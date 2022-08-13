Read full article on original website
Related
WDEL 1150AM
Delmar falls in extra innings of Little League World Series Championship Game
A sacrifice fly by the Texas state champions in the 7th inning proved the difference as Delmar lost 5-4 in the 2022 Little League Softball World Series Championship Game. Delmar had gone through the tournament undefeated, and put themselves in a good position taking a 3-0 lead after two innings.
numberfire.com
Kerry Carpenter in Tigers' Game 2 lineup Monday night
Detroit Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter is starting Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Carpenter is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Guardians starter Xzavion Curry in Game 2 of the doubleheader. Tucker Barnhart is also in the lineup, hitting eighth and starting behind the plate.
MLB roundup: Rangers top A's after firing manager
August 16 - Glenn Otto ended a nine-start winless streak and Marcus Semien delivered a home run as the Texas Rangers edged the Oakland Athletics 2-1 on Monday in Arlington, Texas.
Guardians split Monday doubleheader with Tigers
Andres Gimenez drilled two home runs and Xzavion Curry made his MLB debut start for the Cleveland Guardians, who split a Monday doubleheader (4-3, 5-7) with the Detroit Tigers.
Comments / 0