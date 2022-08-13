ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, TN

WAFF

Three juveniles shot, Decatur Police looking for suspect

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday night a Decatur Police Department Patrol Division officer was on a routine patrol in the Point Mallard Drive SE area when they saw a car moving recklessly. Once the car stopped the officer saw three juveniles inside with gunshot wounds, more officers were called...
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

3 juveniles with gunshot wounds found in Decatur traffic stop

An investigation is ongoing in Decatur after three juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds were found in a car Saturday night. According to the Decatur Police Department, an officer saw a vehicle driving recklessly about 8:40 p.m. in the area of Point Mallard Drive SE. She stopped the vehicle and found the three juveniles inside.
DECATUR, AL
Lincoln County, TN
WSMV

Man in critical condition after Murfreesboro shooting, police investigating

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Police Department is investigating after a 24-year-old man was shot Thursday morning. Officers responded to the Chariot Pointe Apartments, 1710 E. Northfield Blvd., for reports of a shooting at 12:17 a.m. The victim was found in the apartment complex’s parking lot with multiple gunshot...
MURFREESBORO, TN
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man found dead at Limestone Correctional Facility

A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed Friday that an incarcerated individual at Limestone Correctional Facility died last Thursday. Jonathan Cossey, 42, an incarcerated man serving a life sentence for a murder committed in Lauderdale County, was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday, according to the ADOC spokesperson.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Man killed in early Saturday crash in Limestone County

One person was killed in an early Saturday crash in Limestone County. Dwain Jarvis, 54, of Humble, Texas, was fatally injured when the 2006 Chevrolet Express van he was driving left the roadway and overturned. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says Jarvis was not wearing a seat belt and was...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
thunder1320.com

Man sought after alleged theft from local business

Manchester Police are asking for your help and a local business is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of an alleged thief. According to ownership with Custom Auto and Rod Shop in Manchester, a white male subject visited their store and purchased a t-shirt with cash. However, the subject then allegedly took a Memphis Amplifier and tried to hide it as he exited the store. The amplifier is worth approximately $1,500.
MANCHESTER, TN
WAFF

Decatur man arrested over fraudulent lawn service

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - In March 2022, Christopher Jay Britt, 28, was hired through his business Britt Lawncare and Landscaping to perform work for a Decatur resident. The resident provided Britt with a $7,000 check and for the work to be done, it was determined that Britt cashed the check on the day he received it.
DECATUR, AL

