wjpf.com
9-year-old hit, killed Friday in vehicle-bicycle accident
MARION, Ill. (WJPF) – A nine-year-old boy was killed Friday in Marion while riding his bicycle after school. At about 3:10 p.m., Marion Police say the child was hit by a vehicle in the 200 block of East Allen Street. First aid and CPR were performed at the scene, but the child died a short time later at a local hospital.
KFVS12
Pevely man seriously injured in crash
A Cape Girardeau man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Sunday evening. Teen seriously injured in crash in New Madrid County. A Matthews, Mo. teen was seriously injured after her pickup truck crash into a silo in New Madrid County. Motorcyclist killed in crash near Dutchtown. Updated: Jul....
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County man arrested after leading officers on vehicle chase in Paducah, police say
PADUCAH — A man faces multiple charges after police say he harassed a woman before leading officers on a vehicle chase — nearly hitting another driver — followed by a foot chase through a Paducah neighborhood. The Paducah Police Department says officers responded Friday to a disturbance...
KFVS12
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau man was seriously injured in a crash on Sunday evening, August 14. The crash happened at 6:25 p.m. on Highway C, one mile south of Pocahontas, in Cape Girardeau County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 49-year old Brian P....
wpsdlocal6.com
One victim in Wyatt, Missouri, house explosion has died, sheriff's captain says, 9 seriously injured
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO — A man has died following an explosion in Wyatt, Missouri, that injured multiple people, Mississippi County Sheriff's Capt. Barry Morgan says. Earlier Monday morning, Morgan told Local 6 that 10 people were hospitalized because of the explosion, with serious burn injuries reported. Shortly before noon, Morgan said the nine remaining victims' injuries are beginning to escalate in severity.
KFVS12
Woman arrested in connection with criminal investigation Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A 20-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with an investigation in Cape Girardeau. According to Cape Girardeau Police Cpl. Ryan Droege, 20-year-old Emma E. Stroup was arrested on a first degree robbery charge. Stroup is being held at the Cape Girardeau County Jail on...
wpsdlocal6.com
9-year-old in Marion killed after being hit by car
MARION, IL- On Friday at about 3:11p.m., the Marion Police Department , Marion Fire Department, and United Ambulance Service responded to a report of a crash in the 200 Block of E. Allen Street, Marion, IL involving a bike and a car. When emergency responders arrived on scene it was...
Missouri house explosion leaves multiple people hurt
A house explosion in southeast Missouri has left several people injured and a neighboring home in flames, authorities say.
westkentuckystar.com
Wanted Metropolis man arrested after trespassing complaint
A Metropolis man wanted for trespassing was arrested after a new trespassing complaint last week. Metropolis police responded to the complaint at a home on East 7th Street, where they reportedly found 59-year-old Darrell A. McCoy hiding inside. McCoy was charged with criminal trespassing and taken to the Massac County...
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with Malden shooting
wrul.com
White County Sheriff’s Weekend Report
There was one arrest and one report of Criminal Damage to Property made to the White County Sheriff’s Department over the weekend. A Norris City woman advised the White County Sheriff’s Department that she had been a victim of Criminal Damage to Property. 42 year old Megan Campbell told Reporting Officer Sgt. Craig Poole that a gate had been damaged and taken off the hinges of the posts. Campbell stated that the gate was fine on Saturday at around 5:30pm and that the gate was noticed to be damaged at around 7am Sunday morning. She believed that the gate was taken off so the subject or subjects could gain entrance onto her or her neighbor’s property, which she stated was private and posted as a joint effort between the two to ward off trespassers. No further information has been available at this time.
westkentuckystar.com
Krebs Station crash injures Calvert City woman
A Calvert City woman was injured in a Saturday crash on Krebs Station road. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department said they responded to a crash with injuries on Krebs Station road a little after noon Saturday. Deputies said Holly Hillman of Calvert City was traveling eastbound and turned into a drive at the crest of a hill, pulling in front of Dale Wano of Paducah.
wjpf.com
Con-artist, posing as law enforcement, swindles Marion woman of $35,000
MARION, Ill. (WJPF) – Marion Police are warning all residents to be on the alert for scams in which con-artists pose as a police officer. On Wednesday, August 10, a Marion woman received a phone call in which the person on the other end of the line claimed to be a law enforcement officer and told the woman she would be arrested if she didn’t withdraw $35,000 from a bank and then place the cash in an envelope on her front porch. The woman did as she was told and a few hours later, a person picked up the money. Police do not think the woman will get that money back.
wpsdlocal6.com
‘I thought it was an earthquake’ — witnesses share details of Missouri house explosion
WYATT, MO — One man is dead and nine people are injured after a home on Pecan Street in Wyatt, Missouri, exploded early Monday morning. Mississippi County Sheriff’s Capt. Barry Morgan says the explosion is gas related. The victims range in age from 6 months old to adults....
KFVS12
1 killed in Wyatt, Mo. house explosion
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah police seek help locating missing teen
The Paducah Police Department requests the public's help locating a missing teenager. They said 17-year-old Jaedyn Dick was last seen on Anderson Court in Paducah. She is described as a white female, 5'02" tall, weighing 95 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Police requests help to locate missing juvenile
PADUCAH- Paducah Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing juvenile. 17-year-old Jaedyn Bennett was last seen at Anderson Court. There was no description in what Bennett might be wearing. She's a 5'2" white female, with brown hair and brown eyes. If you have any information on...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau woman faces attempted robbery charges connected to shooting
westkentuckystar.com
Salem man saved by witnesses of fiery McCracken County crash
A Salem man's life was saved on Thursday by witnesses of a fiery McCracken County crash after a semi and pickup truck collided head-on. McCracken County deputies responded to the accident at the 8000 block of Blandville Road. Authorities said a semi, driven by Ricardo Castaneda of California, had left the roadway, causing Castaneda to overcorrect and collide with a pickup truck.
KFVS12
Ky. circuit court judge suspended
