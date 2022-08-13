ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Quarterback Inks New NIL Deal

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has inked a new NIL deal with Dollar Shave Club. "After a long summer of training, I'm getting back in the game with a noticeably smooth shave thanks to @dollarshaveclub. #DollarShaveClubPartner," wrote Young. This is the most recent NIL deal for the Heisman winner, but joins...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Jermaine Burton Talks Decision to Leave Georgia, Meshing with His Teammates

Jermaine Burton filled an immediate void at the wide receiver position when he transferred to Alabama in January. With three of its top four pass catchers in 2021 off to the NFL, Burton figures to be a big part of the offense this season. The junior wideout spoke with reporters on Monday, he talked about his decision to leave Georgia and gelling with his new teammates.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Edge Enters Transfer Portal

Former Alabama edge Eyabi Anoma has entered the transfer portal for the third time, according to Chris Hummer from 247Sports. The former five-star recruit received his offer in January 2017 and went on three unofficial visits and an official visit before his commitment, signing, and enrollment in January of 2018.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

20 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Shaun Dion Hamilton

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Tide kicks off in just 20 days, so let's look at a recent Bama defender to don the number, Shaun Dion Hamilton.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama On Top in the 2022 Preseason AP Poll

To almost nobody's surprise, Alabama is ranked No. 1 in the first official AP poll of the 2022 college football season. The Crimson Tide ended last season 13-2, making it all the way to the 2022 CFP National Championship game before falling to Georgia 33-18. While the Tide lost seven players to the 2022 NFL Draft, the team was still able to retain a lot of the talent that helped lead them to the championship game. This returning talent includes Bryce Young and Will Anderson, who were and still are regarded by many as the best offensive and defensive players respectively in college football currently.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former UAB Tight End Hayden Pittman to the WWE

Hayden Pittman formerly of the University of Alabama Birmingham Blazers has signed to the WWE. This past Wednesday the former tight end could be seen on the UAB Football twitter sitting with now head creative executive Paul LeVesque also known by his ring name Triple H, who offered Pittman a chance to work out in the WWE performance training gym in Florida.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Four-Star Defensive Lineman Commits to Gators Over Tide

Four-star defensive lineman out of Gardendale High School in Gardendale, Ala., Kelby Collins has committed to the Florida Gators. The upcoming senior ranks at No. 172 nationally, No. 24 in defensive linemen, and No. 12 in the state of Ala., for the class of 2023, according to 247Sports. Last season,...
GARDENDALE, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Nick Saban Sings High Praise for Freshman Wideout

Nick Saban spoke with the media on Saturday following the Crimson Tide's first scrimmage of the fall period and had both positive and negative takeaways from seeing his team in full-speed for the first time. The coach praised the energy the team started with, but also noted that it was...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa, AL
Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

