ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers preseason inactives: Christian McCaffrey, DJ Moore out vs. Commanders

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QRSXa_0hG7dDqW00

We may be seeing a decent amount of starters for the Carolina Panthers this afternoon, quarterback Baker Mayfield included. But we won’t be seeing a handful of their standouts lead the team onto FedEx Field to kick off 2022 preseason play.

Among those inactive for the Panthers against the Washington Commanders include running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver DJ Moore. The two will be replaced in the starting lineup by second-year rusher Chuba Hubbard and free-agent acquisition Rashard Higgins, respectively.

McCaffrey, who has missed 23 of a possible 33 games over the past two seasons due to numerous injuries, will likely not suit up for any exhibition action. His fellow offensive weapon in Moore, who wasn’t hampered enough to play peacemaker at Fan Fest, was wearing a green jersey during that light Thursday night practice.

As far as notables on the other side of the ball go, the Panthers will be without linebacker Shaq Thompson, defensive tackle Derrick Brown and cornerback Jaycee Horn. They will have Cory Littleton, Bravvion Roy and CJ Henderson in their places.

Here’s the full list of inactives for the contest:

  • DT Derrick Brown
  • OL Dennis Daley
  • DE Marquis Haynes Sr.
  • CB Jaycee Horn
  • WR Terrace Marshall Jr.
  • RB Christian McCaffrey
  • WR DJ Moore
  • TE Stephen Sullivan
  • CB Keith Taylor Jr.
  • TE Ian Thomas
  • TE Colin Thompson
  • LB Shaq Thompson

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022

Patrick Mahomes’ wife just reminded everyone that the touchdown the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback threw on Saturday in their preseason game against the Chicago Bears was only the first of many more to come. In their opening possession, Mahomes made scoring a touchdown look easy with a sharp pass to tight end Blake Bell. He […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Skip Bayless Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Panthers Debut

On Saturday, the Carolina Panthers named Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback for their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield led the Panthers on a 13-play, 54-yard drive that was capped off by a Zane Gonzalez field goal. During the Panthers' first series, Mayfield completed four of his seven pass...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Locker Room Video

New locker room reveal videos aren't just for football teams. They're for cheerleaders, too. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders unveiled their new 2022 locker room earlier this month. It was pretty emotional. "First look at our 2022 locker room reveal," the Cowboys cheerleaders wrote. Cowboys fans are loving it. "Time for...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Washington, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
State
Washington State
Charlotte, NC
Sports
The Spun

Dolphins Have Reportedly Suffered Crushing Injury Loss

The Miami Dolphins have reportedly suffered a crushing injury loss following Game 1 of the preseason. According to reports out of Miami, the Dolphins have lost a defensive player to a torn ACL. "Trill Williams tore his ACL in last night’s preseason game, per source. Unfortunate injury for a player...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Wide Receiver On Monday

The Cowboys have made some roster moves ahead of Tuesday afternoon's deadline. According to ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have released five players on Monday afternoon, including a wide receiver. "The Cowboys have made five roster moves, releasing TE Ian Bunting (neck), FB Ryan Nall (shoulder), WR Ty...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Deion Sanders Girlfriend Photos

Deion Sanders' longtime girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, shared some adorable photos on social media earlier this week. The longtime girlfriend of the former NFL star turned college football head coach shared some cool throwback photos. "FOREVER young, fly, and FINE!! @deionsanders Happy Birthday Baby!! I ❤️ you!!" she wrote.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuba Hubbard
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Keith Taylor#American Football#Fedex Field
Larry Brown Sports

Antonio Brown has message for Jerry Jones

Antonio Brown is offering more sunshine and rainbows this week. The notorious former NFL star spoke recently with TMZ Sports and shared a message for Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, whose team has recently run into some trouble at the wide receiver position. “Tell Jerry Jones to call me,” said...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts was deliberate in not targeting A.J. Brown vs. Jets

The Eagles’ starters were perfect on offense in their preseason debut, and they did it did without their most accomplished weapon being involved. Star wide receiver A.J. Brown was not targeted by quarterback Jalen Hurts in Friday’s 24-21 preseason loss to the Jets, and the move was intentional. Rather than sticking to a training camp narrative and feeding Brown in front of the home crowd, Hurts spread the ball around to a handful of different pass catchers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Not Happy With NFL: Fans React

The NFL's preseason got fully underway this weekend, with teams from across the league beginning their 2022 campaigns. Not everyone got to watch the games they wanted, though. Legendary NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. sounded off on the league's blackout rules this weekend. It looks like Dale Jr. wasn't able...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

139K+
Followers
185K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy