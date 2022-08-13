Read full article on original website
Related
AthlonSports.com
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway
The NASCAR Cup Series goes short track racing for the first time in four months with the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway. Sunday's event is one of just three races left in a regular season scheduled to wrap up at the end of the month. Richmond’s length (3/4...
NASCAR: Kyle Busch out at Joe Gibbs Racing for 2023?
Kyle Busch is still without a contract to compete for Joe Gibbs Racing in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, and he has admitted that anything is possible. Kyle Busch’s contract situation has been a focal point of NASCAR Cup Series silly season for the last several months, specifically after the cryptic comments he made at Talladega Superspeedway back in April.
NASCAR World Reacts To The Kyle Busch Family News
The sport of NASCAR has seen some notable father-son duos over the years, arguably none more famous than Dale Earnhardt and Dale Jr. Kyle Busch and his son are hoping to be next in those ranks. The prominent NASCAR driver and his son are hoping to race together before everything...
Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman
Clint Bowyer received a heartwarming response this week when he ended his silence on social media more than a month after his involvement in an accident that killed a woman. The post Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
survivornet.com
How Sherry Pollex, Longtime Love Of NASCAR Driver Martin Truex Jr., Keeps An Amazingly Positive Attitude As She Battles Ovarian Cancer
Sherry Pollex, 43, longtime partner of NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr., 42, was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer in 2014. Her cancer returned last September. The health-enthusiast and yogi is keeping a positive attitude through her cancer journey. Ovarian cancer has been called “the cancer that whispers,” due to...
NASCAR Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Lists His 140-Acre North Carolina Estate for $16 Million
Click here to read the full article. If you’re a NASCAR fan looking for another home, you may want to look at this North Carolina property. The listing in Mooresville, North Carolina, hit the market this week. The $15.995 million 355 Pelham Lane estate is situated on 140.75 acres of land and is currently owned by NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home contains over 9,000 square feet of renovated residential space with its own pool house and putting green. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and a quartz countertop that loops into the dining room. There’s also a...
Look: Impressive Danica Patrick Fishing Photos Are Going Viral
Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick has moved on to the next chapter of her sporting career. On Tuesday, the 40-year-old Wisconsin native posed with a 51-pound fish she caught during a recent fishing trip. "Did you know halibut have eyes on both side at first but it moves to one...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. names the most dangerous driver ahead of playoffs
Dale Earnhardt Jr. says there is one driver people should watch out for IN the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Kevin Harvick on Sunday won the Federated Auto Parts 400 in Richmond, Va. The win marked Harvick’s second in a row, as the driver of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford also won last weekend in Michigan.
RELATED PEOPLE
NASCAR World Reacts To The Hailie Deegan Crew News
A pair of NASCAR Camping World Truck Series drivers made a notable swap this week. Hailie Deegan and Tanner Gray swapped crew chiefs heading into this weekend's race. "Hailie Deegan and Tanner Gray are swapping crew chiefs. Jerry Baxter now with Deegan and Mike Hillman Jr. with Gray. Only crew chiefs changing, rest of David Gilliland Racing road crews are remaining the same," Bob Pockrass reports.
NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday's Epic National Anthem
NASCAR's Cup Series race is underway on Sunday afternoon. Prior to Sunday afternoon's race, the NASCAR world was treated to a pretty cool national anthem. A flyover took place, too. "We never get tired of this," NASCAR wrote. That's pretty special. "This is the best part of the real America!...
Kyle Busch comments after getting spun by Ross Chastain (Video)
Kyle Busch became the latest driver to get crashed by Ross Chastain. On Sunday, NASCAR went short track racing. The 0.75-mile of Richmond Raceway hosted the event as the playoffs quickly approach. Hear from Kyle Busch after the incident with Kyle Busch below. In recent weeks, Ross Chastain has been...
NASCAR: Kevin Harvick wasn’t the big winner at Richmond
Kevin Harvick won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway, but he wasn’t the biggest winner of the afternoon. Just seven days after ending a 65-race win drought which had dated back to September 2020, Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick became the seventh driver to win more than one of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season’s first 23 races.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NASCAR champ Bobby Labonte opens up about startling health battle
Bobby Labonte drove the No. 18 Interstate Batteries Pontiac to the top of NASCAR in 2000, winning the Winston Cup Series for Joe Gibbs Racing. While he was able to battle dozens of other drivers for 21 wins during his NASCAR Cup career and 10 more in his NASCAR Xfinity Series career, Labonte revealed in a segment on FOX that he’s been battling startling health concerns.
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Scary Pit Crew Incident
NASCAR pit crew workers are some of the most-underrated figures in all of sports. This weekend, we had a scary incident involving Daniel Suarez's pit crew. Suarez nearly collided with some of his pit crew members during the race. "If there was ever any doubt, pit crews are true athletes....
Sporting News
Little League World Series schedule: Full bracket, times, channels for every 2022 LLWS game
The stars of tomorrow take the field at Williamsport, Pennsylvania, today at the 2022 Little League World Series. This year's iteration represents the 75th anniversary of the competition. And it should be a doozy, with international teams slated to participate for the first time since 2019. Much remains the same....
Christopher Bell Sends Message to Ross Chastain, Confirming Late Block at Michigan Was Intentional and a Matter of Respect
Christopher Bell visited with the media before Richmond and admitted he intentionally blocked Ross Chastain at Michigan because he was racing the Trackhouse driver the way he raced him. The post Christopher Bell Sends Message to Ross Chastain, Confirming Late Block at Michigan Was Intentional and a Matter of Respect appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally 2022: See the Best Pics From the Tattoo Contest
The 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally held its historic tattoo contest earlier this week. And yesterday, the official rally Instagram page finally showed off some of the best works of ink that walked in front of the judges. The contest took place on Tuesday, August 9th, and featured both new and...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Not Happy With NFL: Fans React
The NFL's preseason got fully underway this weekend, with teams from across the league beginning their 2022 campaigns. Not everyone got to watch the games they wanted, though. Legendary NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. sounded off on the league's blackout rules this weekend. It looks like Dale Jr. wasn't able...
NFL・
Richmond Race Results: August 14, 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)
Today, the race weekend comes to a close in Richmond, Virginia. The 0.75-mile oval of Richmond Raceway is set to host the Federated Auto Parts 400. View 2022 Richmond race results for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Richmond Menu. Truck: Prac/Qual | Race. Cup: Prac/Qual | Race. Kyle Larson and...
Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell trade words after Michigan crash
Both drivers took blame but Ross Chastain said Christopher Bell got emotional with his discisions ahead of the NASCAR crash. Last week, the NASCAR Cup Series raced in Brooklyn, Michigan. Kevin Harvick claimed his first win of the season via Michigan International Speedway after the top 4 were wipped out in a number of 2 laps.
Comments / 0