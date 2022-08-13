ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Reece Grego-Cox and Rohan Ince fire Woking past Dagenham

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vBjvW_0hG7V0Eo00

First-half goals from Reece Grego-Cox and Rohan Ince were enough to hand Woking a comfortable 2-0 Vanarama National League victory over Dagenham.

Grego-Cox rounded off a short-corner move to fire the home side into a 28th-minute lead, and it took them just three minutes to double their advantage when Ince struck with a back-post header.

The visitors struggled to create first-half chances, but produced their best of the opening 45 minutes late on when Mo Sagaf found space down the right only to see goalkeeper Craig Ross field his cross.

Luke Wilkinson came close to extending Woking’s lead, but his 57th-minute header came back off the crossbar and Padraig Amond was unable to convert the rebound.

Dagenham might have pulled one back at the death, but Josh Walker’s effort was blocked amid a goalmouth scramble.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Chris Wreh salvages point for Southend from draw at Solihull

Chris Wreh ensured Southend left Solihull with something to show for their efforts as they scrapped their way to a 1-1 Vanarama National League draw. The home side took the lead with 12 minutes gone when Callum Maycock slid in striker Andrew Dallas to beat goalkeeper Steve Arnold. Arnold denied...
SOCCER
newschain

Russia fires rockets after Ukrainian forces vow to retake Kherson

Russian forces have fired rockets on the Mykolaiv region in southern Ukraine, killing at least one person. The area is just to the north of the Russian-occupied city of Kherson, which Ukrainian forces have vowed to retake. The Ukrainian emergency service said one person was killed in shelling early on...
MILITARY
newschain

Fleetwood forward Paddy Lane banned for Cheltenham clash

Paddy Lane will miss Fleetwood’s League One clash with Cheltenham due to suspension. The forward was handed a straight red card for a bad tackle in added time in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Morecambe. Joe Garner or Promise Omochere could step into the starting line-up if boss Scott...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Rotherham United 4-0 Reading: Bullied

We got so used to humiliating matches last season that you’d think the sting from today’s game wouldn’t be as bad, but no, this one hurts. Reading’s 4-0 thrashing at Rotherham was an embarassment and a serious setback to the confidence of everyone at the club at a time when maintaining morale is crucial.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Wilkinson
Person
Rohan Ince
newschain

Crawley manager Kevin Betsy waiting on Dion Conroy for Northampton clash

Crawley manager Kevin Betsy will hope to have Dion Conroy available for the visit of Northampton. Defender Conroy missed the goalless draw with Harrogate at the weekend after picking up an injury in the Carabao Cup win over Bristol Rovers. Ludwig Francillette added to Betsy’s defensive worries when he limped...
SOCCER
newschain

Harvey Cartwright and Kwame Poku pushing for Peterborough returns

Harvey Cartwright and Kwame Poku could return for Peterborough when they host Sheffield Wednesday. Goalkeeper Cartwright has been out with a thigh problem and midfielder Poku had a calf injury. Posh manager Grant McCann could ring the changes after he made four half-time substitutions during the 2-0 defeat at Plymouth...
SOCCER
newschain

Ben Garner could hand Jesurun Rak-Sakyi his Charlton debut against Plymouth

Charlton’s new signing Jesurun Rak-Sakyi will hope to make his debut against Plymouth after missing out against Sheffield Wednesday. Rak-Sakyi has joined on a season-long loan from Crystal Palace, but was not in the matchday squad for Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday. Conor McGrandles came on as...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Woking#Vanarama National League
newschain

Jordan Bowery back for Mansfield against AFC Wimbledon

Mansfield manager Nigel Clough will welcome back Jordan Bowery for the Sky Bet League Two game against AFC Wimbledon. Bowery missed the weekend defeat at Leyton Orient through suspension after being sent off in the Carabao Cup loss to Derby. Clough has concerns over the fitness of Hiram Boateng, Lucas...
SOCCER
newschain

Bolton skipper Ricardo Santos suspended for clash with Morecambe

Bolton will be without their suspended captain Ricardo Santos for the visit of Morecambe on Tuesday night. Santos was booked twice in Saturday’s goalless draw at Port Vale – in which manager Ian Evatt was also sent to the stands – as Bolton had a player sent off for a second straight match after George Thomason’s red against Salford.
SPORTS
newschain

Preston waiting on Alvaro Fernandez ahead of Rotherham test

Preston are hopeful over the fitness of Manchester United loanee Alvaro Fernandez for their Championship clash with Rotherham. The defender left the field at half-time during the Carabao Cup win over Huddersfield last week and then missed the league victory against Luton but boss Ryan Lowe is hopeful he will be involved on Tuesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Exeter’s Harry Kite in line to retain midfield spot for Wycombe clash

Harry Kite should keep his place in midfield when Exeter host Wycombe in League One. The 22-year-old has forced his way into the Grecians’ starting line-up in recent weeks and looks to have impressed enough for a run in the side. Jevani Brown should continue up front, having struck...
SPORTS
newschain

Barnsley assessing Nicky Cadden ahead of Bristol Rovers clash

Barnsley are assessing Nicky Cadden ahead of Tuesday’s Sky Bet League One clash with Bristol Rovers at Oakwell. The wing-back missed the 2-1 loss at Derby on Saturday due to a calf problem. Centre-back Michal Helik and midfielder Herbie Kane remain sidelined. Michael Duff’s Tykes have begun their league...
SOCCER
newschain

Joseph Olowu still missing for Doncaster ahead of Stockport visit

Doncaster will be without Joseph Olowu for their Sky Bet League Two clash with Stockport. The defender remains sidelined with the groin problem that ruled him out of the dramatic draw at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday. Winger Luke Molyneux could feature in the matchday squad on Tuesday as he works...
SOCCER
newschain

Newcastle duo Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier keep Brighton out in stalemate

Nick Pope conjured two fine saves and Kieran Trippier a goal-line clearance as Newcastle ground out a goalless Premier League draw at Brighton. England stopper Pope racked up a second-straight clean sheet in Newcastle colours, thwarting both Adam Lallana and Solly March at the Amex Stadium. March thought he had...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Liam Donnelly looking for a kickstart to Kilmarnock’s season

Kilmarnock midfielder Liam Donnelly is looking to kick-start their season after playing three of last season’s top four in their opening matches. After getting a deserved opening-day point against Dundee United, Killie followed a 2-0 Ibrox defeat with a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Celtic on Sunday. It...
SOCCER
newschain

Gillingham captain Stuart O’Keefe pushing to start against Harrogate

Midfielder Stuart O’Keefe is pushing to start for Gillingham in their Sky Bet League Two clash with Harrogate. Captain O’Keefe made his return from a knee injury during Saturday’s 3-0 loss at Tranmere as he came off the bench to get 30 minutes in and will be hopeful of winning a recall.
SPORTS
newschain

Richard Tait earns St Mirren first points of season with spectacular winner

St Mirren picked up their first points of the season with a hard-fought 1-0 home victory over Ross County. Richard Tait’s spectacular effort early in the second half proved the difference between the sides in a match where neither goalkeeper had too many saves to make. The loss sends...
SOCCER
newschain

Ciaran Brennan still out for Swindon ahead of Leyton Orient visit

Swindon will continue to be without defender Ciaran Brennan as they search for a first win of the Sky Bet League Two season against Leyton Orient. The on-loan Sheffield Wednesday centre-half missed the weekend draw at Carlisle with concussion and is being brought along slowly. Head coach Scott Lindsey may...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy