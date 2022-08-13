Read full article on original website
Southern Smooth SC
2d ago
I hope she gets life in prison. She took two innocent lives because of her foolishness. Praying for both families that lost their loved ones and for the one that committed this heinous act. She needs to find Jesus.
Reply
2
Related
WJCL
Highway Patrol: 1 dead, 3 injured in I-95 crash near Georgia-South Carolina state line
HARDEEVILLE, S.C. — This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Update 1:13 p.m.: The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead and three others injured following the crash. According to SCHP, the crash happened at 5 a.m. Monday when a 2010 Nissan SUV collided with...
'Dangerous and illegal act' | South Carolina officials warn of school bus stop consequences
CLOVER, S.C. — South Carolina students head back to school Monday, and with the return of students also comes the return of buses and traffic. "You got to respect that yellow bus. It takes two to three minutes at most bus stops to load or unload," Sgt. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. "Let that bus driver get those kids on and off that bus safely."
1 dead in South Carolina alligator attack, deputies say
HILTON HEAD, S. C. (WSAV) — One woman has died following an alligator attack in Sun City. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office received a call at approximately 11:15 this morning about a large alligator near the edge of a pond in the Sun City community guarding what was believed to be a person. Upon arrival, […]
98online.com
The dog of a Florida woman lost in an accident in South Carolina was found weeks later
RICHBURG, SC (AP) — On July 17, a small Florida dog named “Goofuss” ran from a car involved in an accident on Interstate 77 in rural Chester County, South Carolina. There were tears. There were searches. There were Facebook posts. And there were good people doing good things for a stranger they had never met.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJCL
Stolen U-Haul Pursuit: Suspect leads police on chase into South Carolina; gunshots fired
Police in South Carolina have arrested a man suspected of stealing a U-Haul after a chase that started in North Carolina, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller. Joseph Houston is charged with failure to stop for blue light and grand larceny over $10,000. Mueller said the chase started in...
Person killed in alligator attack in South Carolina
The large gator was spotted "guarding" the victim, according to officials.
WJCL
Police arrest South Carolina man in robbery, murder of 86-year-old neighbor
PINEVILLE, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A South Carolina man is behind bars, charged in the murder of a 86-year-old neighbor. According to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, Shelton Romone Brown, 31, of Pineville, was arrested in connection with the August 8 death of Victoria Essie Benekin.
WCNC
South Carolina school bus traffic laws
South Carolina students go back to school on Monday. These are the rules of the road when it comes to passing school buses.
RELATED PEOPLE
'We’re in this together': Trail of prayers held for South Carolina schools
IRMO, S.C. — Riverland Hills Baptist Church held a back-to-school prayer ride on Saturday. The church partnered with the Apostles Motorcycle Club to pray over several schools across the Midlands. The group made six stops. The first was at Mid-Carolina High School at 8:45 am. From there the riders...
12-year-old among several injured in the Lowcountry
Authorities are investigating an incident that left three injured in downtown Walterboro Saturday night.
WJCL
Robotic cat gives comfort to elderly South Carolina woman who lost pet to cancer
AIKEN, S.C. — A robotic cat named Lisa is providing comfort to an elderly woman in South Carolina. It's part of a state project aimed at helping people who are socially isolated. "She makes me feel good," said Linda Williams, a resident at Aiken’s Tri-Development Center. Lisa blinks,...
Charleston City Paper
Fordham: The story of South Carolina’s first segregation fight
It was a time of major confusion. An uncouth demagogue had come to power with a mouth filled with profanity and preaching a message of division and hatred that encouraged violence among his followers. This resulted in reactionary laws that set back progress for several decades while “people of good will” were themselves divided, confused and lacking in real leadership in strategy, while the few voices of sense and reason were largely ignored and regulated to obscurity.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Safety a concern as students across Carolinas head back to school
FORT MILL, S.C. — Students from South Carolina -- and a handful in North Carolina -- headed back to the classroom Monday morning. Schools in Chester, Chesterfield, Lancaster and York counties, as well as Avery County in North Carolina, began the 2022-2023 year. On the first day back, a...
The Post and Courier
Fort Jackson has more Confederate names than all but 3 military bases
One in four roads on Fort Jackson could be renamed as part of a wide-ranging study that has already suggested new names for nine military bases with Confederate ties. The same panel that on Aug. 8 announced renaming nine Army bases to scrub Confederate references would cost about $21 million has also compiled a list of streets, buildings and other symbols that could be changed. The Naming Commission, established during the national reckoning with Confederate iconography in the wake of the 2020 death of George Floyd at the hands of police, is still working on its final report recommending how to handle the more than 850 items on its list.
Woman dies after being impaled by umbrella at South Carolina beach
Tammy Perreault, 63, was at a beach in Garden City when an umbrella was carried by the wind and hit her, according to Willard. Perreault died a short time later at an emergency room from chest trauma.
Officials seek info after puppy found in South Carolina dumpster
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Environmental Enforcement officers are seeking information from the public after officials found a puppy inside of a dumpster Thursday. According to the Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department, officers responded to the 500 block of Willis Terrance Road after receiving a call about a dog in a dumpster. Once officers arrived […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abcnews4.com
South Carolina man leaves 'generous donation' to animal shelter in his estate
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An animal shelter in South Carolina received a very generous donation from the estate of a man who recently passed away. The Humane Society of Marlboro County said the niece of Jennings Griggs visited the shelter on Thursday to present an "extremely generous donation for the shelter animals from the estate of her beloved Uncle."
3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina
If you happen to live in South Carolina or you love to spend your holidays in this beautiful state and you also happen to love seafood then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three great seafood restaurants in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and tourist and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Also, all of these places are great options for both a casual meal with friends or family, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
gsabizwire.com
Facility Expansion in South Carolina: Navigating the Construction Process
In the past two years, there has been a huge influx of interest in manufacturing expansion opportunities in South Carolina – not only for existing industries but also for new companies that do not have operations in the state. It seems that every day there is a new announcement coming from the SC Department of Commerce about a company expanding their operations and investing in the state.
Workers at Carolina Forest Eggs Up Grill save woman’s life
CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WBTW) — Employees at the Eggs Up Grill in Carolina Forest on River Oaks Drive saved a woman who was choking with the help of a LifeVac. The woman passed out while choking and the employees were able to get out the food that was stuck in her throat. According to the […]
Comments / 7