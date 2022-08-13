ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

More than 7 in 10 youngsters from Metro Richmond remain in region as young adults

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 3 days ago
About 72% of young people in the Metro Richmond region remained in the area a decade later as young adults, according to a U.S. Census Bureau analysis released recently. The data tracked census, survey and tax data for people born between 1984 and 1992, analyzing their locations at ages 16 and 26.

A slightly smaller percentage of all young adults in the Metro Richmond region (67%) grew up here, according to the study.

The findings showed that an average young adult who had grown up in the Richmond region moved about 150 miles away (32 miles below the national average).

Of the 28% who moved away, 17% went to another state while 11% remained somewhere in Virginia. Those who moved away most commonly went to the Washington, D.C. area (3.5%), Newport News (1.4%), the Virginia Beach area (1.4%) and the New York City area (1.3%).

Among the young adults in the Richmond region who did not grow up here, 17% came from out of state and 17% from other parts of Virginia or the Washington, D.C. region. Newcomers to the area most often came from the D.C. region (4%), Newport News (2.6%), the Virginia Beach area (2.2%), Fredericksburg (1.5%), South Boston (1.3%) and the New York City area (1.3%).

Young Black adults in the Richmond region were most likely to be from the area (76%), while young Hispanic adults here were least likely to natives of the area (49%).

The New York City region was the top out-of-state locale from which young Asian, Black and Hispanic adults moved to the Richmond region, while the Philadelphia region was the top out-of-state producer of young white adults for the Richmond region.

