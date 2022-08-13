Read full article on original website
Related
bigislandnow.com
Search Ends for Missing Teen Swept Out by High Surf in Puna
The search for a 14-year-old boy that went missing in waters off Shipman/Haena Beach Park in Puna, ended Sunday evening, Aug. 14, and the teen remains missing. The search, in the water and by air, began Thursday, Aug. 11, after the teen, his 16-year-old brother, their father and another adult were swept out by the current and high surf.
bigislandnow.com
Hāmākua Families Win Big at Keiki Fishing Tournament
Hawai‘i Police Department’s Hāmākua Community Policing Section congratulated all the winners and thanked all the participants who partook in the second-annual Hawai‘i Isle Police Activities League/DARE Hawaii Back to School Fishing Tournament on Sunday, Aug. 7 at the Laupāhoehoe Point Beach Park. About 60...
bigislandnow.com
Ironman Hawai’i Team to Host Community Talk-Story Session This Week
The Ironman Hawai’i team will continue its monthly community talk-story sessions this week. The team’s next Talk Story with Ironman meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at the Courtyard by Marriot King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel Ballroom. Free parking is available for everyone attending the event.
bigislandnow.com
Cop on Top Returns This Month to Benefit Special Olympics
Volunteer, off-duty law enforcement officers from the Big Island will again take community service to a new level with the return of Cop on Top. Officers will rise to the occasion and collect donations from above to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics Hawai‘i from Aug. 25-27 at Walmart in Hilo and Kailua-Kona.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bigislandnow.com
UH to Digitize 55K Rare, Endangered Native Plant Specimens
A team led by a University of Hawaiʻi professor is digitizing and cataloging more than 55,000 plant specimens, many of which are extinct, to preserve and improve access to one of the oldest collections of plants from around the Pacific. “Our goal for the project is to get all...
Comments / 0