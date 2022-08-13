ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

The Baltimore Sun

Orioles reset: Even after series loss to Rays, Baltimore is embracing postseason possibilities

The Orioles were three outs away from being on the wrong side of baseball history, and by breaking up Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen’s perfect game bid in the ninth inning of a 4-1 loss, there still were few positives. But inside a somber Orioles clubhouse at Tropicana Field, as players packed for a flight to Toronto and another divisional series against an American League ...
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

3 post-MLB trade deadline moves the Rays must make

The Tampa Bay Rays have managed to stay competitive in the American League East over the past few seasons despite being a small market team playing against big dogs like the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. 2022 has been the same story, as the Rays are still squarely in the thick of the AL wild card race, despite being dealt a number of untimely injuries throughout the season.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Santiago Espinal sitting Monday for Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Santiago Espinal is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles. Bo Bichette will replace Espinal at shortstop and hit fifth. Espinal started the past two games and Bichette was held out of Sunday's lineup. Bichette has...
MLB
FOX Sports

Blue Jays activate Springer off injured list to face Orioles

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer was activated off the injured list and will bat first Monday night as the designated hitter against the Baltimore Orioles. Springer went on the injured list on Aug. 5 because of a sore right elbow, the same injury that caused...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Rougned Odor out of Orioles' Monday lineup

Baltimore Orioles infielder Rounged Odor is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays. The Orioles omitted Odor from the lineup following five consecutive starts. Terrin Vavra will take over on second base and bat eighth. Vavra has a $2,200...
BALTIMORE, MD
