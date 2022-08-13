ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

NASCAR: Kyle Busch out at Joe Gibbs Racing for 2023?

Kyle Busch is still without a contract to compete for Joe Gibbs Racing in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, and he has admitted that anything is possible. Kyle Busch’s contract situation has been a focal point of NASCAR Cup Series silly season for the last several months, specifically after the cryptic comments he made at Talladega Superspeedway back in April.
NASCAR World Reacts To The Kyle Busch Family News

The sport of NASCAR has seen some notable father-son duos over the years, arguably none more famous than Dale Earnhardt and Dale Jr. Kyle Busch and his son are hoping to be next in those ranks. The prominent NASCAR driver and his son are hoping to race together before everything...
Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman

Clint Bowyer received a heartwarming response this week when he ended his silence on social media more than a month after his involvement in an accident that killed a woman. The post Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman  appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
How Sherry Pollex, Longtime Love Of NASCAR Driver Martin Truex Jr., Keeps An Amazingly Positive Attitude As She Battles Ovarian Cancer

Sherry Pollex, 43, longtime partner of NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr., 42, was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer in 2014. Her cancer returned last September. The health-enthusiast and yogi is keeping a positive attitude through her cancer journey. Ovarian cancer has been called “the cancer that whispers,” due to...
NASCAR Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Lists His 140-Acre North Carolina Estate for $16 Million

Click here to read the full article. If you’re a NASCAR fan looking for another home, you may want to look at this North Carolina property. The listing in Mooresville, North Carolina, hit the market this week. The $15.995 million 355 Pelham Lane estate is situated on 140.75 acres of land and is currently owned by NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home contains over 9,000 square feet of renovated residential space with its own pool house and putting green. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and a quartz countertop that loops into the dining room. There’s also a...
NASCAR World Reacts To The Hailie Deegan Crew News

A pair of NASCAR Camping World Truck Series drivers made a notable swap this week. Hailie Deegan and Tanner Gray swapped crew chiefs heading into this weekend's race. "Hailie Deegan and Tanner Gray are swapping crew chiefs. Jerry Baxter now with Deegan and Mike Hillman Jr. with Gray. Only crew chiefs changing, rest of David Gilliland Racing road crews are remaining the same," Bob Pockrass reports.
NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday's Epic National Anthem

NASCAR's Cup Series race is underway on Sunday afternoon. Prior to Sunday afternoon's race, the NASCAR world was treated to a pretty cool national anthem. A flyover took place, too. "We never get tired of this," NASCAR wrote. That's pretty special. "This is the best part of the real America!...
NASCAR: Kevin Harvick wasn’t the big winner at Richmond

Kevin Harvick won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway, but he wasn’t the biggest winner of the afternoon. Just seven days after ending a 65-race win drought which had dated back to September 2020, Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick became the seventh driver to win more than one of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season’s first 23 races.
NASCAR champ Bobby Labonte opens up about startling health battle

Bobby Labonte drove the No. 18 Interstate Batteries Pontiac to the top of NASCAR in 2000, winning the Winston Cup Series for Joe Gibbs Racing. While he was able to battle dozens of other drivers for 21 wins during his NASCAR Cup career and 10 more in his NASCAR Xfinity Series career, Labonte revealed in a segment on FOX that he’s been battling startling health concerns.
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Scary Pit Crew Incident

NASCAR pit crew workers are some of the most-underrated figures in all of sports. This weekend, we had a scary incident involving Daniel Suarez's pit crew. Suarez nearly collided with some of his pit crew members during the race. "If there was ever any doubt, pit crews are true athletes....
Christopher Bell Sends Message to Ross Chastain, Confirming Late Block at Michigan Was Intentional and a Matter of Respect

Christopher Bell visited with the media before Richmond and admitted he intentionally blocked Ross Chastain at Michigan because he was racing the Trackhouse driver the way he raced him. The post Christopher Bell Sends Message to Ross Chastain, Confirming Late Block at Michigan Was Intentional and a Matter of Respect appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Not Happy With NFL: Fans React

The NFL's preseason got fully underway this weekend, with teams from across the league beginning their 2022 campaigns. Not everyone got to watch the games they wanted, though. Legendary NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. sounded off on the league's blackout rules this weekend. It looks like Dale Jr. wasn't able...
