Soccer

Davis Keillor-Dunn hits hat-trick as Burton draw thriller at Accrington

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Davis Keillor-Dunn scored a hat-trick but an added-time goal from Rosaire Longelo meant Burton’s trip to Accrington finished as a thrilling 4-4 draw.

Burton took the lead on 10 minutes when Stanley debutant Baba Fernandes was judged to have tripped Gassan Ahadme in the area. Keillor-Dunn sent Lukas Jensen the wrong way for Albion’s first goal of the campaign.

It was two on 17 minutes when Victor Adeboyejo chested the ball down for Keillor-Dunn in the area and he fired home.

Burton made it three on 50 minutes when Jonny Smith’s ball across the face of goal was tapped home at the far post for Keillor-Dunn’s treble.

Stanley gave themselves a lifeline on 52 minutes when Sean McConville’s cross was headed home by Joe Pritchard.

It was 3-2 on 57 minutes when Tommy Leigh sent McConville clean through and he chipped keeper Viljami Sinisalo.

Burton made it 4-2 on 81 minutes when Joe Powell headed against the post and Ahadme fired the rebound into the empty net.

Josh Woods headed home on 90 minutes for Stanley and then Burton failed to clear their lines in injury time and Longelo, in the 96th minute, forced the ball home at the far post.

