Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
PRVWSD plans to relocate Bob Anthony Parkway
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) said they are taking steps to move Bob Anthony Parkway, which is currently near the Ross Barnett Reservoir. Many consider the Reservoir as a shortcut from Rankin County to Madison County and vice versa. There are no issues with the roadway […]
WAPT
MDOT finishes I-20/I-55 repairs ahead of schedule, all lanes open
The Mississippi Department of Transportation says it has successfully repaired a dip on Interstate 20 westbound/Interstate 55 southbound in Jackson well ahead of schedule. Crews shut down the interstate at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, to perform a maintenance repair on a dipped section of interstate. The work was anticipated to last up to 48 hours, but thanks to favorable weather and the hard work of multiple MDOT crews, the repair was completed well over a day ahead of schedule.
WAPT
Jackson residents heading into third week of citywide boil water notice
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson residents are heading into the third week of a citywide boil water notice for surface water connections. The city has been holding daily water distribution events during the boil water alert. For the near future, residents can pick up one case of water per vehicle at 2 p.m. daily at Jackson Fire Station No. 1 at 555 S. West St.
Crews respond to house fire on Marydale Drive
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-The Jackson Fire Department is investigating a house fire that happened Monday, August 15 on Marydale Drive. Crews were able to respond and extinguish the fire. Investigators are working to determine how the fire started.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson to hold water distribution on Aug. 15
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Monday, August 15. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
fox40jackson.com
More than two weeks into it, Lumumba not sure when state-imposed boil water notice would be lifted
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The state-imposed boil water notice on all Jackson’s surface-water connections continues to be in force, more than two weeks after it was imposed. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba was unsure when the notice would be lifted, citing continued issues with sampling. “What we have...
Take a ride on Mississippi’s scenic routes
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi is home to beautiful landscapes like coastlines, rivers, lakes, forests, farmlands and more. Some of the best scenery around the state is outlined by established scenic routes, which drivers can take to appreciate the state’s natural beauty and history. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) manages the Mississippi Scenic Byway […]
Hinds County supervisors consider legal action over White Oak Creek project
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Supervisors Robert Graham and David Archie said they are considering legal action against other board members in a dispute over the White Oak Creek project. Graham, District 1, said $2,000,000 was allocated to Hinds County to fix the erosion problem in the White Oak Creek area in Northeast […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
“This is an ongoing state of emergency”: Jackson mayor provides update on city’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the City of Jackson remains under a boil water notice, neighbors said they are frustrated with not being able to safely use their running water. Jackson leaders said daily water sampling is still being conducted, but there’s no clear end to the boil water notice. Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said […]
bobgermanylaw.com
Vicksburg, MS - Three-Car Collision Shuts Down Halls Ferry Rd and N. Frontage Rd
Vicksburg, MS (August 07, 2022) - Officers from the Vicksburg Police Department responded to the scene of an injury collision involving three vehicles on Tuesday, August 2nd. The crash occurred at about 11:00 a.m. when three vehicles, one of which was an SUV, collided at the intersection of North Frontage Road and Halls Ferry Road in Vicksburg.
Focused on Mississippi: Pascagoula River
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The state of Mississippi not only has special people and special buildings, but it also special places, too. The Pascagoula River isn’t nearly as long as the Mississippi by a long shot. The river only runs through a couple of counties, and empties into the Gulf in Pascagoula right at […]
Weekend police chase involving multiple Mississippi agencies ends with fatal crash
A police pursuit by multiple Mississippi law enforcement agencies ended with a fatal crash Sunday night. Jackson news sources report that one man was killed after a police chase that originated in Pearl ended with a crash in Flowood near the intersection of Flowood Drive and Old Fannin Road around 7 p.m. Sunday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Neighbors remain frustrated with Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson neighbors say it’s becoming more difficult to deal with the city’s ongoing water crisis. Some neighbors are growing tired of the constant boil water notices. They say they understand occasional system malfunctions, but dealing with more frequent notices and now an alleged rumor that the current boil water notice isn’t […]
WLBT
Chase begins in Pearl, ends with deadly accident in Flowood
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Rankin County Coroner David Ruth confirmed a deadly vehicle crash in Flowood on Sunday. Rankin County Sheriff’s Department PIO Paul Holley says a chase started in Pearl following a traffic stop and ended at the intersection of Flowood Drive and Old Fannin Road. 3 On...
desotocountynews.com
New Albany is newest Welcome Home Mississippi retirement community
New Albany is 14th city to join the program to attract retirees. New Albany has been named Mississippi’s newest certified retirement city under the Welcome Home Mississippi (WHM) program. Administered by the Mississippi Development Authority, the goal of WHM is to attract retirees from around the country to communities throughout the state.
Jackson Chamber pens letter on city’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership sent a letter to local, state and congressional leaders regarding the City of Jackson’s ongoing water crisis. A citywide boil water notice was issued by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. The city issued its own notice the next day due […]
abc17news.com
‘I feel forgotten’: Jackson residents living with steady stream of sewage
JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — While Jackson’s water crisis continues, some residents are also struggling with raw sewage backing into their homes, yards and down their streets. One resident on Cooper Road is dealing with the smell of sewage outside his front door. The stream of sewage continues all...
fox13memphis.com
PHOTOS: Firefighters find Mississippi church engulfed in flames late Saturday night, officials say
COLLEGE HILL CHURCH FIRE College Hill Presbyterian Church located at 339 County Road 102. (Lafayette County Fire Department)
Top rated hotels in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Travelers come to Mississippi for many reasons. Some include visiting the state’s many attractions like beaches, historical landmarks, casinos, museums and more. Where do travelers enjoy staying the most when they visit Mississippi? Hotels.com lets guests rate and leave reviews for the accommodations they stay at. While there’s plenty of highly-rated […]
WLBT
Man struck and killed by train in Yazoo County
BENTONIA, Miss. (WLBT) - An unidentified man was killed Monday morning in Bentonia after being struck by a train. Sheriff Jacob Sheriff of Yazoo County said the incident occurred around 5:15 a.m., but it’s believed that it could have occurred earlier in the morning. Yazoo County Coroner, Ricky Shivers,...
Comments / 0