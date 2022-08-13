Manchester Police are asking for your help and a local business is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of an alleged thief. According to ownership with Custom Auto and Rod Shop in Manchester, a white male subject visited their store and purchased a t-shirt with cash. However, the subject then allegedly took a Memphis Amplifier and tried to hide it as he exited the store. The amplifier is worth approximately $1,500.

MANCHESTER, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO