Indianapolis, IN

Look: Buffalo Bills Punter Boots 82-Yard Punt

In a rare move, the Buffalo Bills spent one of their 2022 NFL Draft picks on a punter — and it seems like it might just pay off. During the Bills' preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, rookie punter Matt Araiza blasted an absolutely-massive 82-yard punt. Booting...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' 90-man roster entering preseason Week 1

The Indianapolis Colts are set for their first preseason game of the year Saturday when they travel to Highmark Stadium to take on the Buffalo Bills. Given that it’s the preseason and the starters are only going to play for a limited time, it’s important to keep track of who is out on the field, especially late in these types of games.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' Isaiah Rodgers, Keke Coutee injured in preseason opener

The Indianapolis Colts didn’t get through the 27-24 preseason loss completely unscathed as cornerback Isaiah Rodgers and wide receiver Keke Coutee both left with injuries. Rodgers is currently in the league’s concussion protocol after suffering a head injury during the second quarter of the game. After recording an interception against Buffalo Bills quarterback Case Keenum, Rodgers took a hit to the head near the sideline at the end of the return.
Indianapolis, IN

