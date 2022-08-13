ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Edwards learning from Vols’ veterans ahead of freshman season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – University of Tennessee freshman guard, B.J. Edwards, received plenty of support from friends and family members as he put on his first-ever basketball camp in the Tri-Cities on Saturday. But, when he returns to Knoxville and gets back in the gym with the rest of his Volunteer teammates – he’ll […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Knoxville, TN
Sports
insideofknoxville.com

Downtown Knoxville Ten Day Planner (8/14 – 8/23/2022)

If you want your event included, please make a Facebook event, invite me (Alan Sims – you’ll have to friend me) and it will be included. I need enough lead time that the list can be put together the Wednesday before you want your event included. If you’d...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Jimmy Fallon at Dollywood (@megan.w17)

Visitors to Knoxville will have a new option to get around downtown: electric bikes. Great Smoky Mountains National Park to begin charging for parking, increasing camp fees. Those visiting the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will soon need to buy parking passes for their visit, park officials announced Monday. Updated:...
wvlt.tv

Record-breaking number of UT students move-in ahead of fall classes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomed a record-breaking number of incoming students for the 2022-2023 school year, making move-in day an exciting one for many. On Sunday, thousands of students began the process of moving into residence halls. During this time, they met their resident assistants...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Heupel
wvlt.tv

Sun and heat for the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning and welcome to Saturday! We have a few clouds with us to start Saturday and it’s also much better in terms of humidity. You can actually see the drier air’s boundary on radar late Friday! The flow is from the northeast-to-southwest, and that brings a clearer and cooler night. You may want a jacket Saturday morning - for real - for temps, not rain! If we can get to 59 degrees at McGhee Tyson, that would be the coolest temp in nearly two months, dating back to June 20th.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

More development is on the way to downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tons of new development is happening in downtown Knoxville. City leaders said it is all being done to make the city a better place to work, live and play. "We've taken a lot of efforts over many years really to make downtown an attractive area for folks to visit,” said Rick Emmett, Knoxville's downtown urban coordinator.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Spotty rain and storms developing with a weak front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The humidity is back and so are the rain chances. We’re tracking up and down, spotty to scattered coverage, this week. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Team#American Football#College Football#Anderson Training Center
WBIR

USISB: Officials searching for missing Knoxville teen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Edward Houser, a 15-year-old boy, was last seen on August 6 in Knoxville, according to the United States Investigative Services Bureau. He may travel to Sweetwater, Tenn., and may go by the name Ejay. Edward has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5'10'', and weighs 208 pounds.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Missing teen last seen in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Investigative Services Bureau is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old boy. Edward Houser, 15, was last seen on August 6 in Knoxville. Officials believe he might travel to Sweetwater. Houser has brown eyes and brown hair. He is 5′10″ and weighs 208 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville’s Irish Fest back after two years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Irish Fest on the Hill returns for its 12th year this weekend after a two-year hiatus. The annual celebration is put on downtown by the Church of the Immaculate Conception. They’re celebrating their Irish heritage by pulling out all the stops. The festival features live...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WBIR

LEGO artists to build dreams during fan convention in downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Over the weekend, kids and kids-at-heart will have a chance to see some incredible LEGO creations during a fan convention in Knoxville. The LEGO BrickUniverse will be in the World's Fair Park Exhibition Hall on Saturday and Sunday. It includes massive LEGO displays of more than 40 world landmarks, including original paintings made entirely out of LEGO blocks.
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

Missing Clinton Man Found Dead

A missing Clinton man has been found dead. Deputies were searching for Anthony Chris Haynes, 58, when he went missing from Louisville on Wednesday. Officials said crews with the Blount Special Operations Response Team and Knoxville Volunteer Rescue Squad recovered the body of Haynes from Little River. According to a...
CLINTON, TN
247Sports

247Sports

44K+
Followers
361K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy