Miranda Lambert to perform at Myrtle Beach’s Carolina Country Music Fest

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One of America’s favorite country singers is coming to the Carolina Country Music Fest, the organization announced Friday.

Miranda Lambert is the newest to join the lineup, which also includes Morgan Wallen.

“The Gunpowder & Lead” singer is the second act announced for the annual festival, which is scheduled for June 8 through June 11 next year.

2022’s performers included Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Chase Rice and Chris Lane.

Main Stage VIP passes were sold out Friday, according to a post from the festival.

