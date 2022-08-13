Read full article on original website
Related
One killed, dozens injured as high winds cause stage collapse at Spain festival
CULLERA, Spain, Aug 13 (Reuters) - One person was killed and dozens were injured when high winds caused part of the main stage to collapse at a dance music festival near the Spanish city of Valencia early on Saturday, emergency services said.
Festival-goers flee in panic after stage collapses at Spain’s Medusa Festival
One person has died and at least 40 others were injured when high winds caused parts of a stage to collapse at the Medusa festival in Spain.Footage showed festivalgoers running in panic after the incident, while others are seen continuing to party.Tents were filmed blowing aggressively in the strong winds as gusts exceeded 80km/h (50mph) in the country’s eastern coastal region at the time.The popular electronic music festival, which was due to continue until Sunday, has now been suspended.Three of those injured in the early hours of Saturday suffered serious trauma, regional emergency services said.Sign up for our free newsletters here. Read More Author Salman Rushdie attacked on stage in New YorkFather sleeps in chair as knifeman wanders through living roomWho is Salman Rushdie and why is he controversial?
Horror moment TikTok star, 31, plunges to her death as giant 40ft crane topples over in high winds
THIS is the horror moment a TikTok star was killed as the giant 40ft she was operating toppled over in high winds. Mum-of-two Elvira Demidova, 31, bravely battled to keep control of the huge winch as it charged through the major oil hub she was working at in Tyumen, Russia.
Biker killed in freak accident after throat slit by glass-coated kite string
A biker in India died after his throat was slit by a glass-coated kite string while he was on his way to his sister’s home to celebrate the Hindu festival of Rakhi. The Delhi-based man, Vipin Kumar, 35, was on his way to his sister’s house on Thursday when a sharp string — commonly known as the Chinese synthetic manja — struck his neck.Kumar was driving his motorcycle on the Shastri Park flyover when the incident took place. Soon after he was struck, his wife got him to the trauma centre at Civil Lines where the doctors declared him dead...
RELATED PEOPLE
People divided after man hits little girl 'stuck' in waterslide
A man filming himself going down a waterslide ended up with footage of a disaster as he accidentally hit a little girl. Posting the video of his trip down a slide at Island Waterpark, California, to TikTok, he blamed the lifeguards for telling him it was safe to go down the slide and he ended the video by calling on them to pay more attention.
Ricky Bibey dead – Blood-covered woman found screaming for help after Brit ex-rugby star collapsed dead in hotel room
THE partner of former British rugby league player Ricky Bibey ran screaming into the hotel hallway covered in blood, reports in Italy have claimed. Bibey, 40, was found dead in the £350-a-night Hotel Continentale in the Italian city of Florence on Saturday. He had arrived in Tuscany with his...
Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home
A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
Legoland rollercoaster crash leaves at least 31 injured as two trains smash into each other in theme park horror
MORE than 30 people have been injured after a rollercoaster crashed at an amusement park. Two trains smashed into each other after one braked suddenly at the Legoland park at Guenzburg, Germany. Police initially said 34 people have been injured, suffering cuts and bruises, but that was revised down to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bus veers off bridge and plunges into river valley leaving 34 people dead while 11 are rushed to hospital
Thirty four people died in central Kenya when their bus veered off a bridge and plunged into a river valley, local media reported on Monday. Local media reported that the incident occurred on Sunday evening in Tharaka Nithi County, when a bus belonging to the Modern Coast company travelling from Meru to the port city of Mombasa veered off the Nithi Bridge.
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche Dead: Tenant of Home That Was Destroyed in Crash Speaks Out
Lynne Mishele is speaking out after Anne Heche's death. The tenant in the home that burned down as a result of the late actress' fiery car crash earlier this month took to Instagram on Friday to react to news of Heche's death. "The news of Anne Heche passing is devastating....
Holiday warning as dramatic videos show pods of raging orcas attacking and trying to capsize boats in Brit hotspots
SAILORS in popular Brit holiday spots have been warned to stay in port at night after shocking videos showed raging orcas trying to capsize boats. There has been increased reports of killer whales attacking boats off the coasts of Spain and Portugal. More than 230 orca interactions have been reported...
Watch as desperate dad scampers around trying to hog as many sunbeds as possible in Tenerife
THIS is the moment a desperate dad frantically scampers about trying to secure as many sunbeds as possible at a hotel. In the brief clip filmed earlier today, the man in a t-shirt and shorts can first be seen rushing in from the left-hand side and clutching a pile of towels.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ryan Fellows dead – Street Outlaws: Fastest in America star killed in car crash while filming race for Discovery show
STREET Outlaws: Fastest in America star Ryan Fellows has died in a car crash while filming a race for the Discovery show. According to TMZ, Fellows' car rolled and caught fire during the Sunday morning accident in Las Vegas while he was racing a fellow driver. He was 41 years old.
What a snap! Moment alligator leaps out of Brazilian river and devours nosy fisherman's drone in mid-flight
This is the moment a fisherman tried out his drone for the very first time before it was suddenly destroyed by an alligator in a river in central Brazil. Luciano Souza, 47, told Brazilian news outlet G1 had paid almost $1,300 for his gadget in 2020 and had planned to use it last year on his annual friends fishing trip, which was unfortunately postponed because he had contracted COVID-19.
Family devastated as girl, 13, with ‘beautiful soul’ dies after being found unconscious in a car park
THE devastated family of a teen girl who died after being found unconscious in a car park has paid tribute to the "beautiful soul". Chloe Wheatman, 13, was found on Brighton Road in Sutton, Surrey, at around 1am last Friday. She was rushed to hospital but died a short time...
Brit killed & 6 injured in yacht crash after boat smashes into rock while trying to avoid another vessel in Italy
A BRIT has died after a luxury yacht hit rocks close to a resort in Sardinia, Italy. The casualty, a 63-year-old man from England, was alive when coastguard rescuers managed to board the stricken vessel off Porto Cervo. Tragically, however, he could not be saved, and died at the scene.
3 dead, 12 injured after falling nearly 200 feet while climbing volcano in Ecuador
Three mountaineers died and 12 were injured after they fell while climbing Ecuador's Carihuairazo volcano, rescue services said Saturday. "A 47-year-old woman and two men aged 45 and 50 died in this emergency," ECU911 rescue services said in a statement. "Due to weather conditions and nightfall, it was not possible to evacuate the bodies."
Missing man found dead after German Oompah Band Festival
A 25-year-old man who disappeared at a traditional German oompah band festival has been found dead in a lake. Police identified the young man as Tobias Dreiseitel, who vanished at the Brass Wiesn festival in Eching, a city in Bavaria, in south-eastern Germany on August 5. His body was discovered...
Long Lost Family double tragedy as father is unable to communicate with his son who tracked him down after heart attack
MONDAY night’s episode of ITV’s documentary series Long Lost Family: What Happened Next caught up with Pearse Egan, who appeared on the original show in 2018. Long Lost Family host Davina McCall helped Pearse connect with dad Eddie Santos in 2018 and checked up on their progress in the new series. However, the latest episode of the spin-off revealed a double tragedy for the father and son.
Angelina Jolie Wears Silk Pajamas Walking Through London Airport With Son Pax, 18: Photo
Angelina Jolie has a gorgeous wardrobe including even her pajamas. The 47-year-old actress wore a set of brown silk pajamas to London’s Heathrow Airport on Thursday, July 28. Angelina also wore a pair of light brown Valentino sandals and aviator sunglasses. With her son Pax, 18, by her side, Angelina carried a black bag over her shoulder as the pair headed to their flight after a quick getaway to England.
Comments / 2