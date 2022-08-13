Read full article on original website
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
atozsports.com
Tennessee assistant explains what Vols need to happen to ‘have a chance’ in the SEC
Tennessee Vols secondary coach Willie Martinez recently met with the media to discuss the upcoming 2022 season and he had plenty of insightful things to say. One thing in particular that Martinez discussed was what he believes needs to happen for the Vols to “have a chance” in the SEC.
Impact Report: Vols Land Another Top Target in Prized Louisiana CB Matthews
Tennessee landed the commitment of 2023 cornerback Rickey Gibson on Sunday afternoon, and they double-dipped at the position by pulling elite cornerback Jordan Matthews out of the state of Louisiana moments ago. We take a look at what Matthews brings to Rocky Top. Background This recruitment ...
Edwards learning from Vols’ veterans ahead of freshman season
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – University of Tennessee freshman guard, B.J. Edwards, received plenty of support from friends and family members as he put on his first-ever basketball camp in the Tri-Cities on Saturday. But, when he returns to Knoxville and gets back in the gym with the rest of his Volunteer teammates – he’ll […]
Watch: Josh Heupel Addresses Media Following Second Preseason Scrimmage
Tennessee Football head coach Josh Heupel met with the media in a press conference setting following the Vols second fall scrimmage. Heupel mentioned players that stuck out in the scrimmage, touched on Elijah Simmons' injury, the progression out of Juwan Mitchell and the WR room and more. ...
What's the best place for Tennessee style BBQ?
I'm not even sure what style is Tennessee style, I just moved here from North Carolina.from Cocksucker_Spaniel. Archers, sweet peas, and oak wood food truck (or the pop up truck at merchants of beer) are the only 3 worth having around here.
insideofknoxville.com
Downtown Knoxville Ten Day Planner (8/14 – 8/23/2022)
If you want your event included, please make a Facebook event, invite me (Alan Sims – you’ll have to friend me) and it will be included. I need enough lead time that the list can be put together the Wednesday before you want your event included. If you’d...
wvlt.tv
Jimmy Fallon at Dollywood (@megan.w17)
Visitors to Knoxville will have a new option to get around downtown: electric bikes. Great Smoky Mountains National Park to begin charging for parking, increasing camp fees. Those visiting the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will soon need to buy parking passes for their visit, park officials announced Monday. Updated:...
wvlt.tv
Record-breaking number of UT students move-in ahead of fall classes
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomed a record-breaking number of incoming students for the 2022-2023 school year, making move-in day an exciting one for many. On Sunday, thousands of students began the process of moving into residence halls. During this time, they met their resident assistants...
wvlt.tv
Sun and heat for the weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning and welcome to Saturday! We have a few clouds with us to start Saturday and it’s also much better in terms of humidity. You can actually see the drier air’s boundary on radar late Friday! The flow is from the northeast-to-southwest, and that brings a clearer and cooler night. You may want a jacket Saturday morning - for real - for temps, not rain! If we can get to 59 degrees at McGhee Tyson, that would be the coolest temp in nearly two months, dating back to June 20th.
More development is on the way to downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tons of new development is happening in downtown Knoxville. City leaders said it is all being done to make the city a better place to work, live and play. "We've taken a lot of efforts over many years really to make downtown an attractive area for folks to visit,” said Rick Emmett, Knoxville's downtown urban coordinator.
Rep. Tim Burchett’s daughter in ICU following horse-related accident
The daughter of U.S. Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Knoxville) is in the intensive care unit after a horse-related accident.
wvlt.tv
Spotty rain and storms developing with a weak front
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The humidity is back and so are the rain chances. We’re tracking up and down, spotty to scattered coverage, this week. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
Woman has a very close encounter with a curious bear in Gatlinburg
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Black bears are thriving in the Great Smoky Mountains, which means it's likely for anyone to encounter one of these creatures in the foothills and mountains of East Tennessee. For the safety of both bears and people, it's important for people in the area to stay BearWise.
USISB: Officials searching for missing Knoxville teen
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Edward Houser, a 15-year-old boy, was last seen on August 6 in Knoxville, according to the United States Investigative Services Bureau. He may travel to Sweetwater, Tenn., and may go by the name Ejay. Edward has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5'10'', and weighs 208 pounds.
wvlt.tv
Missing teen last seen in Knoxville
WATE
Knoxville’s Irish Fest back after two years
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Irish Fest on the Hill returns for its 12th year this weekend after a two-year hiatus. The annual celebration is put on downtown by the Church of the Immaculate Conception. They’re celebrating their Irish heritage by pulling out all the stops. The festival features live...
LEGO artists to build dreams during fan convention in downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Over the weekend, kids and kids-at-heart will have a chance to see some incredible LEGO creations during a fan convention in Knoxville. The LEGO BrickUniverse will be in the World's Fair Park Exhibition Hall on Saturday and Sunday. It includes massive LEGO displays of more than 40 world landmarks, including original paintings made entirely out of LEGO blocks.
Car of missing Gatlinburg woman found in Cocke County
A car driven by a missing Gatlinburg woman who is the subject of an active Tennessee Silver Alert was found Wednesday in Cocke County.
newstalk987.com
Missing Clinton Man Found Dead
A missing Clinton man has been found dead. Deputies were searching for Anthony Chris Haynes, 58, when he went missing from Louisville on Wednesday. Officials said crews with the Blount Special Operations Response Team and Knoxville Volunteer Rescue Squad recovered the body of Haynes from Little River. According to a...
wvlt.tv
Grainger County remains identified as Knoxville woman after more than 25 years
The officer was fired for lying about an investigation into racist behavior, the document states. Bear crashes Alabama family’s Gatlinburg vacation. The family was headed to see a pirate show in Gatlinburg when the bear walked up to the patio. Etowah City School went on soft lockdown. Updated: 7...
247Sports
