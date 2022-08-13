ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snoqualmie, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lynnwoodtimes.com

Mill Creek’s DRCC site: 19 acres of potential

MILL CREEK – Most of the City of Mill Creek has been developed out but there are at least 19-acres that have not. The City acquired this acreage, spread across four parcels of land adjacent to Mill Creek Sports Park – the Dobson, Remillard, Church, and Cook (or DRCC for short) sites – over the last 15 years and are currently in the process of figuring out what to do with it.
MILL CREEK, WA
thurstontalk.com

That Is How We Do It Here at Pam Fisher Properties

Pam Fisher started in real estate in 2003 and created her own firm in 2020. Pam Fisher Properties specializes in residential resale and new construction for single family homes, but also works with vacant land, multi family, condos and townhomes. Pam helps buyers and sellers in the Greater Puget Sound Region, primarily in DuPont, Lacey, Olympia, Puyallup and communities surrounding JBLM.
OLYMPIA, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

BREAKING: Snohomish County to purchase second hotel for homeless

Snohomish County, Wash., August 15, 2022 – Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced that the County is using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to purchase a second hotel to convert to time-limited bridge housing with wraparound services. The America’s Best Value Inn in Edmonds will provide 55 new units of time-limited, bridge housing for individuals living without shelter.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
livingsnoqualmie.com

Learn More about Stage One of the North Bend Water Conservation Ordinance

The City of North Bend is actively pursuing water conservation in various ways: through ongoing distribution system leak reduction efforts, customer conservation education, installation of replacement water mains and starting in 2020, the Water Conservation Ordinance (WCO). Beginning August 15th, Stage 1 of the city’s WCO goes into effect. The...
NORTH BEND, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Snoqualmie, WA
Snoqualmie, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
urbnlivn.com

Laurelhurst home with water-view roof deck and private garden

Built in 1974, 3905 NE Belvoir Pl. is a four-bedroom Northwest contemporary home designed by renowned architect, Seattleite and University of Washington alum Jane Hastings. The 2,780-square-foot residence boasts expansive views and sophisticated touches throughout—each room shaped for optimal light, space and comfort. Across all levels, you’ll find walls...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
myedmondsnews.com

As Hwy 99 construction work begins, city provides update on efforts so far

Construction is underway on a project designed to improve the safety of the Highway 99 corridor in Edmonds. City of Edmonds employees and consultants provide a virtual update during a Zoom meeting Thursday night. Plans for Highway 99 renovations have been in the works since the Edmonds City Council approved...
EDMONDS, WA
myeverettnews.com

Meet The Owner – Ready Removal

Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
EVERETT, WA
urbnlivn.com

Historic warehouse conversion in the heart of Capitol Hill’s Pike/Pine

One of Seattle’s preeminent industrial warehouse conversions, Unit #206 at the Monique Lofts is on the market. Featuring reclaimed timber architectural details and modern interior features, the home is situated in the bustling Pike/Pine corridor—steps from some of Capitol Hill’s best restaurant, bar, nightlife and boutique offerings.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subdivision#Pga Tour#A Notice Of Application#Timber Trails#The Swenson Drive Se#City Of Snoqualmie#Po
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
lynnwoodtimes.com

Port of Everett acquires Mukilteo Landing parcel for $3.5 million

MUKILTEO, Wash., August 11, 2022 – The Port of Everett Commission has authorized the strategic property acquisition of the former Mukilteo ferry terminal holding lanes to preserve the property for the future redevelopment of the Mukilteo waterfront. The Port is purchasing the 0.89 acres, located across from Ivar’s at...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fire spreads to all 3 levels of West Seattle home

SEATTLE — A fire spread to all three levels of a house in West Seattle overnight. Seattle fire tweeted photos of the fire in the 4000 block of 35th Avenue Southwest, which was reported at around 2:30 a.m. on Monday. Crews quickly got the fire under control. No injuries...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy