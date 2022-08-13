ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alt 101.7

19 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Jeremiah Castille

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Crimson Tide takes the field in only 19 days, so let's take a look at Alabama legend Jeremiah Castille.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC4

Two Utah teams rank in preseason AP Top 25

With two of the best players in the country leading the way — and a championship game loss as motivation — Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press preseason college football poll for the second straight season and ninth time overall. Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, national defensive player of year Will Anderson Jr. and the Crimson […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

20 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Shaun Dion Hamilton

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Tide kicks off in just 20 days, so let's look at a recent Bama defender to don the number, Shaun Dion Hamilton.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Texans Teammate Delivers Touching Tribute To John Metchie III

In the Houston Texans' preseason matchup with the New Orleans Saints this week, Texans wideout Jalen Camp made a heartwarming tribute to his teammate and former Crimson Tide star, John Metchie III. Camp hauled in a four-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter of the game and after securing the...
HOUSTON, TX
92.9 WTUG

Alabama Softball Assistant Named Head Coach at Memphis

Per Justin McLeod of Extra Inning Softball, Alabama pitching coach Stephanie VanBrakle Prothro will be the head coach at Memphis next season. Prothro spent the last 11 seasons on the Alabama staff and has coached some of the Tide's best in names like Alexis Osario, Jackie Traina, Montana Fouts and more.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Wanted: Grill Thief Near Bryant-Denny Stadium

We all live in a digital world. The internet is proof of that!. With all the security cameras, video doorbells, motion-activated lights, and of course nosey neighbors, how could anyone get away with a crime?. Apparently, this guy didn’t get the memo. He thought he got away sight unseen,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Which Celebrity Has a $1.2M Tuscaloosa Mansion with a Panic Room?

You know I love looking at homes that I know I can’t afford. Well, In my latest adventure in scrolling and trolling I landed upon The U.S. Sun. I couldn’t believe my eyes but The U.S. Sun showcased our beloved hometown celebrity, Deontay Wilder. “The Bronze Bomber lives in a stunning $1.2 million mansion in Alabama which backs onto the famous and picturesque Lake Tuscaloosa,” said The U.S. Sun.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Popular Tuscaloosa BBQ Restaurant Closes It’s Doors

There is another Tuscaloosa business that has announced its closing. Tuscaloosa has plenty of great bbq restaurants that residents hold close to their hearts. Full moon bbq is a t town favorite. There is no way you can mention bbq in Alabama and not speak about Dreamland Bbq. The place...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Tuscaloosa Now Has A New Weird Fast Food Item

There is a new food item in Tuscaloosa and I have to admit, it's really weird. I'm shocked a fast food restaurant would even attempt to sell this. In the past, I recall fast food restaurants trying out some pretty odd menu items. There was a time when KFC was...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Marginal Risk of Severe Thunderstorms Possible for West, Central Alabama

There is the possibility of strong to severe storms today for West and Central Alabama. As well as several other days this week, so please stay weather aware. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist mention the “chance of a few strong thunderstorms this afternoon ahead of a surface front dropping in from the north. SPC has defined a "marginal risk" (level 1/5) of severe thunderstorms for parts of North/Central Alabama due to the potential for strong winds with the heavier storms.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Strong Thunderstorms To Impact Tuscaloosa County

The National Weather Service in Birmingham released a special weather statement affecting Tuscaloosa County Monday evening. Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Tuscaloosa County through 7:30p. Where:. Highway 69 Bridge. Lake View. North Bibb. East Brookwood. Coaling. Lake Tuscaloosa. Vance. Tannehill Ironworks State Park. Bull City. Abernant. Lake Wildwood.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Alt 101.7

Breaking: Tuscaloosa, AL McDonald’s Now Serving McFlurries

Who hasn’t pulled into a McDonald’s wanting a McFlurry, a milkshake, or just a plain vanilla cone to hear the dreaded words “Sorry but our machine is out of order”!. We have all felt the need to join the lawsuit filed against McDonald’s for false advertising. Why are these frozen treats on the menu yet I never leave holding one?
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

