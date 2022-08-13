ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
WSMV

Officials recover body from Percy Priest Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The body of a 25-year-old Nashville man was recovered late Saturday night from Percy Priest Lake, TWRA officials said. The man, who has not been identified pending notification of next of kin, had jumped into the lake from his boat just after 3 p.m. and never resurfaced.
WGAU

Private prison firm to settle lawsuit over inmate death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — A private prison company has agreed to settle a federal lawsuit over a Tennessee inmate's killing that got national attention after a judge ordered the plaintiff's attorney to stop tweeting about it. Tennessee-based CoreCivic and attorney Daniel Horwitz, who represents the family of...
newstalk941.com

Two Motorcyclists Die In Separate Weekend Incidents

Two motorcyclists died in two separate incidents over the weekend. 52-year-old Bryan Colson of Cookeville died while negotiating a curve on Benton Young Road around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday evening. He ran off the road and struck a tree. 28-year-old Brooke Murphy of Antioch, Tennessee was also negotiating a curve...
WSMV

Man arrested for watching women in bathroom at Franklin bowling alley

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police were called to a bowling alley restaurant for reports of a man who was watching women in the establishment’s bathroom. According to Franklin Police, witnesses reported a man peering over the bathroom stalls in the women’s restroom at King’s Bowl next to the Cool Springs Galleria. The victims in this case were 12 and 14-year-old girls and their mother.
