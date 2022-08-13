Read full article on original website
KOMU
Officials: Loud 'boom' heard in north Utah likely a meteor
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — Officials say a loud “boom” was heard across areas of northern Utah and was likely a meteor. Reports of the loud noise circulated at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday, with people from Orem to southern Idaho posting that they heard it. Utah...
KOMU
Former Columbia mayor appointed to MoDOT highway commission
Former Columbia Mayor Brian Treece was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson to serve on the State Highways and Transportation Commission on Friday. Warren K. Erdman, of Kansas City, was also appointed, according to a news release from the governor's office. The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission is a six-member board...
KOMU
Laborers Local 955 protests new paid time off proposal
COLUMBIA - Over 100 people were in attendance for the Laborers Local 955's "Rally to Stop PTO Cuts for UM System Workers" protest. A new proposal, offered by UM curators back in June, would affect about 13,000 UM staff across it's four campuses: UMKC, UMSL, MU, Missouri S&T and those in the MU Healthcare system.
KOMU
Heat will recede next week
After a fairly hot weekend, mid-Missouri will be cooling down quite a bit for quite some time next week. The decline in temperatures over the next three days will be steep, bottoming out all the way in the lower to middle 70s on Tuesday. Exceptionally cool for mid-August, Tuesday will...
KOMU
Forecast: A widespread soaking rain is on track for Tuesday
Much cooler air is here to stay for the week with temperatures taking a below average trend, something we haven’t experienced too often this summer. Rainfall is expected to begin in the early morning hours and it will be widespread through morning and midday. At times, this rain will have the potential to be moderate to heavy.
