ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Source: Zach Wilson out 2-4 weeks with knee injury

By CBS New York
CBS New York
CBS New York
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1633sk_0hG7doJH00

Jets graphic 00:12

NEW YORK — Zach Wilson and the New York Jets appear to have avoided a preseason nightmare.

Wilson is expected to miss two to four weeks with a bone bruise and meniscus tear in his right knee, according to a person with knowledge of the injury. The person told The Associated Press the timeline for how long Wilson is sidelined will be determined by a second opinion and an arthroscopic procedure to repair the meniscus.

It was initially feared that Wilson suffered a serious, potentially season-ending, knee injury during the second offensive series of New York's 24-21 preseason-opening win at Philadelphia on Friday night.

Tests after the game indicated the ACL was intact, and an MRI on Saturday morning revealed the exact nature of the injury. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hadn't announced details.

The New York Post first reported Wilson was diagnosed with a bone bruise and meniscus tear that needs to be trimmed and not fully repaired.

Wilson could be ready to play in the season opener against Baltimore on Sept. 11. If not, veteran Joe Flacco would likely start in Wilson's place against his former team.

After going back to pass with 4:29 left in the first quarter, Wilson was flushed out of the pocket and scrambled to his right for 7 yards, but went down when he tried to juke past Philadelphia's Nakobe Dean. He appeared to injure his knee when planting to cut on Philadelphia's grass field.

Wilson was down for several minutes as doctors and trainers checked on him. He walked gingerly to the sideline and then to the locker room.

"He's in good spirits," coach Robert Saleh said of Wilson after the game. "He's fine, a little frustrated, obviously, but he's as good as you can be in this situation."

And he probably feels quite a bit better knowing his season isn't already over before it even started.

Wilson's progress in his second NFL season is the primary focus this year for the Jets, who took the former BYU star with the No. 2 overall pick last year. Wilson had a down-and-up season that began with struggles and then a sprained PCL in the back of the same right knee, sidelining him for four games. But he came back and was solid down the stretch, not throwing an interception in any of his final five games.

Wilson finished his rookie year with nine touchdown passes and 11 interceptions.

The Jets added several playmaking pieces around their young quarterback during the offseason — including wide receiver Garrett Wilson, tight ends C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin, running back Breece Hall — and he's had a solid training camp this summer.

Comments / 0

Related
AthlonSports.com

Seahawks, Eagles Reportedly Agree On Significant Trade This Monday

We have breaking news out of Philadelphia and Seattle. The Eagles and Seahawks have reportedly agreed on a significant trade, swapping a defensive back for a wide receiver. According to a report, the Eagles are sending wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to Seattle in exchange for Seahawks defensive back Ugo Amadi.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants training camp: 7 takeaways from Day 12

Following a 23-21 victory over the New England Patriots in Week 1 of the preseason, the New York Giants returned to the practice field on Sunday. Head coach Brian Daboll kicked things off with his daily press conference and went to work breaking down the team’s excessive injuries. He also outlined what’s coming up next week, including the elimination of one padded practice.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Wilson
Person
Joe Flacco
Larry Brown Sports

Zach Wilson gets encouraging news regarding knee injury

The initial word on New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson’s injury is positive, at least compared to what initial fears suggested. Multiple reports suggested that Wilson suffered a bone bruise during Friday’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Brian Costello of the New York Post reported that Wilson also suffered a meniscus tear, and is set to miss 2-4 weeks. The meniscus injury will require arthroscopic surgery, but a full repair is not believed to be necessary.
NFL
ESPN

Cleveland Browns center Nick Harris' knee injury likely ends season

BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns starting center Nick Harris will likely need season-ending knee surgery, coach Kevin Stefanski said Saturday. Harris injured his right knee on the second play of Friday's preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He had to be carted off the field. "Nick is certainly a guy...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia#American Football#The New York Jets#The Associated Press#Acl#The New York Post
ESPN

Dolphins place CB Trill Williams on IR with torn ACL

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. --  The Miami Dolphins placed cornerback Trill Williams on injured reserve Monday, two days after the backup tore the ACL in his left knee during the team's preseason opener against Tampa Bay. Williams will miss the season. He suffered the injury during the fourth quarter on...
NFL
ESPN

Falcons WR London (knee) not seriously hurt, will miss time

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. --  Atlanta Falcons rookie receiver Drake London will likely be held out of practice this week because of a right knee injury, but the No. 8 overall pick isn't expected to miss significant time. London was injured in the Falcons' preseason opener at Detroit, going out...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
104K+
Followers
24K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy