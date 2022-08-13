Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
San Jose rent for a two-bedroom apartment soars to $3,250 a month, up 19 percent in just one yearBeth TorresSan Jose, CA
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
eastcountytoday.net
UPDATED: CHP Investigating Overnight Fatal Crash on Highway 4
The California Highway Patrol is investigating an overnight fatal crash that occurred in the area of eastbound Highway 4 at Willow Pass Road. According to preliminary information, at 12:41 am Monday, CHP responded to a 4-vehicle crash that blocked all lanes of traffic. By 12:59 am, a SIGALERT was issued.
KTVU FOX 2
1 dead in 6-car crash on I-880 in Oakland near Coliseum
OAKLAND, Calif. - One person died in a six-car pileup in the southbound lanes of I-880 Monday morning in Oakland near the Coliseum, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported by California Highway Patrol at 2:57 a.m. just south of the 66th Avenue on-ramp. The first car...
Officer hospitalized after major multi-vehicle crash on Mission Boulevard in Fremont
FREMONT -- Emergency crews were at the scene of a major traffic collision involving multiple vehicles, including a police car, in Fremont on Monday morning.The crash was reported at about 10:40 a.m. at Mission and Warm Springs boulevards.At around 10:40 a.m., an officer was responding to a service call with lights and sirens at the intersection of Mission and Warm Springs boulevards when an uninvolved community member collided into their marked patrol car, said police.A police spokesperson said the driver continued straight and ran into more than one stopped vehicle. Chopper video showed a Fremont police cruiser in the middle of the intersection with major front-end damage. Four other vehicles, including a shuttle bus, were also involved.The officer was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries and was treated and released the same afternoon. The driver said they had pain, but was not brought to the hospital, said a police spokesperson. All lanes were blocked until about 1 p.m., Fremont police said in an advisory. Motorists were asked to avoid the area. The crash is still under investigation.
L.A. Weekly
3 Hospitalized after Head-On Crash on Highway 1 [San Mateo County, CA]
Traffic Collision near Half Moon Bay Airport Left Several Hospitalized. The incident happened on August 10th involving two vehicles crashing head-on near the Half Moon Bay Airport and Mezza Luna Restaurant, per initial reports. Police stated that an SUV collide with a sedan head-on, for reasons unknown; however authorities suspected...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news24-680.com
Fatal Crash On I680 In Pleasanton Sunday
California Highway Patrol officers were sent to investigate a report of fire alongside I680 south of the Bernal Avenue offramp in Pleasanton Sunday, finding a car fully engulfed in the trees alongside the freeway. One person was found to be inside the vehicle. The crash and fire was reported at...
calmatters.network
Driver dies in fiery crash at freeway offramp in Pleasanton
A driver was killed after their car hit a large tree off an Interstate 680 offramp at Bernal Avenue and burst into flames on Sunday evening in Pleasanton, according to the California Highway Patrol. The identity of the decedent remains unknown due to the extent of the burn injuries and...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injuries Reported in Crash on Westbound I-580 in Alameda County
The California Highway Patrol reported an auto accident with injuries on westbound I-580 in Alameda County on the morning of Friday, August 12, 2022. The car wreck took place around 8:10 a.m. and involved three vehicles described as a silver Toyota HR, a black Tesla, and a sedan. Details on...
1 dead after car crashed into tree off I-680 in Pleasanton
PLEASANTON, Calif. (BCN) — One person is dead after a fiery crash Sunday evening off southbound Interstate 680 in Pleasanton, near the Bernal Ave. exit. According to the California Highway Patrol website, calls started coming in just before 6:30 p.m. that a vehicle exited the freeway and crashed into a tree, igniting vegetation, and engulfing […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 dead in fiery solo-vehicle crash on I-680 in Pleasanton
DUBLIN -- One person is dead after a fiery crash Sunday evening off southbound Interstate 680 in Pleasanton near the Bernal Ave. exit.According to the California Highway Patrol website, calls started coming in just before 6:30 p.m. that a vehicle exited the freeway and crashed into a tree, igniting vegetation, and engulfing the vehicle in flames.The CHP partially closed the slow lane and shut down the off-ramp, which was estimated to be reopened around 9 p.m.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Firefighters from the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department extinguished the fire.Anyone with information about the incident can call the CHP's Dublin office at (925) 828-0466.
SFGate
One Killed In Traffic Crash Saturday Morning
SAN JOSE (BCN) One person was killed in a vehicle crash in San Jose Saturday morning. Officers with the San Jose Police Department responded at 3:18 a.m. to the area of Burrell Court and West Hedding Street and located a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. The driver was...
San Jose home hit by cars 23 times
Ray Minter was drifting off to sleep when a loud boom shook his East San Jose home. A moment of panic set in as he shuffled out of bed to understand what jolted his house like an earthquake. He knew it was too short to be an earthquake and too intense to be something heavy falling off a shelf.... The post San Jose home hit by cars 23 times appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SFGate
Update: Church Lane Reopened In Wake Of Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash
SAN PABLO (BCN) Church Lane in San Pablo is now fully open in the wake of a fatal hit-and-run crash that took place early Saturday morning, police said. At 3:46 a.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Church Lane and found a 57-year-old cyclist suffering from major injuries, police said. Despite efforts to save him, the man succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SFGate
At Least One Dead In Crash On State Hwy 1
At least one person died in a collision early Sunday morning on state Highway 1 in unincorporated Monterey County north of Moss Landing, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported at 5:55 a.m. at the northern Struve Road intersection, just north of the Moss Landing State Wildlife...
SFGate
Brush Fire Near U.S. Highway 101 Under Control
A half-acre brush fire near U.S. Highway 101 by the Bernal Road off-ramp in San Jose is now under control, fire officials said. Fire crews were called to the fire near the northbound lanes of the highway at about 1 p.m. Monday, according to San Jose Fire Department officials. Crews...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Update | Fatality Reported in Pedestrian Accident on I-880 in Fremont Area
The California Highway Patrol reported a fatality following a car vs. pedestrian accident in Fremont on the early morning of Thursday, August 11, 2022. The incident was reported around 1:50 a.m. on northbound Interstate 880 at the South Fremont Boulevard offramp. Details on the Pedestrian Accident Fatality Reported in Fremont.
Traffic stop leads to firearm arrest
SAN MATEO, Calif. (BCN) — Police in San Mateo arrested a man Thursday in connection with several crimes following a traffic stop. KRON On is streaming news live now Kevin Aguilar, 20, of San Mateo, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, carrying […]
Road closure on San Pablo Avenue
SAN PABLO, Calif. (BCN) — All lanes of San Pablo Avenue are closed between Robert H. Miller Drive and Lancaster Drive in San Pablo and motorists should use alternative routes, police said Saturday morning. A traffic incident has closed this stretch of San Pablo Avenue and it is expected to be closed for an extended […]
SFGate
String Of Violence Over Four Days Leaves 3 Dead, 2 Stabbed
Over a four-day span, Stockton saw several violent incidents that left three men fatally shot, three women robbed at their homes and two men stabbed, police said. The string of shootings began last Thursday when a 23-year-old man was shot and killed outside a Golden 1 Credit Union on Pacific Avenue, across the street from San Joaquin Delta College.
Driver killed after smashing into tree in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- One person was killed in a vehicle crash in San Jose Saturday morningOfficers with the San Jose Police Department responded at 3:18 a.m. to the area of Burrell Court and West Hedding Street in the city's Rose Garden neighborhood and located a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. A preliminary investigation found that the car, a 2005 Infinity sports utility vehicle being driven by an adult male, was traveling westbound on West Hedding Street when it left the roadway and collided with a tree on the north side of the street. The driver sustained major injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding personnel. As of 4 a.m., police were still at the scene and were asking people to avoid the area. The fatal crash was the 41st traffic fatality and 43rd victim of 2022, according to police.
Caltrans closing Hwy 37 for 5 nights this week
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) — Caltrans will close westbound State Route 37 between Walnut Ave. in Vallejo and State Route 121 at Sears Point in Sonoma County for repaving for five consecutive nights, beginning Aug. 14. from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Caltrans said work will conclude by 4 a.m. Friday, Aug, 19. The closures […]
Comments / 0