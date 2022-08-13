ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Thomas Tuchel Reveals What He Loves About Chelsea And London So Much

By Melissa Edwards
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42AVFu_0hG7YxKL00

Thomas Tuchel made the move to England in 2021, but it has been an eventful career as Chelsea manager so far, and the Big Smoke has already made it's mark.

Thomas Tuchel made the move to England in 2021 but it has been an eventful career as Chelsea manager so far, and the Big Smoke has already made it's mark.

The footballing competition in London has to be the most competitive out of all of the UK cities, with Tottenham, Arsenal, West Ham United and many more big clubs vying to earn the support of its residents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ID85X_0hG7YxKL00
Thomas Tuchel during a lap of honour with his daughter at the end of the 2021/22 season.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

There are many things to admire about the Capital including it's cultural keystones and the ever-so-fun underground, but for a German coach coming from one of the most football mad countries in the world, there is one thing which he loves more than anything.

Talking to Chelsea FC, he said: "The people, humour, friendliness of the people, excitement for the sport, the unique ability to play against so many teams on highest level within the city."

The downsides of the beautiful game often make the headlines much more than the reasons why we call it that, but Tuchel manages to see past them, and appreciate what else it brings to his way of life.

Fan posing in front of Chelsea's 'A Family Portrait' mural outside of Stamford Bridge.

IMAGO / PA Images

"I love the ability to be in the middle of the city and part of this exciting club," he said, "Living in it is nice - lots of restaurants, museums, art galleries, a lot of things to explore. Maybe not always so private when I go, but still it's nice."

As an integral part to Chelsea FC, perhaps privacy isn't always guaranteed, but when most of West London is on your side their loyalty is a small price to pay.

Read More Chelsea News

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malang Sarr
Person
Thomas Tuchel
BBC

Brentford 4-0 Man United: What Ten Hag said

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It is my responsibility to give an explanation. It is clear the performance was really poor. When you make mistakes like this, you can't win the game. "It is about taking responsibility on the pitch, you cannot...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West London#England#The Big Smoke#Tottenham Arsenal#Nurphoto#Capital#German#Imago Pa Images
Daily Mail

Patrick Vieira tells his Crystal Palace players to enjoy playing in 'one of the best atmospheres in Europe' - rather than shy away from it - ahead of Monday's Premier clash with Liverpool at Anfield

Patrick Vieira has called upon his Crystal Palace players to embrace 'one of the best atmospheres in Europe' at Anfield tomorrow night rather than shy away from it. For all of Vieira's fantastic achievements as a player, the Frenchman was never on the winning side at Liverpool through his nine years at Arsenal and one season at Manchester City.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SPORTbible

"Top, top, top performance" - Thomas Tuchel left frustrated after Chelsea's controversial 2-2 draw vs Spurs

Thomas Tuchel was left frustrated by Chelsea’s 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur after Harry Kane’s stoppage time equaliser denied the hosts all three points. Chelsea were moments away from maintaining their 100 per cent start to the 2022/23 Premier League season after goals from Kalidou Koulibaly and Reece James cancelled out Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s leveller shortly after the hour mark in west London.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
629K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy