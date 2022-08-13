ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Colby Bishop bags brace as Portsmouth take points from Cheltenham

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Colby Bishop scored a brace as Portsmouth picked up their first League One win of the season with a 2-0 success at Cheltenham.

The summer signing from Accrington opened the scoring after half-an-hour, finishing from close range after Michael Morrison nodded Michael Jacobs’ cross down.

Taylor Perry was close to levelling for Cheltenham five minutes later, but his 20-yard effort curled just wide.

Elliot Bonds sent a low drive past the right post for the home side, who are still looking for their first points under new head coach Wade Elliott.

Portsmouth started the second half strongly and after 10 minutes of resistance, Cheltenham conceded a penalty with Ryan Jackson tripping Jacobs in the box.

Bishop stepped up to convert from the spot to make it four goals for the season in all competitions.

Connor Ogilvie thumped an effort just over the crossbar as Pompey nearly added a third.

George Lloyd crossed the ball to the far post, but Sean Long headed wide as Cheltenham failed to find a breakthrough.

