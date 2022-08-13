Aitkin County Private Woodlands Committee raffle

The Results of the Aitkin County Private Woodlands Committee (ACPWC) Raffle are in:

First place, Husqvarna chainsaw: Russ Hoppe, Aitkin

Second place, chainsaw safety equipment package: Nichole Ruschmeier, Aitkin

Third place, $100: Kyle Fredrickson, Aitkin

Fourth place, $100: Todd Lewis, Crosby

The ACPWC is a nonprofit group of local foresters and biologists whose goal is to educate and motivate local woodland owners to better manage land and achieve property goals.

The success of this raffle was made possible by Dotzler Power Equipment. Funds raised will be used to host a forest management workshop for landowners this fall/winter in Aitkin County.

For more information about the Aitkin County Private Woodland Committee or the winter workshop call Kyle at the Aitkin County Soil and Water Conservation District: 218-927-7284, or Troy at Minnesota Department of Natural Resources: 218-429-3025.