Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Padres’ Joe Musgrove sends stern message to Fernando Tatis Jr amid 80-game suspension
Nobody is happy about the Fernando Tatis Jr. news. The San Diego Padres star shortstop got suspended for 80 games due to PEDs on Friday. The incident drew a number of bold takes from people around the league. For the Padres, GM AJ Preller and pitcher Mike Clevinger both shared their honest thoughts on the […] The post Padres’ Joe Musgrove sends stern message to Fernando Tatis Jr amid 80-game suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Padres manager Melvin says Tatis 'remorseful' about PED ban
WASHINGTON (AP) — San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin reached out to suspended All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. in a phone call Saturday and said the player “feels remorseful.” Melvin did not reveal anything else about what he termed a “private conversation” with Tatis, the dynamic fan favorite whose 80-game ban for testing positive for a performance-enhancing anabolic steroid, Clostebol, was announced by Major League Baseball shortly before the start of San Diego’s 10-5 victory over the Washington Nationals on Friday. The first-year Padres skipper said he did not feel the need to discuss the Tatis suspension with other players again before Saturday’s game at Nationals Park. Asked by a reporter whether he would want Tatis to speak to his teammates about what happened, Melvin replied: “I don’t know where and when that would potentially happen, so I’m not sure at this point.”
Yardbarker
Mike Clevinger, Manny Machado critical of Fernando Tatis Jr. over PED ban
Fernando Tatis Jr. may have to win back the trust and respect of a few of his more prominent San Diego Padres teammates after the 23-year-old was suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs. The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after testing positive for Clostebol, a...
Padres GM, players had brutally honest responses to Tatis PED suspension
The baseball world was rocked on Friday afternoon by the news of Padres All-Star Fernando Tatis Jr. being handed an 80-game suspension for violating MLB’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
MLB odds: How Fernando Tatis' suspension affects Padres
The San Diego Padres will be without superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. this season as the shortstop received an 80-game suspension by MLB on Friday after he tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance. Tatis did not play this season as he's been sidelined with a wrist injury, reportedly suffered in a...
Yardbarker
Yankees provide injury update on slugger Giancarlo Stanton
The New York Yankees have lost eight of their last nine games, with their most recent coming after closer Clay Holmes blew a save in the bottom of the 9th against the Boston Red Sox. During this ice-cold streak, the Yankees have been without several impact players, including star slugger Giancarlo Stanton.
Yardbarker
Mariners rally in ninth inning as Angels' defense collapses
Sam Haggerty scored the tiebreaking run on a botched rundown in the ninth inning and the Seattle Mariners went on to defeat the Los Angeles Angels 6-2 on Monday night in Anaheim, Calif. Jesse Winker homered for Seattle, which snapped a two-game losing streak. Luis Rengifo hit a solo shot...
Yardbarker
The Yankees Have Lost A Familiar Crown In 2022
For the vast majority of the 2022 season, the New York Yankees have had the best record in all of baseball and have sat at the top of the MLB power rankings. However, they’ve come out of the gates cold in the second half and have lost not only the best record in the entire league, but also the best record in the American League, which is now held by the Houston Astros.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Baseball America adds Braves 2022 draft picks to their Midseason Top 30 Prospects
RHP Owen Murphy (Pick 20) The first three high school arms the Braves selected are all going to be highly ranked — I expect them to clock in just behind Vaughn Grissom, Jared Shuster, and Kyle Muller in some order. Murphy is a fantastic talent, and although he was an under-slot pick, the Braves got a live arm with tons of potential.
Yardbarker
Rays Notebook: Tempers Flare After Fairbanks Strikeout
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pete Fairbanks is the first to admit that he plays the game of baseball with a lot of passion and emotion. Ol' Crazy Eyes can boil over sometimes, too. That happened on Saturday after a misunderstanding between Fairbanks, Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos and home...
Yardbarker
Braves add Daniel Young to the roster ahead of their series with Mets
This is nothing more than Alex Anthopoulos doing a good job of manipulating the roster. Following their stellar performances against The Fish, Ian Anderson and Bryce Elder are back in Gwinnett. With Max Fried still on the IL with a concussion, the Braves used the extra spot to add Young.
Yardbarker
Field of Dreams game audience takes hit compared to 2021
Despite drawing 3.1 million viewers, which is the largest regular-season audience this season, Fox's viewership for this year's Field of Dreams game was down 47 percent compared to last season's, according to Sports Business Journal. The inaugural game in Dyersville, Iowa, between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox...
Comments / 0