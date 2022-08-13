ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WWMT

Color the Creek sparks kids' creativity during youth day

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek's annual week-long art festival encouraged kids to be creative during youth day Wednesday. Color the Creek, in partnership with W.K. Kellogg Foundation, set up a day centered around the community's youth at the Mill Race Park in Battle Creek. Downtown development: Video renderings...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

K College student finds invasive jumping worms in county

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — They're creepy, they're crawly, and they're confirmed in Kalamazoo County. Katie Rock, a senior biology major at Kalamazoo College, discovered and documented several invasive jumping worms at Lillian Anderson Arboretum in Oshtemo Township. To the untrained eye, the worms might not look that unusual, but their...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Amid teacher shortage, a Maryland school district welcomes hundreds of new educators

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJLA) — Students don’t return to Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) until Aug. 29, but for new teachers, the classwork is underway. PGCPS still faces a teacher shortage which numbers in the hundreds. The stresses of the pandemic have driven educators into retirement or new careers but that isn’t the whole story says the system’s director of professional learning and leadership.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
WWMT

Kellogg Community College hosts first regional police academy amid officer shortage

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Kellogg Community College in Battle Creek hosted its first regional police academy amid a nationwide shortage of law enforcement personnel. As of Wednesday, the program, by the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards, had 20 cadets enrolled, 16 of them sponsored by Battle Creek police. They will join the department upon graduation.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Best chances to see the Northern Lights in West Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A relatively rare sky spectacle may be visible over West Michigan Wednesday and Thursday nights. The Aurora Borealis, also known as Northern Lights, occur when highly charged particles of energy burst from the sun in what is called a Coronal Mass Ejection. When these particles collide...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Michigan fish hatcheries set to split $30M for long needed improvements

LANSING, Mich. — Fish hatcheries across Michigan are expected to receive state money to pay for some big improvements. Six hatcheries across Michigan are responsible for producing fish eggs that stock the state's lakes, streams and ponds. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is expected to receive $30 million...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

E. coli cases in Michigan are on the rise

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan reported a rise of E. coli cases Tuesday, especially in three counties where health officials began an investigation. Safety in east Michigan: Boil-water alert could last 2 weeks for some in SE Michigan. State health officials said they received reports of 98 E. coli infections...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Road crews find Mastodon bones in West Michigan

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A construction project turned into a dig site after road crews uncovered mastodon bones in West Michigan. The skeleton appeared to be 60% of a single, juvenile mastodon that died over 11,700 years ago, Dr. Cory Redman, the Grand Rapids Public Museum's science curator, said.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo launches online survey in search for new city attorney

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo started its search for a new city attorney, asking for the community's help through an online survey, the city announced Tuesday. The online survey, open until Aug. 29, allows residents to share traits and skills the next city attorney should possess. The survey information is...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Bright and beautiful weather pattern prevails through Friday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Nobody's perfect, Mother Nature included. Something West Michigan witnessed first-hand this past weekend as periods of rain and drizzle held temperatures down into the fall-like 60s. Check out the forecast: Always, up-to-date weather. While this upcoming weekend may be just as unsettled, a string of mainly...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Video renderings show transformed McCamly Plaza Hotel in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Unlimited shared video of the proposed plan to transform the historic McCamly Plaza Hotel on Tuesday. The transformation into a Doubletree by Hilton remained one of the crown jewels of the redevelopment project, which entered its final year in 2022. Historic training: Battle...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Boil-water alert could last 2 weeks for some in SE Michigan

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A boil-water advisory could last up to two weeks for more than 130,000 people in southeastern Michigan as crews repair a water pipe break, officials said Monday. "One week for the repairs and an additional week for water quality testing," the Great Lakes Water...
MICHIGAN STATE

