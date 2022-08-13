Read full article on original website
snntv.com
Anna Maria business featured on TODAY show
ANNA MARIA ISLAND (WSNN) - A Suncoast family-owned business gets national attention on NBC's TODAY show. Joie Inn is a boutique vacation spot on Anna Maria Island owned by a family of six. Ashley Petrone and her husband Dino purchased and renovated this four-room hotel after vacationing there. On August...
snntv.com
‘Baby killer’ billboard taken down; both sides speak out
Last week a mobile billboard showed candidate Lauren Kurnov next to the words 'baby killer', alluding to Kurnov's earlier employment with Planned Parenthood. “It's disheartening, it’s upsetting, it's ugly, and it’s really not what we as a community should be focusing on,” said Kurnov. Englewood resident Conni...
snntv.com
Golf tourney to raise money to send veterans to D.C.
PUNTA GORDA - Veterans will be taking on an upcoming flight to Washington D.C., and you can help get them there. According to a press release, Southwest Florida Honor Flight will present their Fall Golf Tournament Saturday, October 15 at Deep Creek Golf Course. Registration is open. It's $90 per...
snntv.com
Petland continues to sell dogs after local ban is stayed
Petland is still selling dogs in Manatee County despite a ban on the retail sale of dogs and cats. According to the Herald Tribune, this ban just went into effect this week after the county commission voted last year on the ban. Petland has two stores in Manatee County and is challenging the new ordinance.
snntv.com
One person injured in Sarasota shooting, Sunday
SARASOTA (WSNN) - An investigation is underway after one person was shot last night in North Sarasota, authorities say. Sarasota Police tweeted about the incident a little before 8 p.m. saying it happened near 24th St and Gillespie Ave. SPD says a victim was taken to the hospital with non-life...
snntv.com
Bradenton police chief responds to allegations
Bradenton's police chief is calling recent allegations against her "slanderous." According to the Herald Tribune, chief Melanie Bevan wrote an open letter disputing allegations that she conducted an "unlawful search" of a home and mishandled an internal investigation. Bevan is accused of searching a home without a warrant in July....
snntv.com
Man sentenced to 30 years for road rage killing
MANATEE COUNTY (WSNN) - John Thomas Cray will spend 30 years in prison after a road rage incident led to the death of another man. According to a release from the State Attorney, Cray got into an argument with another driver on the roadway. When both men were pulled over on the side of the road, the victim walked towards Cray's vehicle, but Cray ended up striking the victim with his vehicle.
snntv.com
Governor DeSantis campaigns for school board candidates
FLORIDA - Governor Ron DeSantis hits the road to campaign for school board members around the state. While school board races are technically non-partisan and supposed to be local to that specific district, the governor has endorsed candidates many Florida counties, including Sarasota, Miami-Dade, Hillsborough, Manatee, Alachua and others. The...
snntv.com
Sarasota school libraries halt donations, purchases for now
SARASOTA COUNTY - Sarasota County school libraries halt all donations and purchases until at least January 2023. According to the Herald Tribune, the change comes as the education bill HB 1467 took effect, signed by Governor Ron DeSantis. Among other things, it revised selection requirements for school materials. The district...
snntv.com
Piney Point site discharging water throughout the week
MANATEE COUNTY- More water is being discharged from the troubled Piney Point this week as the site prepares to close for good. After a few months of heavy rain, Officials at the Piney Point site need to drain water out of the stacks, but this water isn’t contaminated. “It’s...
