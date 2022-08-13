The last remaining big-name free agent on the market, Nazem Kadri, is rumored to be signing with the New York Islanders within the next few weeks. The 31-year-old center scored 87 points in 71 games last year and 15 points in 16 playoff games on route to his first Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche. Kadri is now looking to capitalize off his career year and sign a long-term extension with a franchise this summer. Earlier in the week, Elliotte Friedman mentioned that the Colorado Avalanche and New York Islanders are the two front-runners for Kadri. Additional reports from David Pagnotta from The Fourth Period and Frank Seravalli from the Daily Faceoff confirmed that the Islanders and Kadri were in contract talks.

ELMONT, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO