FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
City to hold public hearing over proposed GO BondHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
3 great burger spots in Raleigh, North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Pilot who allegedly jumps from plane before emergency landing identifiedCheryl E PrestonRaleigh, NC
Before councilwoman leaves, Yvonne Kinston makes several requestsHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Patsy Byrd Guthrie
Mrs. Patsy Byrd Guthrie, age 72 of Garner, NC was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday August 9 th, 2022, at her residence on Tarpley Way in Garner, NC. Patsy was born May 27,1950 in Harnett County, NC to the late Hezzy Carr Byrd and Eleazer Grimes Byrd of Benson, NC. She was proceeded in death by her first husband Jerry Sorrell, and her sister Judy Byrd Barbour.
Angela Warwick Neville
Angela Warwick Neville, beloved wife, mother, nana, sister, aunt and friend, left life on earth with her husband by her side to join her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on the evening of August 12, 2022. Angela was born in Robeson County, North Carolina, on October 19, 1937, the youngest...
Report: Shoplifter Tries To Steal Two Window Air Conditioners
CLEVELAND – A Selma woman is accused of trying to walk out of a local Walmart store without paying for two 5,000 BTU window air conditioners. Loss prevention personnel at Walmart on NC Highway 42 West in the Cleveland community called Johnston County deputies around 3:45pm Tuesday, July 26th.
WakeMed Announces Plans To Build Hospital In Garner
GARNER – WakeMed filed a certificate of need Monday (today) with the state to build a 45-bed acute care hospital with 24 emergency department bays in Garner. The 170,000-square-foot hospital, if approved, would be located on 27 acres around White Oak Road and Timber Drive East. Groundbreaking would be in fall 2024 with completion in fiscal year 2027. [See fact sheet on Garner hospital plans.]
Fifth-Annual Johnston Now Honors Pays Tribute To 11 County Residents, Nonprofit Group
SELMA — Johnston Now Honors celebrated the achievements of 11 individuals and a nonprofit organization making a difference in Johnston County during a ceremony at The Farm at 95 on July 14. Johnston Now Honors, celebrating its fifth anniversary, is an awards program designed to spotlight the accomplishments of...
Stolen Property Recovered At Benson-Area Home
BENSON – A Benson-area man was arrested July 30 after Johnston County sheriff’s detectives said they recovered stolen property from his home. Jarrett Allen Daniels, 26, of 1391 Adams Road, Benson was charged. Deputies said they recovered a Harley Davidson motorcycle reported stolen July 26 from a home...
Sheriff Fires Detention Officer
SMITHFIELD – Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell terminated a detention officer in the Johnston County Jail following an internal investigation. The former detention officer is now facing criminal charges. Michael Lowe is accused of using excessive force and assaulting an inmate in custody at the Johnston County Jail on...
Old North State Food Hall Announces Vendor Lineup
SELMA – North Carolina commercial real estate development firm AdVenture Development, LLC, and operating partner Hospitality HQ (HHQ) are excited to announce the vendor list for Old North State Food Hall (ONSFH) at 67 JR Road off Interstate 95 at Exit 97 in Selma. A late summer opening is planned.
Opinion: Prejudice Makes Us All Worse Off
RALEIGH — Prejudice is morally wrong. It’s also immensely foolish, producing self-inflicted wounds for individuals, companies, and communities. If you refuse to hire certain workers because of their sex, race, or religion, you will end up with a less-productive workforce and a less-profitable enterprise. If you refuse to befriend people who are different from you in these and other ways, your life will be far less rich and interesting. And if your government refuses to offer equal access to schools and other public services to blacks and other minorities, your community will be poorer for it.
Driver Cited Following US 70 Crash
SELMA – A young driver crashed his GMC Yukon SUV into a westbound US 70 guardrail near Buffalo Road, Sunday morning. The vehicle veered off the road to the right then was sent back across the travel lanes before slamming into the guardrail. The SUV skidded to a stop, ending up facing the wrong direction and blocking both westbound lanes. The driver was uninjured in the 8:30 am accident.
Virginia Howell Adams
Clayton- Virginia H. Adams, 78, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family. A native of Johnston Co., she was the daughter of the late Edward and Sarah Pendergraft Howell. Virginia was a member of Wilson Mills Baptist Church, and a member of the Smithfield Moose Lodge. There will be a Funeral Service at 11:00 AM Tuesday Aug. 16, 2022 in the Chapel of Parrish Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Billy Lawson. Burial will follow at Knollwood Memorial Park, Clayton.
Wanted Person Captured After Stealing Candy Bars, Police Say
SMITHFIELD – Smithfield Police captured a wanted person after responding to a shoplifting call. Police were dispatched to the Speedway at 2103 S. Brightleaf Boulevard at 9:41am Wednesday, July 27. An employee told police a man entered the business and left without paying for several candy bars valued at...
Kathy Behringer And Jerry Jones Named Stevens Award Recipients
GARNER – Town Council Member Kathy Behringer and local businessman Jerry Jones have been named co-recipients of the 2022 James R. Stevens Service to Garner Award—the community’s most prestigious recognition for public service rendered over an extended period of time. “Kathy Behringer is smart, sincere and hardworking....
Goldsboro Selects New Public Utilities Director
GOLDSBORO – The City of Goldsboro has selected Robert “Bert” Sherman as the new Public Utilities Director. Sherman’s start date was July 13, 2022. His salary is $103,264. “We are excited to have Mr. Sherman serve as the City Public Utilities Director. He has over 20...
