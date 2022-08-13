Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Related
Orioles reset: Even after series loss to Rays, Baltimore is embracing postseason possibilities
The Orioles were three outs away from being on the wrong side of baseball history, and by breaking up Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen’s perfect game bid in the ninth inning of a 4-1 loss, there still were few positives. But inside a somber Orioles clubhouse at Tropicana Field, as players packed for a flight to Toronto and another divisional series against an American League ...
Frustrated Yankees look for redemption in battle with Rays
In the third inning Monday night, Anthony Rizzo slammed his helmet five times after home plate umpire D.J. Reyburn ruled
3 post-MLB trade deadline moves the Rays must make
The Tampa Bay Rays have managed to stay competitive in the American League East over the past few seasons despite being a small market team playing against big dogs like the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. 2022 has been the same story, as the Rays are still squarely in the thick of the AL wild card race, despite being dealt a number of untimely injuries throughout the season.
numberfire.com
Santiago Espinal sitting Monday for Blue Jays
Toronto Blue Jays infielder Santiago Espinal is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles. Bo Bichette will replace Espinal at shortstop and hit fifth. Espinal started the past two games and Bichette was held out of Sunday's lineup. Bichette has...
MLB・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Blue Jays activate Springer off injured list to face Orioles
TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer was activated off the injured list and will bat first Monday night as the designated hitter against the Baltimore Orioles. Springer went on the injured list on Aug. 5 because of a sore right elbow, the same injury that caused...
ESPN
Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle out of lineup due to sore hand following HBP
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle was out of the starting lineup for Sunday's 4-1 loss at Tampa Bay one day after being hit on his left hand by pitched ball. Manager Brandon Hyde said Mountcastle is day to day. Mountcastle was struck by a pitch...
numberfire.com
Rougned Odor out of Orioles' Monday lineup
Baltimore Orioles infielder Rounged Odor is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays. The Orioles omitted Odor from the lineup following five consecutive starts. Terrin Vavra will take over on second base and bat eighth. Vavra has a $2,200...
MLB odds: Orioles-Blue Jays prediction, odds and pick – 8/15/2022
The Toronto Blue Jays are set to host the Baltimore Orioles on Monday in the first matchup of a three-game set at Rogers Centre. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Orioles-Blue Jays prediction and pick we have laid out below.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Rays' Drew Rasmussen loses perfect game in ninth inning vs. Orioles
Jorge Mateo did not want to be on the wrong end of history on Sunday. The Baltimore Orioles had gone 24 up, 24 down through eight innings against Tampa Bay Rays starter Drew Rasmussen on Sunday. At just 79 pitches, Rasmussen came out for the ninth inning with perfection in sight.
Comments / 0