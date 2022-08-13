ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

numberfire.com

Kerry Carpenter in Tigers' Game 2 lineup Monday night

Detroit Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter is starting Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Carpenter is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Guardians starter Xzavion Curry in Game 2 of the doubleheader. Tucker Barnhart is also in the lineup, hitting eighth and starting behind the plate.
DETROIT, MI

