Former Alabama Defensive Lineman Lands on NFL Top 100 List
Former Alabama defensive lineman Jonathan Allen ranked at No. 88 in the NFL's Top 100 List. The rankings are determined by players throughout the league to choose the top 100 players in 2022. The Va., native was drafted as the No. 17 pick overall in the 2017 NFL Draft by...
Will Anderson: “I Still Haven’t Reached My Full Potential Yet”
Nick Saban has coached numerous All-Americans and first-round draft picks during his time in Tuscaloosa, but linebacker Will Anderson might top the list. The junior has been a dominating player for the Crimson Tide from the moment he stepped on campus in 2020, but Anderson says he has yet to reach his full potential.
Former Alabama Quarterback Lands on NFL Top 100 List
Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones landed at No. 85 on the NFL's Top 100 list. The rankings are voted on by current players in the league which determines the top 100 players in the NFL in 2022. The former national champion was drafted at No. 15 overall in the 2021...
Alabama Quarterback Inks New NIL Deal
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has inked a new NIL deal with Dollar Shave Club. "After a long summer of training, I'm getting back in the game with a noticeably smooth shave thanks to @dollarshaveclub. #DollarShaveClubPartner," wrote Young. This is the most recent NIL deal for the Heisman winner, but joins...
Jermaine Burton Talks Decision to Leave Georgia, Meshing with His Teammates
Jermaine Burton filled an immediate void at the wide receiver position when he transferred to Alabama in January. With three of its top four pass catchers in 2021 off to the NFL, Burton figures to be a big part of the offense this season. The junior wideout spoke with reporters on Monday, he talked about his decision to leave Georgia and gelling with his new teammates.
Former Alabama Edge Enters Transfer Portal
Former Alabama edge Eyabi Anoma has entered the transfer portal for the third time, according to Chris Hummer from 247Sports. The former five-star recruit received his offer in January 2017 and went on three unofficial visits and an official visit before his commitment, signing, and enrollment in January of 2018.
20 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Shaun Dion Hamilton
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Tide kicks off in just 20 days, so let's look at a recent Bama defender to don the number, Shaun Dion Hamilton.
Alabama On Top in the 2022 Preseason AP Poll
To almost nobody's surprise, Alabama is ranked No. 1 in the first official AP poll of the 2022 college football season. The Crimson Tide ended last season 13-2, making it all the way to the 2022 CFP National Championship game before falling to Georgia 33-18. While the Tide lost seven players to the 2022 NFL Draft, the team was still able to retain a lot of the talent that helped lead them to the championship game. This returning talent includes Bryce Young and Will Anderson, who were and still are regarded by many as the best offensive and defensive players respectively in college football currently.
Texans Teammate Delivers Touching Tribute To John Metchie III
In the Houston Texans' preseason matchup with the New Orleans Saints this week, Texans wideout Jalen Camp made a heartwarming tribute to his teammate and former Crimson Tide star, John Metchie III. Camp hauled in a four-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter of the game and after securing the...
Former UAB Tight End Hayden Pittman to the WWE
Hayden Pittman formerly of the University of Alabama Birmingham Blazers has signed to the WWE. This past Wednesday the former tight end could be seen on the UAB Football twitter sitting with now head creative executive Paul LeVesque also known by his ring name Triple H, who offered Pittman a chance to work out in the WWE performance training gym in Florida.
Tuscaloosa Native on List of Favorites to be Mr. Football 2022
Tuscaloosa, AL -- Senior quarterback Ethan Crawford has been named to the preseason Mr. Football list leading up to the start of this years high school football season. The selection comes with little surprise after Crawford lead the Patriots to last years 6A semi-finals. The 6' 2 dual-threat was selected...
Four-Star Defensive Lineman Commits to Gators Over Tide
Four-star defensive lineman out of Gardendale High School in Gardendale, Ala., Kelby Collins has committed to the Florida Gators. The upcoming senior ranks at No. 172 nationally, No. 24 in defensive linemen, and No. 12 in the state of Ala., for the class of 2023, according to 247Sports. Last season,...
Nick Saban Sings High Praise for Freshman Wideout
Nick Saban spoke with the media on Saturday following the Crimson Tide's first scrimmage of the fall period and had both positive and negative takeaways from seeing his team in full-speed for the first time. The coach praised the energy the team started with, but also noted that it was...
