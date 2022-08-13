ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aitkin County, MN

Aitkin County Private Woodlands Committee raffle

Aitkin Independent Age
Aitkin Independent Age
 2 days ago

The Results of the Aitkin County Private Woodlands Committee (ACPWC) Raffle are in:

First place, Husqvarna chainsaw: Russ Hoppe, Aitkin

Second place, chainsaw safety equipment package: Nichole Ruschmeier, Aitkin

Third place, $100: Kyle Fredrickson, Aitkin

Fourth place, $100: Todd Lewis, Crosby

The ACPWC is a nonprofit group of local foresters and biologists whose goal is to educate and motivate local woodland owners to better manage land and achieve property goals.

The success of this raffle was made possible by Dotzler Power Equipment. Funds raised will be used to host a forest management workshop for landowners this fall/winter in Aitkin County.

For more information about the Aitkin County Private Woodland Committee or the winter workshop call Kyle at the Aitkin County Soil and Water Conservation District: 218-927-7284, or Troy at Minnesota Department of Natural Resources: 218-429-3025.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Hopkins man, 25, drowns in northern Minnesota lake

AITKIN, Minn. – The body of a Hopkins man was recovered from a northern Minnesota lake Saturday evening three hours after he fell overboard.The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Elm Island Lake in Nordland Township at about 4 p.m. after 25-year-old Daniel Thomas Nelson fell into the water while fishing. One of his friends jumped in to rescue him but the "murky water" made it impossible.Friends told investigators "the victim had been drinking and was sitting on the edge of the boat" without a life jacket when he "suddenly fell into the water."The Crow Wind County Dive team found Nelson just before 8 p.m. with the help of marine electronics, and recovered his body.
HOPKINS, MN
WJON

Traffic Delays Expected on Highway 371 Ahead of BIR Races

BAXTER -- Plan for heavy traffic and delays this week if you're driving on Highway 371 and other Brainerd Lakes Area roads. A combination of road construction in the area and the Lucas Oil National Hot Rod event at Brainerd International Raceway will create increased traffic congestion. The Minnesota Department...
BAXTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Aitkin County, MN
City
Crosby, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
Aitkin County, MN
Lifestyle
Aitkin Independent Age

SWCD manager may be retired but legacy lives on

Steve Hughes liked his job so much he stayed for nearly 40 years. Hughes began as a forest inventory technician for the Aitkin County Land Department in 1980 and became the district manager of the Aitkin County Soil and Water district (SWCD) in 1986. It was that position he retired from on July 31. Hughes grew up in Grand Rapids, graduating from high school there in 1978. He was in...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Women of Today donates to American Legion

The Aitkin Women of Today (AWT) “cleaned out their closet” and made a donation to the American Legion. The donation included 80 t-shirts for the DAV clothing box and paper products with tableware for the Legion’s use. Pictured from left are AWT members: Leslie Goble, Steph Larson, JoJo Larson, Justin (friend of AWT), Lori Croaston (representing the American Legion) and Marie Pedigo.
AITKIN, MN
clcmn.edu

CLC welcomes Jess Feierabend as Meat Cutting & Butchery instructor

Meet Jess Feierabend, CLC’s new Meat Cutting & Butchery instructor. His passion for the industry started at age 14, when he worked at Matt’s Meats near Rochester, cleaning the shop during the week and helping on the slaughter floor on weekends. By 18, the Brainerd native took on...
BRAINERD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Woodlands#Water Conservation#A Forest#Husqvarna#Dotzler Power Equipment
WJON

Update: Missing Mille Lacs County Girl Found Safe

ONAMIA -- The Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office says a missing girl has been found safe. Eleven-year-old Jaelyn Campbell was reported missing in the area of 92nd Avenue in South Harbor Township near Onamia. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with the word "Savage" on it, black jeans...
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Mille Lacs Health System awarded

Humana and the Stars Patient Experience program team has recognized Mille Lacs Health System’s exceptional service and care by awarding its Stars Patient Experience Award of Excellence for 2021. Humana cited the organization for its positive experiences that exemplify the organization’s commitment to excellence. From Humana, “We are pleased to acknowledge that you are most deserving of this distinction. Now more than ever, it is important that members of the community develop a trusting relationship with their health care provider. Together with so many who...
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin County Deputy Cody Schwinghammer and his K9 sidekick Reno

“K9 Reno is a very energetic 90-pound, 2.5-year-old German Shepherd from Czechoslovakia,” described Deputy Cody Schwinghammer. This deputy and K9 duo work together to help keep safe the residents of all of Aitkin County, which is almost 2,000 square miles. Schwinghammer is originally from the St. Cloud area. However, he said that when he was younger, his family could be found “vacationing in the Brainerd/Aitkin area,” explained the deputy. “It...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Aitkin Independent Age

Preserving Aitkin’s history

Haberkorn Law Offices, located on the corner of Second Street in Aitkin, has not always been an office. It has a long history and a story that starts with Sam Hodgeden. For those who have heard of the name Hodgeden, it could be from the top level of the Ripple Center, the Hodgeden Opera House. In the late 1800s and early 1900s, when Aitkin began to grow, Hodgeden sought to do two things. One of which was to build the Ripple Center, formerly known as...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

The four pillars of...

The four pillars of the play, “Church Basement Ladies” are songs, humor, retro-styled outfits and a whole lot of Minnesotan remarks. Bryan Johnson came out of retirement to be the director and pianist for this three day Aitkin All-Class Reunion event. The musical featured four church-goin’ ladies and a Lutheran pastor who, together, belt out a hilarity of songs like “The Pale Food Polka” (which is pretty self explanatory) and...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Youth to try skills at Deerwood Summerfest on Aug 12-13

Area youth are invited to try their skill at a giant target station, bear pong and hole in one; throw a bean bag through an Operation Game patient and paint rocks with positive messages at Deerwood Summerfest on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12-13, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Prizes will be awarded. Staffed by Cuyuna Regional Medical Center employees, in addition to the activities, clinicians will fit bike helmets for safety and give away free helmets to youth on Friday, Aug. 12, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. CRMC is sponsoring the Deerwood Summerfest activities and distributing bike helmets as part of its Community Health Needs Assessment priority to increase youth activity. Other priorities are enhancing mental health well-being and improving nutrition. CRMC believes that implementing these strategies will help it achieve its vision for a healthier community. For more information about CRMC’s community benefit programs, visit https://www.cuyunamed.org/about-us/community-health-needs-assessment.
DEERWOOD, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

McGregor woman sues local pharmacist

Andrea Anderson, a mother of five from McGregor, sued a pharmacist under the Minnesota Human Rights Act after the pharmacist, based on his religious beliefs, refused to accommodate her request. State law prohibits discrimination based on sex, including issues related to pregnancy and childbirth. The trial in the civil case came amid national political debate about contraception under federal law with the U.S. House recently passing a bill that would guarantee the right to contraception. Democrats pushed through the measure in response to concerns that...
MCGREGOR, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Primary election information

The primary election will be held Tuesday, Aug. 9. Polling places typically open by 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Voters must register if they are a new voter or have changed their name and/or address. To save time at the polling place, unregistered voters are encouraged to register more than 10 days before Election Day. You can register online, or at the Aitkin County Auditor’s Office in the new Government Center. Please note that registration closes 10 days before Election Day, but you...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin, MN
33
Followers
118
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Aitkin Independent Age was established in 1883 and is the premier source for local news coverage in Aitkin and surrounding communities. Published Wednesdays by APG of East Central Minnesota with 24/7 local coverage found online at aitkinage.com

 https://www.messagemedia.co/aitkin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy