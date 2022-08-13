To almost nobody's surprise, Alabama is ranked No. 1 in the first official AP poll of the 2022 college football season. The Crimson Tide ended last season 13-2, making it all the way to the 2022 CFP National Championship game before falling to Georgia 33-18. While the Tide lost seven players to the 2022 NFL Draft, the team was still able to retain a lot of the talent that helped lead them to the championship game. This returning talent includes Bryce Young and Will Anderson, who were and still are regarded by many as the best offensive and defensive players respectively in college football currently.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 16 HOURS AGO