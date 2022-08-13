Read full article on original website
Related
3 underage gunshot victims found inside vehicle during north Alabama traffic stop, police say
Three juvenile gunshot wound victims are recovering in Huntsville Hospital after police found them inside a vehicle that was stopped Saturday night after its driver was operating the vehicle recklessly, authorities said Monday. An officer with Decatur police’s patrol division was on routine patrol near Point Mallard Dr. SE around...
WAAY-TV
Man accused of jumping out of closet, cutting Huntsville homeowners arrested on assault charges
Huntsville Police say they have arrested a man in connection to a cutting incident in which two people had to be taken to the hospital because the man allegedly jumped out of their closet and cut them. The incident happened about 1:07 p.m. Aug. 5 in the 6600 block of...
WAFF
Three juveniles shot, Decatur Police looking for suspect
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday night a Decatur Police Department Patrol Division officer was on a routine patrol in the Point Mallard Drive SE area when they saw a car moving recklessly. Once the car stopped the officer saw three juveniles inside with gunshot wounds, more officers were called...
WAAY-TV
3 juveniles with gunshot wounds found in Decatur traffic stop
An investigation is ongoing in Decatur after three juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds were found in a car Saturday night. According to the Decatur Police Department, an officer saw a vehicle driving recklessly about 8:40 p.m. in the area of Point Mallard Drive SE. She stopped the vehicle and found the three juveniles inside.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man Wanted for Attempted Murder in Lincoln County turns himself in
A man wanted in connection with a shooting that left two Lincoln County children injured is in custody. WHNT-TV reports that the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Brodrick Dewayne Fearn, 42, turned himself in to authorities and was charged with five counts of attempted first-degree murder. Deputies responded to...
Man wanted in connection with Lincoln County shooting turns himself in
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office confirms a man wanted in connection with a Tuesday night shooting that left two children and a woman injured is in custody.
WAAY-TV
Lauderdale County murderer found dead in Limestone Correctional Facility
A man serving a life sentence for murder out of Lauderdale County has died at the Limestone Correctional Facility. Jonathan Cossey, 42, was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. He was taken to the health care unit and pronounced dead after life-saving...
WAAY-TV
Pedestrian in wheelchair struck in Huntsville hit and run; no injuries reported
A person in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle about 4 p.m. Monday in a hit and run. Huntsville Police said there were no reported injuries, but charges are expected for the driver, who returned to the scene shortly after. The wreck was reported in the 2800 block of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSMV
Man in critical condition after Murfreesboro shooting, police investigating
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Police Department is investigating after a 24-year-old man was shot Thursday morning. Officers responded to the Chariot Pointe Apartments, 1710 E. Northfield Blvd., for reports of a shooting at 12:17 a.m. The victim was found in the apartment complex’s parking lot with multiple gunshot...
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man found dead at Limestone Correctional Facility
A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed Friday that an incarcerated individual at Limestone Correctional Facility died last Thursday. Jonathan Cossey, 42, an incarcerated man serving a life sentence for a murder committed in Lauderdale County, was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday, according to the ADOC spokesperson.
WAAY-TV
Former Huntsville nurse convicted of killing her husband wants a new trial
The former Huntsville nurse sentenced to life in prison for the murder of her husband wants a new trial. In court documents filed Friday, lawyers for Marjorie "Nikki" Cappello argue the evidence presented at her trial was "insufficient to support a conviction beyond a reasonable doubt." In May, Cappello was...
Huntsville Police search for alleged wallet thief
Huntsville Police are asking for the public's help to find an alleged wallet thief.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alabama man charged with stealing $7k from homeowner for promised yard work
A Decatur resident told police that they hired Christopher Jay Britt with "Britt Lawncare and Landscaping" to work on their property, giving him a check for $7,000 as a deposit.
WAAY-TV
Man killed in early Saturday crash in Limestone County
One person was killed in an early Saturday crash in Limestone County. Dwain Jarvis, 54, of Humble, Texas, was fatally injured when the 2006 Chevrolet Express van he was driving left the roadway and overturned. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says Jarvis was not wearing a seat belt and was...
Sheriff: Missing woman Taylor Haynes found dead during search
Authorities confirm they found a woman's body while searching for a missing person on a wooded area in Morgan County. Two people have been detained.
WAAY-TV
Atlanta-to-Madison County meth pipeline focus of Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrest
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest with ties to an alleged two-state drug pipeline. Jason Phillip Bost was arrested Aug. 5 after the office’s Narcotics Unit stopped his vehicle as part of a covert operation. With the help of K9 Maverick, agents said they found...
thunder1320.com
Man sought after alleged theft from local business
Manchester Police are asking for your help and a local business is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of an alleged thief. According to ownership with Custom Auto and Rod Shop in Manchester, a white male subject visited their store and purchased a t-shirt with cash. However, the subject then allegedly took a Memphis Amplifier and tried to hide it as he exited the store. The amplifier is worth approximately $1,500.
WAFF
Decatur man arrested over fraudulent lawn service
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - In March 2022, Christopher Jay Britt, 28, was hired through his business Britt Lawncare and Landscaping to perform work for a Decatur resident. The resident provided Britt with a $7,000 check and for the work to be done, it was determined that Britt cashed the check on the day he received it.
Rutherford County to honor student hit and killed on first day of school
On Sunday, August 14, 2022, families and friends of recent crash victims will hold a vigil to honor a Rutherford County student who was hit and killed on the first day of school on August 5th.
Taylor Haynes, Alabama mother found dead in woods, was ‘a beautiful person inside and out’
As the investigation into the death of Hartselle resident Taylor Haynes, 25, continues, friends and relatives remembered her for her contagious laugh, love for animals and the selflessness she displayed by helping those around her. Haynes’ body was discovered Thursday by Morgan County authorities in a wooded area in Trinity...
Comments / 0