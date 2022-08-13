Boreham Wood hit back twice to deny Notts County

A late penalty from Tyrone Marsh rescued a point for Boreham Wood as they drew 2-2 with Notts County.

County took the lead six minutes in after a defender handled the ball in the penalty area and Ruben Rodrigues slotted home from the spot.

They nearly had a chance to double the lead minutes later when Macauley Langstaff had a chance, but goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore was able to make the save.

Wood then equalised in the 39th minute, with Danny Elliott stabbing home after County were unable to clear from a corner.

County retook the lead in the 67th minute when Kairo Mitchell fired home from 20 yards out to find the bottom corner.

But Boreham were awarded a penalty after Jamal Fyfield was brought down in the box and Marsh tucked the penalty away to earn a point.

