930s musical soundtrack fades down...
Astounding Stories of Super-Science May 1931: The Exile of Time - Chapter XIII
Tugh came limping forward. His cloak hung askew upon his thick shoulders, one of which was much higher than the other, with the massive head set low between. As he advanced, Migul moved aside. Astounding Stories of Super-Science May 1931, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post...
Acting Class by Nick Drnaso review – ah, look at all the lonely people
The author of Sabrina brings us a discomfiting picture of charlatanism in action
Comments / 0