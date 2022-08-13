ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Festival-goers flee in panic after stage collapses at Spain’s Medusa Festival

One person has died and at least 40 others were injured when high winds caused parts of a stage to collapse at the Medusa festival in Spain.Footage showed festivalgoers running in panic after the incident, while others are seen continuing to party.Tents were filmed blowing aggressively in the strong winds as gusts exceeded 80km/h (50mph) in the country’s eastern coastal region at the time.The popular electronic music festival, which was due to continue until Sunday, has now been suspended.Three of those injured in the early hours of Saturday suffered serious trauma, regional emergency services said.Sign up for our free newsletters here. Read More Author Salman Rushdie attacked on stage in New YorkFather sleeps in chair as knifeman wanders through living roomWho is Salman Rushdie and why is he controversial?
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Biker killed in freak accident after throat slit by glass-coated kite string

A biker in India died after his throat was slit by a glass-coated kite string while he was on his way to his sister’s home to celebrate the Hindu festival of Rakhi. The Delhi-based man, Vipin Kumar, 35, was on his way to his sister’s house on Thursday when a sharp string — commonly known as the Chinese synthetic manja — struck his neck.Kumar was driving his motorcycle on the Shastri Park flyover when the incident took place. Soon after he was struck, his wife got him to the trauma centre at Civil Lines where the doctors declared him dead...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Cox
Person
Amelie Lens
Person
Steve Aoki
Person
David Guetta
LADbible

People divided after man hits little girl 'stuck' in waterslide

A man filming himself going down a waterslide ended up with footage of a disaster as he accidentally hit a little girl. Posting the video of his trip down a slide at Island Waterpark, California, to TikTok, he blamed the lifeguards for telling him it was safe to go down the slide and he ended the video by calling on them to pay more attention.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Reuters#Spanish#Medusa Festival
Daily Mail

Bus veers off bridge and plunges into river valley leaving 34 people dead while 11 are rushed to hospital

Thirty four people died in central Kenya when their bus veered off a bridge and plunged into a river valley, local media reported on Monday. Local media reported that the incident occurred on Sunday evening in Tharaka Nithi County, when a bus belonging to the Modern Coast company travelling from Meru to the port city of Mombasa veered off the Nithi Bridge.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
EDM
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Mail

What a snap! Moment alligator leaps out of Brazilian river and devours nosy fisherman's drone in mid-flight

This is the moment a fisherman tried out his drone for the very first time before it was suddenly destroyed by an alligator in a river in central Brazil. Luciano Souza, 47, told Brazilian news outlet G1 had paid almost $1,300 for his gadget in 2020 and had planned to use it last year on his annual friends fishing trip, which was unfortunately postponed because he had contracted COVID-19.
ANIMALS
rolling out

Missing man found dead after German Oompah Band Festival

A 25-year-old man who disappeared at a traditional German oompah band festival has been found dead in a lake. Police identified the young man as Tobias Dreiseitel, who vanished at the Brass Wiesn festival in Eching, a city in Bavaria, in south-eastern Germany on August 5. His body was discovered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

Long Lost Family double tragedy as father is unable to communicate with his son who tracked him down after heart attack

MONDAY night’s episode of ITV’s documentary series Long Lost Family: What Happened Next caught up with Pearse Egan, who appeared on the original show in 2018. Long Lost Family host Davina McCall helped Pearse connect with dad Eddie Santos in 2018 and checked up on their progress in the new series. However, the latest episode of the spin-off revealed a double tragedy for the father and son.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Wears Silk Pajamas Walking Through London Airport With Son Pax, 18: Photo

Angelina Jolie has a gorgeous wardrobe including even her pajamas. The 47-year-old actress wore a set of brown silk pajamas to London’s Heathrow Airport on Thursday, July 28. Angelina also wore a pair of light brown Valentino sandals and aviator sunglasses. With her son Pax, 18, by her side, Angelina carried a black bag over her shoulder as the pair headed to their flight after a quick getaway to England.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy