WWMT
Color the Creek sparks kids' creativity during youth day
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek's annual week-long art festival encouraged kids to be creative during youth day Wednesday. Color the Creek, in partnership with W.K. Kellogg Foundation, set up a day centered around the community's youth at the Mill Race Park in Battle Creek. Downtown development: Video renderings...
WWMT
It's a Bearcat reunion! Battle Creek Schools welcomes back staff for new year
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Public Schools welcomed back staff ahead of the school year with a Bearcat family reunion style event Tuesday. Teachers and support staff were invited to C-W post stadium for food, games, music, prizes, and a dunk tank. Organizers said they wanted to thank...
WWMT
K College student finds invasive jumping worms in county
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — They're creepy, they're crawly, and they're confirmed in Kalamazoo County. Katie Rock, a senior biology major at Kalamazoo College, discovered and documented several invasive jumping worms at Lillian Anderson Arboretum in Oshtemo Township. To the untrained eye, the worms might not look that unusual, but their...
WWMT
Amid teacher shortage, a Maryland school district welcomes hundreds of new educators
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJLA) — Students don’t return to Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) until Aug. 29, but for new teachers, the classwork is underway. PGCPS still faces a teacher shortage which numbers in the hundreds. The stresses of the pandemic have driven educators into retirement or new careers but that isn’t the whole story says the system’s director of professional learning and leadership.
WWMT
Kellogg Community College hosts first regional police academy amid officer shortage
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Kellogg Community College in Battle Creek hosted its first regional police academy amid a nationwide shortage of law enforcement personnel. As of Wednesday, the program, by the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards, had 20 cadets enrolled, 16 of them sponsored by Battle Creek police. They will join the department upon graduation.
WWMT
Kalamazoo company provides onsite child care for employees amid daycare shortage
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Long wait lists, high costs and limited facilities can leave parents hopeless in the search for child care. According to the Center for American Progress, 44% of Michigan residents live in a child care desert where there are not enough options. A Kalamazoo business eliminated that...
WWMT
Best chances to see the Northern Lights in West Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A relatively rare sky spectacle may be visible over West Michigan Wednesday and Thursday nights. The Aurora Borealis, also known as Northern Lights, occur when highly charged particles of energy burst from the sun in what is called a Coronal Mass Ejection. When these particles collide...
WWMT
Michigan fish hatcheries set to split $30M for long needed improvements
LANSING, Mich. — Fish hatcheries across Michigan are expected to receive state money to pay for some big improvements. Six hatcheries across Michigan are responsible for producing fish eggs that stock the state's lakes, streams and ponds. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is expected to receive $30 million...
WWMT
E. coli cases in Michigan are on the rise
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan reported a rise of E. coli cases Tuesday, especially in three counties where health officials began an investigation. Safety in east Michigan: Boil-water alert could last 2 weeks for some in SE Michigan. State health officials said they received reports of 98 E. coli infections...
WWMT
Road crews find Mastodon bones in West Michigan
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A construction project turned into a dig site after road crews uncovered mastodon bones in West Michigan. The skeleton appeared to be 60% of a single, juvenile mastodon that died over 11,700 years ago, Dr. Cory Redman, the Grand Rapids Public Museum's science curator, said.
WWMT
Kalamazoo city leaders get fresh perspective on creating safer, livelier downtown
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Architecture students and faculty for the University of Notre Dame met with Kalamazoo residents and city leaders Wednesday to unveil their ideas on how to turn the city's downtown into a vibrant place. “It’s really great to have a fresh set of eyes on your city,”...
WWMT
Florida driver with beer in hand lead West Michigan deputies on chase
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A Florida man leads Van Buren County Sheriff deputies on a wild chase, ending with the driver exiting his vehicle with a beer in hand. The 27-year-old's blood alcohol content was almost four times over the legal limit, according to Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott.
WWMT
Peaches and apricots are thriving in northern Michigan in time for U-Pick season
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- It's that time of year in northern Michigan when you can start picking peaches and fruit farmers have said that this year has been a very good year for them. At King Orchards in Antrim County and Bakker's Acres in Leelanau County, it's peach and apricot...
WWMT
Kalamazoo launches online survey in search for new city attorney
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo started its search for a new city attorney, asking for the community's help through an online survey, the city announced Tuesday. The online survey, open until Aug. 29, allows residents to share traits and skills the next city attorney should possess. The survey information is...
WWMT
Bright and beautiful weather pattern prevails through Friday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Nobody's perfect, Mother Nature included. Something West Michigan witnessed first-hand this past weekend as periods of rain and drizzle held temperatures down into the fall-like 60s. Check out the forecast: Always, up-to-date weather. While this upcoming weekend may be just as unsettled, a string of mainly...
WWMT
Video renderings show transformed McCamly Plaza Hotel in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Unlimited shared video of the proposed plan to transform the historic McCamly Plaza Hotel on Tuesday. The transformation into a Doubletree by Hilton remained one of the crown jewels of the redevelopment project, which entered its final year in 2022. Historic training: Battle...
WWMT
Gov. Whitmer proposes tax holiday on school supplies as GOP says it's too little too late
LANSING, Mich. — As parents start spending big bucks to book bags for another year of school, on Tuesday Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed a plan to temporarily suspend the state's sales tax on school supplies. 19 other states have dropped taxes on school supplies for the time being,...
WWMT
'He cared about his community': Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office honors Sgt. Proxmire
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The family and colleagues of Kalamazoo County Sgt. Ryan Proxmire honored him Monday during a ceremony to mark one year since he lost his life. On Aug. 14, 2021, Proxmire was shot by a suspect during a high-speed chase south of Galesburg. The 39-year-old died at the hospital the following day.
WWMT
Boil-water alert could last 2 weeks for some in SE Michigan
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A boil-water advisory could last up to two weeks for more than 130,000 people in southeastern Michigan as crews repair a water pipe break, officials said Monday. "One week for the repairs and an additional week for water quality testing," the Great Lakes Water...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Growlers head to Northwoods League World Series with dramatic extra innings win
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — The Kalamazoo Growlers are headed to their first Northwoods League Summer College World Series in franchise history. Kalamazoo overcame a 3-run deficit and extra innings to defeat the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 8-6 Wednesday night. The Rapids went 57-15 during the regular season, while the Growlers went 36-35.
