FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Look: Buffalo Bills Punter Boots 82-Yard Punt
In a rare move, the Buffalo Bills spent one of their 2022 NFL Draft picks on a punter — and it seems like it might just pay off. During the Bills' preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, rookie punter Matt Araiza blasted an absolutely-massive 82-yard punt. Booting...
NFL・
Colts fall to Bills in preseason: The good, the bad and the ugly
The Indianapolis Colts took the field for their first action of the preseason Saturday as Frank Reich’s squad visited the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. While this game was filled with sloppy play, that is expected with young players and new faces getting their first live reps in a new environment.
Bills rally to beat Colts 27-24 in Matt Ryan's Indy debut
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Matt Ryan’s pass attempts were much like his Indianapolis Colts’ preseason debut: relatively short and efficient in a 27-24 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.
Colts lose to Bills, 27-24: Here's how Twitter reacted
The Indianapolis Colts dropped the preseason opener Saturday against the Buffalo Bills, 27-24, as time expired. The record during the preseason certainly bears no weight going into the regular season, and the month leading up to the first week is all about preparation. Here’s how Twitter reacted to the Colts’...
Colts' 90-man roster entering preseason Week 1
The Indianapolis Colts are set for their first preseason game of the year Saturday when they travel to Highmark Stadium to take on the Buffalo Bills. Given that it’s the preseason and the starters are only going to play for a limited time, it’s important to keep track of who is out on the field, especially late in these types of games.
Bills' Dion Dawkins gives one-of-a-kind sideline interview vs. Colts (video)
Dion Dawkins has always been a unique person. That’s never been a bad thing, either. That shined through during his efforts against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. In what was the Buffalo Bills’ first preseason game of 2022, Dawkins did not play. The offensive tackle was still working… on finding things lost on the ground at Highmark Stadium.
WATCH: Bills' Kaiir Elam makes big third-down stop vs. Colts
The Buffalo Bills did not play any starters on their offense against the Indianapolis Colts in their preseason opener. That was not exactly the case on defense. The Bills put out some potential starters there, including first-round rookie Kaiir Elam. It only took Elam one series to make a big play.
Colts vs. Bills: Best photos from preseason Week 1
Here’s a look at some of the best photos from a preseason Week 1 game between the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills — a game the Colts lost, 27-24.
Colts' Isaiah Rodgers, Keke Coutee injured in preseason opener
The Indianapolis Colts didn’t get through the 27-24 preseason loss completely unscathed as cornerback Isaiah Rodgers and wide receiver Keke Coutee both left with injuries. Rodgers is currently in the league’s concussion protocol after suffering a head injury during the second quarter of the game. After recording an interception against Buffalo Bills quarterback Case Keenum, Rodgers took a hit to the head near the sideline at the end of the return.
WATCH: Colts' Jelani Woods catches TD in preseason opener
Indianapolis Colts rookie tight end Jelani Woods didn’t see much work until the third quarter of the preseason opener Saturday against the Buffalo Bills, but he made it count. On a long drive led by quarterback Sam Ehlinger, the third-round pick capped off the drive with an 11-yard touchdown...
Stock up, stock down following the Bills' preseason win over the Colts
The Buffalo Bills came back and defeated the Indianapolis Colts, 27-24, in their first preseason contest of 2022. Here is Bills Wire’s stock report following the win:. Shakir and Hodgins led the game with 92 and 77 yards receiving, respectively. Both players also made big plays down the right sideline, including Hodgins’ diving grab near the goal line.
