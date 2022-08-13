Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our trip to Hilton Head, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHilton Head Island, SC
The perfect weekend trip to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
4 amazing burger places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
This South Carolina Gem Supports Meals on WheelsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
Five Seafood restaurants in South Carolina that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Related
wtoc.com
Savannah rapper could face 30 years in prison for COVID-19 relief fraud
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah rapper could face nearly thirty years in prison after admitting to COVID-19 relief fraud and drug possession. Brandon Williams pleaded guilty to wire fraud and possession of marijuana late last week. Williams performs under the name NH Skilo. The Department of Justice says Williams...
Georgia rapper admits COVID-19 relief fraud, drug possession
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Chatham County man could face up to nearly three decades in in prison after admitting he fraudulently obtained funds intended for COVID-19 small business assistance and possessed illegal drugs. STORY: Illegal rooftop pool filled with 60 tons of water discovered on Brooklyn building, officials say.
blufftonsun.com
Scammers have residents, law enforcement on high alert
Karen Doughtie thought she was being nice, helping an inquisitive woman select the right meat at the Belfair Village Kroger. Turns out while the scammer was picking Doughtie’s brain, her partner in crime was picking the wallet out of Doughtie’s purse. “This Hispanic woman, she was so nice,...
live5news.com
Man accused of punching pregnant woman in stomach in N. Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Savannah man is out on bond after police say he assaulted a pregnant woman. Charles Branham, 63, faces two counts of assault and battery, according to jail records. A police report states authorities responded to a Circle K on Rivers Avenue just before 4...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman runs up $8,603 bill on stolen credit card at Tybee Island hotel
TYBEE ISLAND — An unknown woman ran up $8,603 worth of charges on a stolen credit card at a Tybee Island hotel, according to police. Officers responded to a local hotel last week in reference to theft of services. While speaking with the manager police learned that in June,...
wtoc.com
Neighbors address shooting that killed one person in Port Wentworth
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Neighbors are speaking out after a deadly shooting over the weekend in Port Wentworth. It all happened in the Rice Creek neighborhood Saturday night. One man has now been charged with murder in the death of 24-year-old Dion Farmer. Several people that live there say...
Man faces nearly 8 years in prison for trying to smuggle guns through Port of Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An Iraqi man living in the Peach State is headed to prison for trying to smuggle guns through the port of Savannah. Prosecutors said 43-year-old Nihad Al Jabari tried to ship six rifles and three handguns in August 2020. Authorities found the guns hidden in a shipping container for spare auto parts. […]
SPD investigating Williamson St. shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place earlier this morning. According to police, the shooting happened in the 300 block of Williamson Street. One male victim with serious injuries was transported to the hospital for treatment. This is a developing story.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Savannah man faces life in prison for day-long robbery spree
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah man is facing life in prison after pleading guilty to a day-long armed robbery spree. Anthony Franzel Hamilton, 60, of Savannah, pled guilty to conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for […]
WJCL
Authorities confirm 1 person killed in Beaufort County alligator attack
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and other emergency services were on scene of an alligator incident in Sun City. The sheriff's office received a call at about 11:15 a.m. about a large alligator near the edge of a pond in the Sun City community guarding what was believed to be a deceased person.
WTGS
Port Wentworth councilwoman responds to shooting in Rice Creek subdivision
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Port Wentworth Police Department said they received a call close to midnight on Friday about a shooting in the clubhouse parking lot of the Rice Creek subdivision. Police officials said they captured suspect Desimond Butler the next afternoon, putting him into custody and...
wtoc.com
Deadly alligator attack under investigation in Sun City
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly alligator attack. The sheriff’s office and other emergency services responded to the scene of an alligator attack in Sun City on Monday. They say they received a call around 11:15 a.m. reporting a large alligator near the edge of a pond in the Sun City community guarding what was believed to be a person.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJCL
Georgia State Patrol: 1 person killed when scooter hits pickup truck in Bulloch County
BROOKLET, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. One person is dead after the scooter they were riding collided with a pickup truck in Bulloch County near Brooklet on Monday. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the crash occurred around 10 a.m. at the intersection of US Highway 80...
counton2.com
Break-in at Whip Salon on HHI: BCSO
Surveillance footage of break-in at Whip Salon on HHI via Beaufort County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened on August 4 around 3:30 a.m. Cooking oil & grease from restaurant found in West …. Group raises concerns about racism within Charleston …. Charleston Looking to increase Employee Pay. Transforming the Colleton...
New facility, more than 200 jobs added to Georgia’s online food service industry
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga — More than 200 new jobs in Georgia will be added to the Georgia food service industry, Governor Brian Kemp announced on Wednesday. WebstaurantStore, a supplier to food service professionals around the world, will build a new distribution facility in Ellabell, Ga. The new facility will create 213 new positions in Bryan County.
allongeorgia.com
SPD: Missing Teen in Statesboro
The Statesboro Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a missing teenager, Nicholas Crane. Crane is 17 years old. He was last seen at his residence on Duke Rd wearing black jeans, gray shirt, and carrying a black book bag. No foul play is suspected. Anyone with information...
wtoc.com
Mayor of Garden City stepping down
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - The mayor of Garden City Don Bethune is resigning. According to the Mayor, it’s for personal reasons. Bethune’s last day day is Aug. 31. “Our priorities in life change from time to time. My priorities changed for personal reasons and I thought it was the right time for me to step down.”
Memorial event held to collect remembrance objects for those affected by gun violence
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — At the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club, you can find pictures and items in remembrance of those whose lives were stolen by gun violence. Olga Williams lost her bonus son, Dominique, to a shooting on Hilton Head Island back in 2015. Now, he and thousands of others are on display […]
Police arrest Rice Creek murder suspect
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga (WSAV) — Port Wentworth Police are searching for a suspect involved in a fatal shooting last night. Officers with the Port Wentworth Police Department arrested Desimond Butler without further incident at about 4:30 p.m. Police say that Desimond Zachery Xavier Butler was allegedly involved in a fatal shooting. The shooting happened at […]
SPECIAL COVID Report | Friday, August 12, 2022
In this special COVID report, Bulloch County’s risk status increased to HIGH by COVIDACTNOW and CDC tracker. Georgia’s statewide status remains at HIGH. This increase was anticipated with the return of school and return of Georgia Southern students. Hospitalizations remain low at EGRMC. While hospitalizations remain low, the CDC recommends masking indoors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Comments / 0