Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

Savannah rapper could face 30 years in prison for COVID-19 relief fraud

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah rapper could face nearly thirty years in prison after admitting to COVID-19 relief fraud and drug possession. Brandon Williams pleaded guilty to wire fraud and possession of marijuana late last week. Williams performs under the name NH Skilo. The Department of Justice says Williams...
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftonsun.com

Scammers have residents, law enforcement on high alert

Karen Doughtie thought she was being nice, helping an inquisitive woman select the right meat at the Belfair Village Kroger. Turns out while the scammer was picking Doughtie’s brain, her partner in crime was picking the wallet out of Doughtie’s purse. “This Hispanic woman, she was so nice,...
BLUFFTON, SC
live5news.com

Man accused of punching pregnant woman in stomach in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Savannah man is out on bond after police say he assaulted a pregnant woman. Charles Branham, 63, faces two counts of assault and battery, according to jail records. A police report states authorities responded to a Circle K on Rivers Avenue just before 4...
CHARLESTON, SC
Savannah, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WSAV News 3

SPD investigating Williamson St. shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place earlier this morning. According to police, the shooting happened in the 300 block of Williamson Street. One male victim with serious injuries was transported to the hospital for treatment. This is a developing story.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah man faces life in prison for day-long robbery spree

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah man is facing life in prison after pleading guilty to a day-long armed robbery spree. Anthony Franzel Hamilton, 60, of Savannah, pled guilty to conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Deadly alligator attack under investigation in Sun City

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly alligator attack. The sheriff’s office and other emergency services responded to the scene of an alligator attack in Sun City on Monday. They say they received a call around 11:15 a.m. reporting a large alligator near the edge of a pond in the Sun City community guarding what was believed to be a person.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
SBA
counton2.com

Break-in at Whip Salon on HHI: BCSO

Surveillance footage of break-in at Whip Salon on HHI via Beaufort County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened on August 4 around 3:30 a.m. Cooking oil & grease from restaurant found in West …. Group raises concerns about racism within Charleston …. Charleston Looking to increase Employee Pay. Transforming the Colleton...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
allongeorgia.com

SPD: Missing Teen in Statesboro

The Statesboro Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a missing teenager, Nicholas Crane. Crane is 17 years old. He was last seen at his residence on Duke Rd wearing black jeans, gray shirt, and carrying a black book bag. No foul play is suspected. Anyone with information...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Mayor of Garden City stepping down

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - The mayor of Garden City Don Bethune is resigning. According to the Mayor, it’s for personal reasons. Bethune’s last day day is Aug. 31. “Our priorities in life change from time to time. My priorities changed for personal reasons and I thought it was the right time for me to step down.”
GARDEN CITY, GA
WSAV News 3

Police arrest Rice Creek murder suspect

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga (WSAV) — Port Wentworth Police are searching for a suspect involved in a fatal shooting last night. Officers with the Port Wentworth Police Department arrested Desimond Butler without further incident at about 4:30 p.m. Police say that Desimond Zachery Xavier Butler was allegedly involved in a fatal shooting. The shooting happened at […]
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
Grice Connect

SPECIAL COVID Report | Friday, August 12, 2022

In this special COVID report, Bulloch County’s risk status increased to HIGH by COVIDACTNOW and CDC tracker. Georgia’s statewide status remains at HIGH. This increase was anticipated with the return of school and return of Georgia Southern students. Hospitalizations remain low at EGRMC. While hospitalizations remain low, the CDC recommends masking indoors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA

