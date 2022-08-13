More than 7 in 10 youngsters from Metro Richmond remain in region as young adults

About 72% of young people in the Metro Richmond region remained in the area a decade later as young adults, according to a U.S. Census Bureau analysis released recently. The data tracked census, survey and tax data for people born between 1984 and 1992, analyzing their locations at ages 16 and 26.

A slightly smaller percentage of all young adults in the Metro Richmond region (67%) grew up here, according to the study.

The findings showed that an average young adult who had grown up in the Richmond region moved about 150 miles away (32 miles below the national average).

Of the 28% who moved away, 17% went to another state while 11% remained somewhere in Virginia. Those who moved away most commonly went to the Washington, D.C. area (3.5%), Newport News (1.4%), the Virginia Beach area (1.4%) and the New York City area (1.3%).

Among the young adults in the Richmond region who did not grow up here, 17% came from out of state and 17% from other parts of Virginia or the Washington, D.C. region. Newcomers to the area most often came from the D.C. region (4%), Newport News (2.6%), the Virginia Beach area (2.2%), Fredericksburg (1.5%), South Boston (1.3%) and the New York City area (1.3%).

Young Black adults in the Richmond region were most likely to be from the area (76%), while young Hispanic adults here were least likely to natives of the area (49%).

The New York City region was the top out-of-state locale from which young Asian, Black and Hispanic adults moved to the Richmond region, while the Philadelphia region was the top out-of-state producer of young white adults for the Richmond region.

Our coverage is free – but we need your help to provide it

You might notice that you didn’t have to pay to read this article. That’s because we’ve never implemented a paywall in our 21 years of existence. We believe that access to trustworthy, fair local news coverage is a fundamental human right, and we are determined to keep all of our coverage free for everyone to consume.

This access is important because it helps readers connect with their community, helps them learn about what’s happening around them (good and bad), promotes community conversations and prompts meaningful action. More than 70,000 people read our coverage each month, and we believe our community is better for it.

But as a small company, simply giving away our “product” for free to everyone isn’t a sustainable business model. That’s why every voluntary contribution we receive – no matter how large or small – is critically important.

We know that not everyone can or will support our work financially. But if you are in a position to do so, we need you. Invest in our trustworthy local journalism today so that thousands more in our community can benefit from it.