A home in North Myrtle Beach was hit by a vehicle that was on fire early yesterday morning. The fire happened around 4:30 a.m. in the area of 1900 North Ocean Boulevard when the vehicle crashed into the home and several other vehicles. Two people who were in the vehicle were treated at the scene and taken to the hospital. Several people in the home and the homes on either side of the fire were evacuated. Before hitting the home, an officer saw the vehicle go off of the road and hit some property in the area of 6th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard then lost sight of the car which then crashed into an electrical box near North Ocean Boulevard and Spring Street and ‘burst into flames’, the vehicle then went through a divider and hit a parked pickup truck before going airborne and hitting a residence, three other vehicles and three golf carts before coming to a stop. No additional information is currently available and the crash is under investigation.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 12 HOURS AGO