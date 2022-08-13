Reece Grego-Cox and Rohan Ince fire Woking past Dagenham

First-half goals from Reece Grego-Cox and Rohan Ince were enough to hand Woking a comfortable 2-0 Vanarama National League victory over Dagenham.

Grego-Cox rounded off a short-corner move to fire the home side into a 28th-minute lead, and it took them just three minutes to double their advantage when Ince struck with a back-post header.

The visitors struggled to create first-half chances, but produced their best of the opening 45 minutes late on when Mo Sagaf found space down the right only to see goalkeeper Craig Ross field his cross.

Luke Wilkinson came close to extending Woking’s lead, but his 57th-minute header came back off the crossbar and Padraig Amond was unable to convert the rebound.

Dagenham might have pulled one back at the death, but Josh Walker’s effort was blocked amid a goalmouth scramble.

