Soccer

Rotherham strike four times in first half to put Reading to sword

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lm3DA_0hG7V8Ic00

Rotherham ran riot in the first half to thump Reading 4-0 and claim their first win of the new Championship season.

The Millers struck all four goals before the break to effectively end the contest before half-time and give the promoted side a huge early-season confidence boost, with most bookmakers predicting an immediate return to League One.

It is the first time Rotherham have netted four at this level under Paul Warne as they put in a clinical first-half display at the New York Stadium.

The hosts made their early pressure count with the opening goal coming in the seventh minute through captain Richard Wood.

The defender, who was still lurking up front from a previous attack, was on hand to head into the bottom corner from Ben Wiles’ centre.

Reading almost responded soon after through defender Tom Holmes but his back-post header was clawed out to safety by Viktor Johansson.

Conor Washington then blasted Rotherham further in front after 15 minutes.

The striker latched on to a long ball from Wes Harding and, with few options, smashed the ball powerfully beyond Joe Lumley from an angle.

Washington had a chance for his second moments later but could not turn his header goalwards after Chiedozie Ogbene had squared for him after beating Lumley for pace.

Rampant Rotherham’s dream start continued after 18 minutes with Jamie Lindsay’s tame curling effort fumbled by Lumley before trickling over the line.

Reading could have got back into the game before the break but Tom Ince fired into the side-netting and Junior Hoilett forced a routine diving save from Johansson.

Instead it was Rotherham who got the game’s fourth goal through Ogbene two minutes into added time at the end of the first half.

The flying winger again beat Lumley to a through-ball and rounded the goalkeeper with ease before slotting in.

With the game gone, a largely quiet second half ensued and it was still the home side who were looking the more likely to add to their tally.

Wood came close to netting his second but he headed just over the bar from a corner.

Wiles was then denied by a brave tackle from Tom McIntyre after substitute Georgie Kelly had headed back across goal for him, with Ogbene having caused more havoc down the left flank.

Hoilett drew another save from Johansson but the Swedish goalkeeper had little trouble punching away his long-range strike and denying Reading even a consolation strike.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Mcintyre
Person
Chiedozie Ogbene
Person
Tom Ince
Person
Joe Lumley
Person
Paul Warne
Person
Junior Hoilett
Person
Conor Washington
Person
Ben Wiles
