Sharpsburg, PA

'Roots of Faith' helping heal hearts and minds but also the body

By Lindsay Ward
 2 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Many attend places of worship to make a connection, form a bond, and heal spiritually.

At Roots of Faith in Sharpsburg, they're mending more than just hearts and minds, but also, the body.

"I mean, they are a blessing to this town," said Arnella Carter, who lives in Sharpsburg.

For years, the ministry says there was a need in the community that wasn't being met and it wasn't until, during one of their dinners, UPMC offered an idea that they say changed everything.

"You know, there's no healthcare in this community, and there isn't. There's not a primary care physician in sight and we could use some help here," said Director of Outreach at Roots of Faith, Kathleen Stanley.

That's when a partnership began.

Once a month, a UPMC doctor and nurse volunteer their time to be at the ministry and offer check-ups.

"Things like blood pressure checks, diabetes education, and they're welcome to talk to a doctor as well," said Sibo Zhang, UPMC St. Margaret, Family Medicine.

Tips that are simple but can be lifesaving. In fact, KDKA was there when an ambulance showed up after someone who was at dinner needed immediate medical attention.

"It's nice that they're here, you know, cause a lot of people don't or can't go to the doctors, but they know when they come here, they can get help," said Carter.

Some even come for free flu shots or the COVID-19 vaccine.

Terri Pellegrino with UPMC St. Margaret has been involved in the partnership since the beginning.

She says at first, people were a little uneasy with UPMC being there.

"We had to encourage them to come over. And then after coming over every month they just started to warm up to us," said UPMC St. Margaret Administrator Coordinator, Terri Pelligrino.

It quickly grew from there, and now many believe a bond has been formed and strangers have turned into family.

"People coming here don't feel like they're being preached to, they feel like they're being loved," said Stanley.

Perhaps that's the best medicine of all.

"They just do a wonderful job of taking care of the community," said Carter.

