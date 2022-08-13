The Tampa Bay Rays have managed to stay competitive in the American League East over the past few seasons despite being a small market team playing against big dogs like the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. 2022 has been the same story, as the Rays are still squarely in the thick of the AL wild card race, despite being dealt a number of untimely injuries throughout the season.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO